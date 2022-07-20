Best-Selling Author Garrain Jones Discusses How to Get Unstuck in Life and Prosper

Are there times when you tend to feel stuck in life? You may feel like you're in this vicious cycle you can't escape, even though you yearn for more in life. If you're experiencing feelings of being stuck and not prospering the way you'd hoped, you're not alone. Garrain Jones, transformational coach and #1 best-selling author of Change Your Mindset, Change Your Life, knows what it's like to feel that way and looks forward to sharing helpful tips to become "unstuck" and move forward.
No stranger to adversity, Garrain comes from a troubled past that includes homelessness and time spent in prison. But, as a convicted felon who knows what it's like to hit rock bottom and feel both stuck and judged, his words of motivation can inspire people of all ages to never give up on what they'd like to achieve.
"I want people to know that their current situation doesn't have to be their final destination. If you want more in life, push for it and continue to remind yourself why you're seeking more, whether you want to achieve new goals, get a new job, make a career change, or even become a successful business owner. No matter what you're trying to accomplish, you need to believe in yourself and work toward that end goal to see actual results," shared Garrain. "I know it's easier said than done, but as someone who has learned from the past, if you can believe in yourself, you can achieve anything. So when I started creating content on YouTube to share my gifts and insights from my journey of being homeless and going through struggles, I knew that I'd have the opportunity to reach other people going through the same things. I wanted to motivate these people and push them to want more for themselves, which ultimately led to me wanting more for myself, too."
It didn't take long for Jones to begin making great strides in his life. What started as creating and publishing content on his YouTube channel every week for years, despite earning nothing from it, would eventually turn into a transformation coaching business. He looked forward to inspiring others and remained committed to his vision of making a difference in their lives, ultimately writing a book that would also quickly become a best-seller.
"I've built a business on encouraging others to focus more on their internal state and realizing the rest will come with a positive mindset. I look forward to helping people cultivate a deep sense of self-love while finding things that fill them with joy and happiness because it makes a difference," said Jones. "I've learned a lot about tapping into my creative energy and enjoying every moment in life. When you rely on your creative energy, you have access to all the resources you need to become successful, no matter what you want to do. We all have different goals and visions that are attainable with the right mindset."
Those interested in learning more about becoming unstuck and prospering in life can check out Garrain's self-published book, Change Your Mindset, Change Your Life, and many of the programs within his transformation company. These programs include Get Unstuck, Whole Life Success, and Relationship Mastery.