Best SARMs for Women (2022-2023 Updated): Complete Guide Overview

SARMs, also known as Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators are drugs that have similar effects as anabolic steroids, but without the unwanted side negative effects.
Additionally, SARMs have been around since the 1940s. In the late 1990s the doctor Dr. James Dalton created the SARMs that were risk-free.
To comprehend SARMs, it is first necessary to understand how steroids work.
Hormones alter the cells of your body. This means that if steroids- which are synthetic hormones, attach to the muscles-building cells of your body, they will strengthen the strength of your muscles. But it also brings many other negative effects, such as an increase in blood pressure, the risk of heart disease, etc.
SARMs specifically target bone cell receptors as well as muscle. Thus, you reap every benefit of steroids, without negative side consequences.
Are SARMs really safe?
If SARMs actually work as marketers would want you to believe that they do, then it's fantastic.
There's a saying If something sounds like it's too appealing to be real it's likely that there are with strings attached.
Are there any dangers to SARMs? We don't know for sure at this point... However, the fact is that SARMs are relatively new concept in comparison to the traditional anabolic steroids. We have a long time's worth of research regarding steroids, dating back to when it first became available to treat depression in Germany in 1935.
As compared to other drugs the muscle-building drug was first discovered in the 1990s in the beginning. Therefore, we do not know the long-term effects of SARMs. Only a few studies have been conducted to determine its effectiveness and most are studies on animals.
Yet there are companies that have tried to come up with a secure and more palatable version of SARMs for consumption by the general public and, in the Best SARMs for Women article we'll be reviewing some of them.
Our Top Picks for the Top SARMs for women
1. Osta 2866
2. C-- Dine 501516
3. Stena 9009
4. Ligan 4033
Osta 2866
Osta 2866 was designed to be a replacement for another SARM called Ostarine MK-2866. This was developed by an US company named GTx inc.
It's easy to get confused between both, however they're quite distinct from one another. Since Osta 2866, which is what that we're reviewing is extremely safe and has fewer adverse consequences than MK-2866.
MK-2866 caused many adverse effects that were similar to steroids such as hyperpigmentation, acne, headaches, nausea, and hyperpigmentation.
Osta 2866 On the other hand was developed in the hands of Crazy Bulk. It is regarded as a mild SARM, and is a great choice for women new to SARMS.
Crazy Bulk's official site Crazy Bulk lists these benefits of using Osta 2866:
● Enhances muscle growth
● Preserves muscle mass
● The increase in testosterone levels testosterone levels
Let's get into it to see if these are True
Osta 2866 utilizes all-natural ingredients to help build muscles that are lean within your body, provide your bone density and boost the strength and endurance of your body overall. It accomplishes all of these without the health hazards of MK-2866.
It is true that Osta 2866 is a great choice to help you bulk and cutting cycles. If you're looking to build muscle or shed excess weight Osta 2866 can be the best option to think about.
According to the information available in the back of the packaging According to the information on the back of the package, a serving of Osta 2866 is expected to contain
● Magnesium (375 mg)
● Zinc (10 mg)
● Salacia (600 mg)
● Southern Ginseng (550 mg)
● Fennel 4:1 Extract (400 mg)
● Cinnamon Extract 30:1 (200 mg)
● Reishi Mushroom Extract (200 mg)
Magnesium
Osta 2866 contains the supplementation of 375 mg of Magnesium. Magnesium is a vital nutritional element for our body which has many advantages. Magnesium is a great mineral to improve performance during exercise in people who are older and boost their strength.
This ingredient is particularly beneficial to women since the study of 2570 women revealed that intake of magnesium can increase muscle mass and strength.
Zinc
Zinc is another essential nutrient that is essential to the human body. One common side effect of some SARMs is that they can cause acne on your face. Osta2866 doesn't have this issue because it contains zinc to make its ingredients.
People who have a high concentration of zinc are more likely to have lower levels of acne as well as accelerated wound healing, as per research.
Salacia
Salacia is a naturally ayurvedic herb that improves the metabolism of glucose and decreases the weight of your body.
Southern Ginseng
Southern Ginseng or Jiaogulan is a powerful anti-obesity ingredient. It also helps help keep your stress and levels of diabetes in check, according to studies. Osta 2866 contains the most impressive 555 milligrams of Southern Ginseng.
