Best Professional Courses In 2023

New Delhi (India), February 9: As a new year has arrived, a new chapter of your journey has also begun. So, going with the stream, we will discuss the best professional courses that will boost your career in today’s market. All these courses mentioned below are selected on the basis of their growing demand, scope, and, most importantly, the ROI (Return on Investment), which refers to the value added to the candidate’s career after he undergoes that particular certification by investing his time, efforts, and money.
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
There are many online courses available that cover the topics of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). The AI/ML course typically covers a wide range of topics, such as supervised and unsupervised learning, neural networks, deep learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and more. The demand for AI/ML-certified professionals is rising very rapidly, and more and more enterprises are adopting these technologies every day. The content and level of difficulty can vary from course to course, some are designed for beginners, while others are more advanced, some are free, and some have a cost. The candidate must do proper research and check various parameters like ratings, reviews, the instructor’s profile, and the content of the course.
- Data Science
Data science is a broad field that encompasses a wide range of techniques and tools for collecting, analyzing, and interpreting large sets of data. Online data science courses are designed to teach students the skills and knowledge they need to work with data, including data cleaning, data visualization, statistical analysis, machine learning, and more. Online data science courses can vary in terms of content and level of difficulty, so it's important to research and compare different options before enrolling in one. It's also worth noting that many data science courses require a strong foundation in mathematics and programming. It's better to have a basic understanding of these subjects before starting any data science course. So, if you want to pursue a data science course, then you can refer to this article, “Best institutes for Data Science in India.”
- Cloud Computing
Cloud computing is a rapidly growing field that involves the delivery of computing services, including servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and intelligence over the Internet (“the cloud”) to offer faster innovation, flexible resources, and economies of scale. There are many online courses available on cloud computing; these courses are designed to blend the students with the skills and knowledge they need to work with cloud technology, including cloud architecture, cloud security, cloud deployment and management, and more.
- Certified Scrum Master (CSM) Certification Course
CSM stands for Certified Scrum Master. It is a certification offered by the Scrum Alliance, a professional association for Scrum practitioners. This Scrum Master certification is designed for individuals who want to gain a deeper understanding of the Scrum framework and how to apply it to their work. The CSM certification requires individuals to attend a two-day, in-person training course, which covers the principles and practices of Scrum. After completing the training, individuals must pass an online exam to earn their certification. The certification is valid for two years and can be renewed by 20 Scrum education units (SEUs) and paying the renewal fee of $100 or by undergoing another certification from the same governing body (i.e. Scrum Alliance) which will automatically renew the CSM certification.
- Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification
PMP stands for Project Management Professional. PMP certification is offered by the Project Management Institute (PMI), a professional association for project managers. The PMP certification is designed for individuals who have a certain level of experience and education in project management and want to demonstrate their competence in the field. To be eligible for the PMP certification, individuals must have at least an associate’s degree (bachelor's or master's are a cherry on the cake) and a minimum of 2-5 years of experience in leading projects, depending on an individual’s educational qualification.
To earn the PMP certification, individuals must undergo and clear the exam. The PMP exam consists of 180 multiple-choice questions, for which the candidates get 230 minutes. The exam is based on the PMBOK (Project Management Body of Knowledge) Guide, a set of best practices for project management developed by PMI.
- DevOps Certification Course
DevOps is a set of practices that combine software development and operations with improving the speed and quality of software delivery. Several DevOps certifications are specifically designed for professionals interested in pursuing a career in DevOps.
Some popular DevOps certifications include:
- AWS Certified DevOps Engineer - Professional
- Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA)
- Azure DevOps Engineer Expert
- Google Cloud Certified
The DevOps certifications vary on their prerequisites, requirements, content, and level of difficulty; it's important to research and compare different options before enrolling in one. Also, StarAgile is a great platform to undergo a DevOps course, which will also open the door to endless opportunities in an individual’s career.
- Big Data
Big data refers to extremely large and complex data sets that are difficult to process and analyze using traditional data processing tools. There are many online courses available that cover the topic of big data, and these courses are designed to teach students the skills and knowledge they need to work with big data, including data storage, data processing, data visualization, and machine learning.
Some popular online big data courses include:
- Big Data on Coursera
- Big Data Specialization on Coursera
- Big Data on Udemy
- Big Data on DataCamp
Online big data courses can vary in terms of content and level of difficulty, so it's important to research and compare different options before enrolling in one. It's also worth noting that many big data courses require a strong foundation in mathematics, statistics, and programming, so it's better to have a basic understanding of these subjects before starting a big data course.
- SAFe
SAFe stands for Scaled Agile Framework, and it is used to scale agile practices to large and complex projects. SAFe Agilist certification is a certification offered by Scaled Agile. Inc, which is the organization that maintains and develops the SAFe framework.
The SAFe Agilist certification is designed for individuals who want to gain a deeper understanding of the SAFe framework and how to apply it to their work. To become a certified SAFe Agilist, individuals must attend a two-day, in-person training course, which covers the principles and practices of SAFe, and must pass an online exam.
- Blockchain
Blockchain technology is a decentralized, distributed ledger that is used to record transactions across a network of computers. Blockchain development refers to the process of designing and building blockchain-based systems and applications. If we look around, we can find many courses, webinars, and tutorials on blockchain development; all these are designed to teach students the skills and knowledge they need to work with blockchain technology, including smart contract development, blockchain architecture, and decentralized application development.
Some popular online blockchain development courses include Blockchain Basics on Coursera, Blockchain Specialization on Coursera, Blockchain on Udemy, and Blockchain on DataCamp. Online blockchain development courses can vary in terms of content and level of difficulty, so it's important to research and compares different options before enrolling in one.
- Web Development
A web development course typically covers the skills and technologies needed to build and maintain websites. This includes topics such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, web design principles, as well as front-end and back-end development methodologies, and web frameworks such as Angular, React, and Vue.js. The course may also include web hosting, version control, and web security instructions. Upon completion of the course, students should have a solid understanding of building and deploying functional, responsive websites. Each and every established company and even startups have its own website. So, everyone needs professional web developers hence creating a never-ending demand.
Conclusion
All the courses mentioned are the best professional courses for taking your career to the next level. Many candidates have turned the tables in their respective fields after completing these courses. In the transforming and rapidly growing world, the approach and manner of education are also changing. More and more people are adopting the newly designed and well-vetted online education to transform their future and learn new skills. These courses also provide globally recognized certifications and freedom of learning from anywhere, anytime.