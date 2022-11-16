Best SARMs For Women: Complete Guide & Best Female SARM Stack Revealed

There are a couple of reasons why SARMs use for women is slightly different from men, and in this complete guide, I’m going to tell you everything you need to know to use them effectively. I’ll talk about Cardarine for women, as it’s definitely one of the best SARMs for women available.
But I will talk about the four top SARMs that females can use, and how you can stack them to cut fat, build strength and endurance, and sculpt your muscle tone. So, if you’re interested in using SARMs but concerned about side effects and problems, then this five-minute guide is going to tell you everything you need to know.
Should You Choose SARMs, Prohormones, Or Steroids?
When it comes to the choice between SARMs, prohormones, or anabolic steroids, this is what you need to know:
1. Anabolic steroids will produce masculine traits very quickly. They hammer the androgen receptors in the body, which will develop darker and thicker body hair, shrink your breasts, give you a deeper voice, and screw up your periods. They really aren’t something you want to go near.
2. Prohormones are very similar to steroids. They are a precursor to the hormone, meaning that when it’s processed by the liver in the body, it is then converted into the hormone. In the case of most prohormones, these is various androgens. Side effects are less aggressive than anabolic steroids, but far too risky to really be thinking about trying.
3. SARMs are highly targeted to the androgen receptors in muscle and bone tissue. More than that, some SARMs are not androgenic/anabolic in the way they work and results they give at all. So they are far safer to use, with far fewer side effects.
In addition to what I just said above, you also have the problem of anabolic steroids and prohormones (at least the potent ones) all being illegal and very difficult to get hold of. That really only leaves SARMs as a viable choice to multiply your natural bodybuilding hard work.
Do Androgenic SARMs Have The Same Side Effects In Females?
Because women’s hormonal balance is completely different to men’s, they won’t have the same problems as men do.
Androgenic SARMs fool the body into thinking they are testosterone. They tell muscle tissue to grow, and they do it in a targeted fashion. The result of testosterone is the body eventually starts decreasing its natural production because it thinks it’s got too much. This isn’t such an issue for women.
However, because your body is being told it has more testosterone, you may get some minor side effects like slightly more hair growth that is darker, alongside a change in hormonal balance between estrogen and testosterone.
As long as you do short SARMs cycles, at the minimum dose possible, you shouldn’t have a real problem with androgenic side effects though.
The Four Absolute Best SARMs Women
Female bodybuilding goals tend to be different from men's. It’s not about bulk, it’s about good tone, minimal body fat, and increased strength and endurance. Because of that, there are four SARMs that are particularly valuable for women to use:
1. Cardarine GW-501516
Cardarine should be used to underpin every SARMs stack that you do. Cardarine for women, just like men, produces a significant increase in available energy. That’s why Cardarine is known as “energy in a bottle”.
It works in the body as a PPAR-delta modulator, that increases the availability of glucose to burn as immediate energy. Within about one hour taking it, you will feel your energy levels elevate significantly.
It’s also not androgenic, so it does not interfere with your estrogen or testosterone levels in any way.
2. Ostarine MK-2866
Ostarine is great for protecting muscle mass during a calorie deficit. It was designed to help with muscle-wasting conditions, and for people who struggle to eat so they don’t waste away. Therefore, you can use Ostarine to protect your muscle tone while you cut fat quite aggressively.
It’s very mild, and only at stronger doses is it androgenic in its effects in a notable way. As a woman, you are not going to be getting near those 30 mg + doses per day though.
3. Andarine S-4
Andarine is made by the same people who developed Ostarine. It’s a stronger version of it. Not only does it protect your muscles in a cut, but it also creates a hard and dense muscle tone. Therefore, it’s a step up from Ostarine.
It is more androgenic in its effects and side effects though. You’ll need to stay away from high doses to avoid them, but it’s brilliant for hardening your definition and tone as well as protecting during a cut.
4. Stenabolic SR-9009 (Also 9011)
Stenabolic is another energy-boosting best SARM for women. Like Cardarine, it delivers a significant increase in energy availability.
It works differently to Cardarine though, as a REV-Erba agonist, by changing the circadian rhythm, and fooling the body into thinking it’s always alert and in an exercise situation.
So you can use it instead of Cardarine, or you can team it up with Cardarine to maximize the available energy levels you have, which means working out harder and longer to build strength and endurance.