Fennel Extract
Fennel is a very beneficial ingredient of Osta 2866. It is loaded with vitamin c, fiber as well as iron and antioxidants. Fennel can also reduce appetite and combats cancer.
Cinnamon Extract
Cinnamon is one of the most popular spices that is widely used in the Indian subcontinent, which is celebrated for its numerous health benefits. It protects against heart disease and also lowers the level of blood sugar.
Reishi Mushroom Extract
Reishi Mushroom Extract can enhance your immune system by treating white blood cells. It will help reduce depression and anxiety, and enhance your general quality of life according to studies.
Dosage Recommendation to Osta 2866
Here's all the dose information available on the Crazy Bulk website:
For bulking - If you are a male, you should take 25 mg per day, and if you're female, take 10 mg per day. The dosage should last for 3 to 8 weeks.
To cut-off if you are a male consume 15-20 mg each day. If you're female, you should you should take 10 mg daily. The process should be completed during 4-8 weeks.
There is no reason to not use Ostarine for a complete 12-week period; However, in order to reduce the possibility of adverse effects, an eight-week cycle is suggested.
C(C) Dine 501516
C- Dine is another SARM supplement made through Crazy Bulk. Similar to Osta 2866, it's also marketed as a secure alternative to an illegal drug called Cardarine.
Additionally, C-Dine is primarily targeted at people looking to shed weight.
Cardine- an ingredient that C- Dine came to replace -- was a "magical" ingredient that was able to significantly reduce people's weight. But, it also was not without serious consequences to be abided by.
In the course of a study, several of the test animals that received this supplement started developing tumors that were cancerous. The company that manufactures the drug eventually was forced shut down production.
Crazy Bulk created C- Dine with the intention of providing the same advantages as Cardine but without the adverse consequences. This isn't all. Crazy Bulk markets its product by stating the following from its web site
● Extreme fat torcher with excess
● Shed pounds faster
● Burn fat to generate energy
● Enhances definition
● Raises endurance
If you're already accustomed to a routine for losing weight, C- Dine is an easy choice for you since it improves your endurance in workouts.
C- Dine is comprised of natural ingredients, and does not affect you following a vegan diet.
Let's look at C- Dine's ingredient list:
● Vitamin C is also known as Ascorbic Acid
● Iron is used as a Ferrous Fumarate
● Vitamin B2 is also known as Riboflavin
● Vitamin B6 in the form of Pyridoxine HCL
● Vitamin A is also known as Retinol Acetate
● Iodine is Potassium Iodide
● Chromium is Chromium Picolinate
● Southern Ginseng
● Choline in the form of L-Choline Bitartrate
● InnoSlim and astragalus Membranous Extract
● Capsimax - Capsicum Extract Beadlets
We'll look at a few of them and then discuss their advantages. The vitamin blend in C Dine is one of the best. It is a good source of Vitamins A, B2 and B6 along with C.
Vitamin A is essential in the formation of cells within the body. It helps maintain the immune system to be healthy and reduces the risk of developing acne and cancer and helps improve bones health.
Vitamin B2 and B6 aid in the body's transformation in energy and food. They also collaborate to lessen the effects of stress on the mind.
Iron is among the most vital minerals to your body. It will reduce the amount of fatigue, and boost the performance of your athletes.
Furthermore, iron deficiency may affect your cognitive abilities and cause them to decrease. C- Dine can also boost hemoglobin levels in your blood via this ingredient.
Iodine is a nutrient that burns fat. Insufficient levels of iodine within the body can reduce your metabolism , and also store fat within your body. Iodine aids in reducing depression as well as fatigue, loss of hair and cognitive functioning.
Dosage Recommendation C-- Dine 501516
4 capsules of C-Dine are to be consumed daily with ideally a glass of water for at most two to three months. Take it for 20 minutes prior to eating dinner.
It is recommended for those who suffer from diabetes or health condition else to see the doctor prior to beginning this SARM.
Stena 9009
Stena 9009 is yet another fantastic product manufactured by Crazy Bulk. It was developed as a replacement for Stenabolic. The problem with stenabolic was that its benefits lasted only a short time and it required many pills every day in order for it to be effective.
