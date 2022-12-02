Best SARMs for Women (2022-2023): Dig Into Our Top 5 Picks

SARMs, or Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators, are essentially drugs that give similar results to anabolic steroids but without any side effects.
Moreover, SARMs have been around since the 1940s. In the 1990s, Dr. James Dalton created the risk-free version of SARMs.
To understand SARMs, we first must know how steroids work.
Hormones manipulate the cells in your body. So if steroids– which are artificial hormones– attach to the muscle-building cells in your body, it will enhance your muscles. But it will also bring about a host of other side effects such as increased blood pressure, risk of heart disease, etc.
SARMs selectively target muscle and bone cell receptors. So you get all the benefits of steroids without side effects.
Are SARMs Really Safe?
If SARMs truly work the way marketers would like you to believe, then it is indeed wonderful.
But there's a saying that if something sounds too good to be true, then they're probably strings attached.
Is there a catch to SARMs? Well, we don’t really know at the moment… The thing is, SARMs are a relatively new thing compared to traditional anabolic steroids. We have nearly a century's worth of data on steroids from when it was first introduced as a treatment for depression in Germany in 1935.
Compared to that, SARM as a muscle-enhancing drug was only invented in the early 1990s. So we don’t really know the long-term effect of SARMs. Very few studies have been conducted on its effectiveness, and most of them are animal studies.
Nevertheless, some companies have tried to create a safe and consumable version of SARMs for public consumption, and in our Best SARMs for Women article, we intend to review some of them.
Our Picks for the Best SARMs for Women
Osta 2866 was made specifically as an alternative to another SARM known as Ostarine MK-2866, which was made by a US company called GTx inc.
It can be easy to confuse the two, but they are very different from each other. Because Osta 2866, the one we are reviewing, is drastically safer and has fewer side effects than MK-2866.
MK-2866 had many side effects similar to steroids, like acne, hyperpigmentation, nausea, and headaches.
Osta 2866, on the other hand, was made by Crazy Bulk. It is considered a mild SARM and a good choice for women who are new to the world of SARMS.
The official website of Crazy Bulk lists these benefits of using Osta 2866:
- Enhances muscle growth
- Preserves muscle mass
- Increases testosterone levels
Let's Dig in to Find Out if These are Accurate
Osta 2866 uses completely natural ingredients to build lean muscle mass in your body, give you bone density, and improve your overall strength and stamina. It does all these things without the severe health hazards of MK-2866.
However, Osta 2866 works both for your bulking cycles and cutting cycles. Whether you are looking to gain muscles or lose weight, Osta 2866 is the perfect solution for you to consider.
According to the information given at the back of the package, a serving of Osta 2866 should contain,
- Magnesium (375 mg)
- Zinc (10 mg)
- Salacia (600 mg)
- Southern Ginseng (550 mg)
- Fennel 4:1 Extract (400 mg)
- Cinnamon 30:1 Extract (200 mg)
- Reishi Mushroom Extract (200 mg)
Magnesium
Osta 2866 comes with a 375 mg supplementation of Magnesium. This is an important nutrient for the human body that has numerous benefits. Magnesium can improve exercise performance in older adults and make them stronger.
This ingredient is especially beneficial for women as a study done on 2570 women showed that magnesium intake can increase muscle mass and strength.
Zinc
Zinc is another vital nutrient for the human body. A common side effect of many SARMs is that it causes acne on your skin. Osta2866 does not have that problem because it uses zinc as an ingredient.
People with a high level of zinc tend to have a lower level of acne and accelerated wound healing, according to research.
Salacia
Salacia is a natural ayurvedic herb that enhances your glucose metabolism and reduces your body weight.
Southern Ginseng
Southern Ginseng or Jiaogulan has strong anti-obesity properties. It can also keep your stress and diabetes level in check, according to research. Osta 2866 comes with an astounding 550 mg of Southern Ginseng.
Fennel Extract
Fennel is a highly nutritious ingredient in Osta 2866. It is packed with fiber, vitamin c, iron, and antioxidants. Fennel also suppresses your appetite and fights cancer.
Cinnamon Extract
Cinnamon is a popular spice in the Indian subcontinent that is hailed for its many medicinal qualities. It offers protection against heart diseases and lowers your blood sugar level.
Reishi Mushroom Extract
Reishi Mushroom Extract can enhance your immune system by treating white blood cells. It can reduce anxiety and depression and improve your overall quality of life, as shown by research.