SARMs Dosing For Females
You’ll be keeping your SARMs doses low as a woman using them. Around 50% less than men using SARMs, and sometimes you’ll only be dosing every other day.
I’d advise you dose in a more time-targeted fashion. Try and dose around 1-2 hours before you hit the gym. That way, you’ll get the energy benefits at the right time.
If you dose every other day, or at low doses, and you find you are not getting the results, you can add a couple of milligrams to dose each week over two or three weeks, to slowly and safely build up to a level where you do see notable returns.
Female SARM Cycle Explained (What’s Best?)
Although women can technically use SARMs for longer because they don’t have the same levels of androgenic side effects to worry about, I would still advise you keep your female SARM cycle to a short length.
That way, you minimize your chances of having problems with hair growth, clitoral growth, decreasing sex drive, or fertility issues.
I’ll talk about the individual stacks in a moment, any more than eight weeks is probably pushing things too far. Also, make sure you have a break of at least six weeks between cycles to ensure your body recovers and can be monitored.
SARMs Cutting Stack (weight loss stack) For Women
Now let’s take a look at the best SARMs cutting stack for women. It’s a classic Ostarine and Cardarine stack, with the following details:
- 10 mg Ostarine daily
- 10 mg Cardarine daily (dose one hour before workout)
- 8 week sarms cycle
- 6 week gap between cycles
Some people increase the dose as the cycle progresses, working up from 10 mg to 20 mg, by increasing it at 2 mg per week for both Ostarine and Cardarine.
I wouldn’t recommend you do that the first cycle, and you may not need to do it at all if you are cutting enough fat and getting a significant energy boost.
SARMs Muscle Toning Stack For Women
This best SARMs muscle toning stack for women is based around Andarine. We keep the doses moderate, and dose every other day, because it can be potent and build hard muscle, which you don’t really want.
- 10 mg Andarine every other day
- 10 mg Cardarine every day
- 8 week sarms cycle
- 6 week gap between cycles
So, this SARMs stack will harden your existing muscle tone, and slightly increase it, but in a feminine way, while still cutting fat and building strength.
If you do want slightly more aggressive muscle density and size growth, then you can slightly increase the Andarine dose; I would recommend 7 mg every day, going up to 10 mg every day from week four onwards.
SARMs Energy & Strength SARMs Stack For Females
This is a great stack to do when you first start out with SARMs. It will build your strength and endurance, before you move onto a cutting or toning stack, allowing you to get more out of those.
It combines the two energy-building SARMs we have talked about together, to give you enough energy to burn fat and build strength dramatically:
- 10 mg Cardarine per day
- 10 mg Stenabolic per day
- 10 week SARMs cycle
- Six week gap between cycles
As you can see, because it’s not androgenic, and not affecting your muscle tone, you can push the SARMs cycle a little longer, to really build your strength and endurance before starting to lift heavier weights and burn more fat.
Female SARMs Stack & Cycle Strategy
Once you’ve decided on the best SARMs for females that you want to use to get the results you need, then it’s time to look at the female SARM cycle strategy want to undertake.
I would advise three stacks over your first year as follows:
1. 10 – 12 week strength and endurance stack that helps you to build both of these things, and start to tone muscle and cut fat. Basically, a re-comp to prepare your body.
2. Step two is to tone, harden, and slightly build your muscle tone. Do this for eight weeks, and hopefully, the strength and endurance you gained from your first cycle will
now be put to use alongside the power of Andarine.
3. The third step in your first year will be a cutting stack. Once you build your strength and endurance and develop your tone, your final stack will be to combine a great
diet with fat burning, while using the muscle-protecting attributes of Ostarine to protect your hard work.
Putting all that together, it will take you about 45 weeks to work your way through it. After that, maintain your hard work with a great diet and a balanced exercise regime.
Then, you can assess your first year's SARMs use, and then choose the SARMs for females within the stack you want to hit at the start of your second year, to either build your strength and endurance, cut more fat, or continue to build tone.
Where To Buy The Best Quality SARMs
Now you’ve seen how SARMs for females can be really beneficial, without having to worry about severe androgenic side effects, especially if you target lower doses and use Cardarine to back it all up, it’s time to talk about the hard bit around using SARMs.
Buying SARMs is becoming more problematic. There are several reasons for this that I won’t bore you with, but finding reputable sellers that have high-purity SARMs at reasonable prices is getting more difficult.
These are the two companies that I buy SARMs from. Each has pros and cons, so check them both out and see which will work best for your needs.