Crazy Bulk has come up with Stena 9009 to tackle this issue and offer the long-term benefits you've been looking for.
Stena 9009 is appropriately referred to as "exercise in the bottle." Because it provides the same benefits of exercising, but without the effort.
The advantages from Stene 9009, as stated on Crazy Bulks The benefits of Stene 9009, as listed on Crazy Bulks are:
● Reduces body fat
● Improves stamina and energy levels
● Enhances endurance
● Better blood flow
● Fighting fatigue
Stena 9009 boosts your endurance and makes your cells generate more power for you. This can prolong the duration of your workouts.
It can also aid in the creation of lean muscles by targeting bone and muscle hormones within your body, which is the case with SARMs.
Here are the ingredients to make 4 capsules of Stena 9009:
● Magnesium (375 mg)
● Vitamin C (80 mg)
● Vitamin B3 (16 mg)
● Alpha Lipoic Acid (600 mg)
● L-carnitine L-tartrate (600 mg)
● L-citrulline (600 mg)
● Beetroot extract 10:1 (200 mg)
● Capsimax (100 mg)
The vitamin mix can improve your immune system and boost your brain function as well as your the health of your skin.
Magnesium may improve women's muscular fitness and health, as well as improve exercise performance for older people.
Alpha alpha lipoic acid (ALA) is naturally-produced substance that functions as an effective antioxidant within the body. It is a component that gives you more results with the reduction of weight, diabetes and many other health issues.
Beetroots are rich in antioxidants that can help enhance athletic performance, lower blood pressure and also increase blood flow.
Dosage Recommendation For Stena 9009
Stenna 9009 is recommended to take between 20 and 30 mg for eight weeks. It is possible to divide the dose by 5 mg each 4 hours.
Ligan 4033
Ligan 4033, as with the other SARMs we have on our list, assists you to increase the amount of muscle mass you have and lose body fat and improve your physical strength.
It is among the top SARMs to increase muscle mass that are on the market. It increases the strength of your muscles via an process known as nitrogen retention. This is a known method to build muscle as per research.
After just several weeks of use it is expected to see more than a 50 % gain in the size of your muscles. Ligan 4033 can also help make the increases last longer, compared to anabolic steroids.
The advantages that come from Ligan 4033, as per the manufacturer, include:
● Naturally, Lifts T. No suppression
● Improves gains
● Reveals lean physique
● Improves fitness
● Heightens energy
We have confirmed that all of the assertions to be true in our research of its ingredients.
Ligan 4033 gives you the best results in less time of time, compared to other supplements.
Your exercises will be more effective and productive once you start using this SARM. It is because of the higher amounts in energy Ligan 4033 provides.
The components in Ligan 4033 is:
● Vitamin D3 (5 mg)
● VitaCholine (1000 mg)
● Methylsulfonylmethane.
● Beetroot Extract 10:1 (400 mg)
● Caffeine Anhydrous (150 mg)
● Schisandra 10:1 Extract (15 mg)
The primary ingredient in Ligan 4033 comes from VitaCholine which is found at its highest level. This ingredient can help your cognition, metabolism as well as liver health and vitality.
Methylsulfonylmethane is a natural health compound. This ingredient can help with joint pain inflammation as well as allergies, skin health as well as recovery from exercising.
Caffeine Anhydrous can increase mental alertness and enhance the performance of athletes.
Dosage The recommendation to Ligan 4033
This SARM should be used for two to three months for maximum outcomes. 4 capsules are taken each morning 20 minutes prior to the meal.
andalean
Andalean is the final SARM supplement that we are currently reviewing on our list of reviews. It was developed as a substitute for Andarine by (you probably didn't!) Brutal Force.
It can also help you stay fit by burning fat fast and providing you with powerful bursts of energy. It can also help you build muscles that are lean as the name implies.
This is the promise of the SARM promises:
● Increase strength and muscle
● Burn body fat quickly
● Reduce the time to recover
● Formula that is fast-acting
● 100% safe and natural
Andalean blocks the actions of specific enzymes that breakdown lipids within your body. This leads to the body's ability to store less fat. Also, you'll lose fat more quickly.
But that's not all. Andalean increases ATP production in your body. This is then able to provide your cells with energy that you can use to make your life easier.