Dosage Recommendation for Osta 2866
Here is all the dosage information given on Crazy Bulk’s website:
For bulking- If you are a man, take 25 mg a day and if you are a woman, take 10 mg a day. This should be done for 3-8 weeks.
For cutting- If you are a man, take 15-20 mg a day and if you are a woman, take 10 mg a day. This is to be done for 4-8 weeks.
Now, there is technically nothing stopping you from using Ostarine for a full 12-week cycle; however, to minimize the risk of its few side effects, an 8-week cycle is recommended.
C- Dine is another SARM supplement produced by Crazy Bulk. Like Osta 2866, it is also produced as a safe alternative to another illegal product called Cardarine.
Moreover, C-Dine is primarily targeted toward people who are looking to lose weight.
Cardine— the supplement C- Dine came to replace— was a “magical” substance that could substantially cut down people’s weight. However, it came with some serious strings attached.
During a study, many of the test mice who were given this supplement began developing cancerous tumors. As a result, the company manufacturing the drug eventually had to stop production.
Crazy Bulk created C- Dine to have the same benefits as Cardine minus the side effects. That’s not all; Crazy Bulk markets its product with the following promises on its website:
- Extreme excess fat torcher
- Shed pounds faster
- Burn fat as fuel
- Enhances definition
- Raises endurance
If you are already used to a weight loss regimen, C- Dine is a no-brainer for you as it will improve your endurance during workout sessions.
C- Dine is entirely made up of natural ingredients and will not interfere with your vegan diet.
Let's take a look at C- Dine’s ingredient profile:
- Vitamin C as Ascorbic Acid
- Iron as Ferrous Fumarate
- Vitamin B2 as Riboflavin
- Vitamin B6 as Pyridoxine HCL
- Vitamin A as Retinol Acetate
- Iodine as Potassium Iodide
- Chromium as Chromium Picolinate
- Southern Ginseng
- Choline as L-Choline Bitartrate
- InnoSlim and Astragalus Membranous Extract
- Capsimax – Capsicum Extract Beadlets
We will go over some of these and talk about their benefits. The vitamin mix in C- Dine is a good one. It includes vitamins A, B2, B6, and C.
Vitamin A is important for the development of cells in the body. It promotes a healthy immune system, lowers risks of cancer and acne, and strengthens bone health.
Vitamins B2 and B6 encourage the body's conversion of food into energy. They also work together to reduce the amount of mental stress.
Iron is one of the most important minerals for your body. It can reduce your level of fatigue and improve athletic performance.
Moreover, iron deficiency can cause your cognitive ability to drop. C- Dine can also increase hemoglobin in your blood through this ingredient.
Iodine is a fat-burning nutrient. Low levels of iodine in the body can slow down your metabolism and store more fat in your body. Iodine also helps with depression, fatigue, hair loss, and cognitive function.
Dosage Recommendation for C- Dine 501516
4 capsules of C- Dine are to be taken per day with preferably a full glass of water for at least 2 to 3 months. Swallow it 20 minutes before having a meal.
It is advisable for people with diabetes or any other medical condition to consult a doctor before taking this SARM.
Stena 9009
Stena 9009 is another great product by Crazy Bulk. It was created to replace Stenabolic. The issue with stenabolic was that its benefits were short-lived and you had to take multiple pills a day for it to work.
Crazy Bulk came up with Stena 9009 to deal with this problem and give you long-lasting gains.
Stena 9009 is aptly nicknamed “exercise in a bottle.” Because consuming it gives you the same benefits as working out without the actual hard work.
The benefits of Stene 9009, as listed on Crazy Bulks, are:
- Helps cut down body fat
- Increases stamina and energy
- Increases endurance
- Better blood flow
- Fights fatigue
Stena 9009 increases your endurance by making your cells produce more energy for your body. Which can increase the longevity of your workout sessions.
It will also help create lean muscle mass by targeting muscle and bone hormones in your body, as is the nature of SARMs.
Here are the ingredients for a 4-capsule serving of Stena 9009:
- Magnesium (375 mg)
- Vitamin C (80 mg)
- Vitamin B3 (16 mg)
- Alpha lipoic acid (600 mg)
- L-carnitine L-tartrate (600 mg)
- L-citrulline (600 mg)
- Beetroot 10:1 extract (200 mg)
- Capsimax (100 mg)
The vitamin mix can boost your immunity and improve your brain function and skin health.