The components in Andalean are:
● Soy Protein Isolate (450 mg)
● Whey Protein Isolate (450 mg)
● BCAA 2:1:1 (250 mg)
● Wild Yam Powder (150 mg)
● ElevATP (125 mg)
Soy protein isolates will help to lose weight, increase energylevels, and help build muscle.
Wild Yam Powder is a highly healthy ingredient. It improves the function of the brain and improves healthy skin. Many studies support its benefits. mineral.
Protein isolates from Whey are an a fantastic source of high-quality protein. It improves the strength of your muscles, decreases blood pressure and also reduces inflammation.
BCAA gives your body essential amino acids, which help to promote the growth of muscles. It's also referred to as the branched amino acids.
Dosage suggestion for Andalean
Andalean can be taken every day 15 minutes after exercise in three capsules.
#1 Osta 2866 Best SARM for newbies
Osta 2866is the ideal initial SARM to women, for many reasons. It's the most gentle SARM on our list and can provide you with an excellent introduction to selective androgen receptor moderators without any adverse side effects.
Similar to other SARMS Osta 2866 can help you build muscle mass while also reducing body fat. It boosts bone density, and this translates into improved strength overall and endurance.
As it's the lightest SARM that we have listed, Osta 2866 is not likely to provide you with astonish outcomes. However, it is an excellent starting point for your SARMs journey.
What exactly is Osta 2866?
In the days before SARMS became an edgy term in the bodybuilding world the athletes were quick to see their potential. But the initial version of SARMS was plagued by adverse consequences.
Ostarine can be described as the SARM that launched the whole thing. It was invented through GTx Pharmaceuticals in an effort to make a medication that could fight the wasting of muscles in diseases like cancer as well as AIDS.
Researchers, bodybuilders, and even bodybuilders recognized that this was an incredibly versatile SARM which could be employed to treat more than treating diseases of muscle loss.
What exactly does Osta 2866? In simple terms, it's an organic second-generation SARM which was designed to reduce the adverse negative side effects that were associated with earlier generations of SARMS.
It is among the most well-known SARMS available today since it replicates the effects from the first Ostarine but without binding to the hormone receptors.
The advantages of the use of Osta 2866
Osta 2866 is a plethora of SARM, as we discussed at the beginning. It assists in gaining bulky muscles, and also helps to eliminate any gaps in your diet. It's a comprehensive SARM that is suitable to cut and bulk cycles.
The benefits associated with the use of Osta 2866 are:
● Helps you build lean muscle mass
Osta 2866 is a natural capacity to boost the production of muscle protein. This results in an increase speed of growth of muscles. It will allow you to build muscular mass without water retention.
There's a lot of debate about the quality of gains in muscle that you can achieve with the aids to improve performance. The quality of the lean muscles you get from Osta 2866 is of the highest quality. It's dry and bloody.
● Keeps your gains in cutting cycles.
We all want to appear the best we can, no matter whether we're trimming or increasing our size. Osta 2866, the SARM to aid you in reaching this aim. It can help you keep the gains you have made while in a cutting cycle.
This is very beneficial as you don't have to think about starting all over again whenever you're looking to increase your strength. It will target specific areas and eliminate body fat and not harm your muscle.
● Enhances stamina and endurance
This is among the least known benefits of making use of Osta 2866. It can help you to push the limits of your gym and help you train for longer lengths of time.
This is done by increasing the amount of red blood cells you have. This results to an increase in oxygenation for your muscles, resulting in a greater endurance and stamina.
If you're in search of an SARM to assist you in taking your skills into the higher levels, Osta 2866 is the best option.
What is the process behind Osta 2866 function?
We love the fact that, unlike SARMs that are black market and are prone to failure and erratic, you are aware of what you're getting from Osta 2866. It can be described as a medical grade drug that was developed in a controlled setting.
Osta 2866 functions by increasing the synthesis of protein in muscles. When it achieves this, it kicks off the process of building muscle. However, it does not stop there.
It can also help preserve your gains by preventing loss. This is particularly useful if you're in a cutting phase and you want to keep the hard-earned muscle mass you have built up.
The benefit of the use of Osta 2866 is the way it targets androgen receptors that are located in your muscles. This means it doesn't influence the hormones you produce.
Osta 2866 Cost
Because Osta 2866 was just released by CrazyBulk You can now purchase this incredible SARM at the price of a starter model, which is $69.99. This is a great price considering that the black market SARMS sell for much more.
There is also lower prices when you purchase the two or three months supply of the product. One bottle is no cost too.
Osta 2866. Our Thoughts
Osta 2866 is an easy option. It's a second generation SARM which was designed to prevent the severe side effects that are associated with the first generation SARMS.
It is among the most well-known SARMS available today because it replicates the results of the original Ostarine without binding to the hormone receptors. It is able to build lean muscle mass, shed fat and improve strength.
#3 C-Dine (GW501516) - Turn into an athlete using this Clone Cardarine
When scientists first came across Cardarine and its benefits, it was touted as a cure-all for weight gain. It's because it could help to burn off fat, without harming the muscles.
This is done by activating the AMP-activated protein kinase(AMPK) which is also known by its name as"the "fat burn enzyme."
In reality, Cardarine is so effective in burning fat that it was decriminalized in the past by WADA (World Anti-Doping Association) for athletes. This is due to the fact that it grants the users an advantage in improving their endurance and stamina without having to put in the effort.
That's the reason CrazyBulk chose to develop an alternative to Cardarine which would not be banned by athletes. This is the result: C-Dine it's a SARM that could assist you in becoming an athlete without worrying about getting prohibited.
How do I know what is C-Dine (GW501516)?
C-Dine (GW501516) is an organic alternative to Cardarine. It is a SARM that is utilized by athletes and bodybuilders to help them lose fat and increase their endurance and endurance. C-Dine is a non-steroidal substance which was created in 1992 by Ligand Pharmaceuticals in 1992.
It does this through activating the AMPK pathway which results in an increase in fat acid oxidation and the uptake of glucose. This, in turn, aids your body in burning fat to generate energy.
C-Dine also offers additional benefits, like increasing cholesterol levels and reducing inflammation.
The advantages of C-Dine (GW501516)
Do you believe it is true that strength has become the latest skinny? Then you're going to enjoy the benefits of C-Dine (GW501516).
This SARM can help reduce fat and build muscle, increase endurance and stamina and boost your speed. This, in turn, will help you become an athlete. Let's take a look.
● Increased VO2 Max
The key to athletic performance is the amount of oxygen your body is able to use. The greater the amount of oxygen your muscles utilize and the more efficiently they can perform.
That's where the C-Dine is a key component. This SARM could assist you in increasing the VO2 max of your body, which is the highest amount of oxygen your body is able to use when exercising. Imagine running more quickly and farther without feeling exhausted. This is exactly the kind of thing C-Dine is able to do for you.
A lot of women who take C-Dine report feeling as if they have an additional lung to absorb all the air. They don't feel as if they are breathless. Imagine this feeling at the gym or on the field.
● More Fat Oxidation
C-Dine assists your body in burning fat to generate energy, through activation of your AMPK pathway. This results in increased the oxidation of fatty acids, which implies that the body starts burning off fat stores to generate energy. It breaks down fat cells and utilizes the fat cells as fuel, meaning you'll be able to say goodbye to those love handles that aren't going away.
A study has shown that Cardarine proved to increase the oxidation rate of fatty acids by as much as 36 percent. This is a significant increase to helps you shed fat.
● Lean muscle mass
There aren't many SARMs that will help you build muscle mass and burn off fat while doing it however C-Dine is among them. This SARM will help you build muscular mass and leanness while burning away the stubborn body fat.
While you'll not be able to gain muscle mass in large amounts like you would using Ligan 4033 C-Dine can make your look slim and muscular. This is what many female athletes are seeking nowadays.
What is the process behind C-Dine function?
C-Dine's operating method is somewhat complex. It functions in a variety of ways. The first Cardarine was an receptor agonist of the PPAR. It would connect itself to PPAR receptors and alter their form.
This will then trigger the activation of specific genes involved in fat loss, including FABP4 as well as CPT1b. This is, in other words, the fat is shed rapidly.
Yet, Cardarine was also shown to boost the levels of a protein dubbed HMGCR which is the rate-limiting enzyme involved in cholesterol synthesizing. This could result in the increase of LDL cholesterol, and a reduction in HDL cholesterol.