Magnesium can increase women's muscle health and exercise performance in older adults.
Alpha lipoic acid is a naturally produced compound that acts as a powerful antioxidant in the body. This ingredient works to give you better results in weight loss, diabetes, and other health problems.
Beetroots are full of antioxidants and help improve athletic performance, reduce blood pressure, and increase blood flow.
Dosage Recommendation for Stena 9009
Stenna 9009 should be taken from 20 mg to 30 mg for 8 weeks. You can divide the dosage by 5 mg every 4 hours.
Ligan 4033, like all the other SARMs on our list, helps you build lean muscle mass, lose body fat, and increase physical strength.
It is one of the best SARMs for muscle gains that are available in the market. It enhances your muscles through a process called nitrogen retention. This is a proven method of muscle building, according to science.
After only a few weeks of consumption, you will see more than a 50 percent increase in muscle mass. Ligan 4033 will also make your gains last longer than anabolic steroids.
The benefits of Ligan 4033, according to the manufacturers, are:
- Lifts T naturally— no suppression
- Improves gains
- Reveals lean physique
- Enhances workouts
- Heightens energy
We have found all of these claims to be accurate when researching its ingredients.
Ligan 4033 offers you superior muscle gains in shorter periods of time when compared to other supplements.
Your workouts will be more productive and fruitful once you start taking this SARM. This is due to the increased levels of energy Ligan 4033 offers.
The ingredients of Ligan 4033 are:
- Vitamin D3 (5 mg)
- VitaCholine (1000 mg)
- Methylsulfonylmethane.
- Beetroot 10:1 Extract (400 mg)
- Caffeine Anhydrous (150 mg)
- Schisandra 10:1 Extract (15 mg)
The main ingredient of Ligan 4033 is VitaCholine, which is in the highest amount. This ingredient is good for your metabolism, cognition, liver health, and vitality.
Methylsulfonylmethane is a natural health compound. This mouthful of an ingredient is good for your joint pain, inflammation, skin health, allergy symptoms, and recovery after exercise.
Caffeine Anhydrous can induce alertness in mind and improve athletic performance.
Dosage Recommendation for Ligan 4033
This SARM is to be taken for 2 to 3 months for optimal results. 4 capsules are swallowed every day 20 minutes before the first meal.
Andalean
Andalean is the last SARM supplement today in our review list. It was created as an alternative to Andarine by (you guessed wrong!) Brutal Force.
It also helps you stay in shape by burning fat super fast and giving you explosive bursts of energy. It also helps you get lean muscle mass as the name suggests.
This is what this SARM promises:
- Gain muscle & strength
- Burn body fat fast
- Reduce recovery time
- Fast-acting formula
- 100% safe & natural
Andalean inhibits the action of certain enzymes that break down lipids in your body. This results in your body storing less fat. This also means you’ll be able to burn fat faster.
That’s not all; Andalean stimulates ATP production in your body, which in turn gives your cells energy for you to spend.
The ingredients of Andalean are:
- Soy Protein Isolate (450 mg)
- Whey Protein Isolate (450 mg)
- BCAA 2:1:1 (250 mg)
- Wild Yam Root Powder (150 mg)
- ElevATP (125 mg)
Soy protein isolates help you lose weight, boost energy, and build muscle.
Wild Yam Root Powder is an extremely nutritious ingredient. It enhances brain function and promotes skin health. A lot of studies promote the benefits of this element.
Whey protein isolates are an excellent source of quality protein. It enhances your muscles, lowers blood pressure, and reduces inflammation.
BCAA provides your body with essential amino acids that promote muscle growth. It is also known as branched-amino acids.
Dosage recommendation for Andalean
Andalean is taken daily 15 minutes after the workout in 3 capsule dosages.
Conclusion
SARMs are a much-debated and contentious type of drug. Its benefits as discussed in our Best SARMs for Women article are a big deal for many people if true.
For years people have succumbed to the temptations of easy gains through anabolic steroids and have gotten the shorter end of the stick in the long run due to its negative side effects.
Now SARM comes along and claims just magically to solve this issue. What scientists have found through short-term testing is promising, and we indeed hope that SARMs are the future of next-generation athletics.
We still have to keep in mind that we do not have any data on the long-term effects of SARMs as this is only a generation-old drug.