Benefits of Andalean
Like the name implies Andalean's main benefit is the fact that it can help you build muscles. However, it's not the only thing it does. It also can help you by the following methods.
● Burn fat quickly
Like most of us, we would like to gain muscle mass quick, we also wish to shed excess fat.
Andalean is a great supplement to this. It aids in burning fat by preventing the action of enzymes responsible for the breaking down of fats.
The body's body has a difficult storage of fat, and you'll be able to shed it much more easily. The result is most obvious in areas with a lot of fat, such as the abdominal area, the thighs and the arms.
● Dry Muscle Tissue Striated
The quality of the muscle tissues that women athletes usually want is a hard and dry appearance. This is the area where Andalean is able to help.
It assists you in getting the " dry" appearance by encouraging the production of skeletal muscle. This leads to an improvement in cross-sectional size that your muscle tissue has, which makes them appear more full and tougher.
● Explosive Energy
Amount of power your body is able to produce can have an immediate impact upon your ability to perform.
Andalean aids in this by stimulating the production of ATP within your body. ATP is the currency for energy in your cells and is what allows them to perform work.
More ATP there is in your body The more energy you'll need to complete your workouts, and also set new records.
What is the process behind Andalean function?
The main mechanism of action of the Andalean is the stimulation of the growth of muscles. It accomplishes this by altering levels of Myostatin which is a protein involved in the regulation of growth in muscles.
Myostatin is an antagonistic regulator of muscle growth. This means it restricts the quantity of muscle your body can build.
By blocking the actions of Myostatin, andalean allows your body to create muscles.
Furthermore Andalean can also alter the concentrations of other enzymes and proteins that are involved in the degrading of lipids.
Cost of the Andalean
Andalean is priced at $69.99 for a 30 day supply. This is a reasonable cost, especially when you consider that it's among the most potent muscle-building drugs available. CrazyBulk also offers an offer called the Crazy Buy 3 get 2 discount that is valid for Andalean, too.
This means that you'll purchase five bottle of Andalean for the price of just 3. This is a good price when you consider that you're getting two bottles for no cost.
Andalean Our thoughts
Alongside Legal Andarine, CrazyBulk completes the SARMS stack. It is, hands down one of the hardest SARMS to copy and they've managed to knock the nail right off the forehead with Andalean.
It is extremely efficient in delivering its promise to help to build lean muscles and shed weight at the same time.
FAQs
Q. Are these SARMs for women in the safest way?
A. A. Not all SARMS are secure. SARMs that are sold on the black market online may cause severe adverse consequences.
CrazyBulk SARMS, on the contrary, are legal and safe. They are manufactured in FDA-approved facilities and contain only the best quality ingredients.
Question. I'm a woman , and I'm looking to utilize SARMS to build bigger muscles. Are these the right option for me?
A. There aren't SARMS specifically made specifically for women. However the SARMS are readily available and can be used by males and females.
Q. What is the time frame to see results?
A. The results will depend on many aspects such as the quality of your diet as well as your training routine and more. In general you should notice results within 4-8 weeks.
Q. Do I require a PCT after I've used these SARMS?
A. There's no need for an application for a PCT following the use of CrazyBulk SARMS. They're completely legal and safe, which means there's no reason to use an application for a PCT.
The Bottom Line
The SARMS women use for women check all the boxes in terms of being legal, safe and efficient. If you're searching for an effective drug to boost your performance, which can help you build up muscle and shed excess weight, CrazyBulk SARMS are a good choice.
Here's a quick summary of the top five we have reviewed to help you to enjoy.
Be aware that all of these SARMS will help you achieve those fitness objectives. It's a matter of selecting the best one for you. We hope our guide can help you achieve that. We wish you the best of luck.
SARMs are a highly debated and controversial form of medication. Its advantages as described within our Best SARMs for Women article can be a huge deal for many people , if the claims are true.
Over the years, people have fallen to the lure of fast gains from anabolic steroids, and have received a shorter side of the stick in the end because of its adverse effect on the body.
Then SARM appears and promises to magically solve this problem. What researchers have discovered by conducting short-term tests is very promising and we certainly hope that SARMs are the technology of the next generation of athletics.
We must be aware that we don't have any research about the long-term consequences of SARMs, as it is only a very old drug.
