Best Sexual Enhancement Pills For Women: Top Instant Arousal Pills and Female Boosters

It is a commonly believed notion that men get aroused more easily than women and that they only need the slightest provocation to be ready to embark on sexual escapades.
However, the widespread belief that ‘sexual drive of a man is higher than the sexual drive of a woman’ cannot be farther from the truth.
Some research studies have supported the idea that because men have higher levels of testosterone in their body, they have higher sex drives while a woman’s sexuality is a complex riddle which is difficult to solve.
Parallel research studies have been conducted to understand sexuality, desire and gender which have revealed that sex drive or libido is independent of gender. It does not favour any one gender rather is more or less the same for everyone, irrespective of gender.
Some research scholars have also deemed this idea of libido being dependent on gender as an oversimplified notion.
With that said, the most common question that comes to mind is “then what exactly drives the sex drive?”. Although this question seems to be simple, it is still a mystery to scientists as to what makes up the libido and how it can be measured in men and women.
Scientific research has evolved enough to prove that hormones play a crucial role in driving a person’s sex drive but it is still not very clear as to how much they contribute to the libido. Other social, psychological and physical factors also play a significant role in making up a person’s libido.
Nearly half the women report having one or the other sexual problem like loss of desire, low arousal, difficulty having orgasm or painful sex.
The most common of these sexual health problems are low desire and loss of arousal. These issues sound uncommon in the context of women because they are not talked about openly. These problems exist but are seldom addressed due to fear, shame and self-consciousness.
As much as male sexual health has become an important subject today, the female sexual health and sexuality should be normalized too.
Not only this, the problems that vex women because of these issues should be actively addressed as solutions for the same are quite simple and achievable. Loss of libido and sexual arousal is commonly faced by women and can be easily improved using some good female libido boosters made up of natural ingredients.
What Is Libido?
Libido is a term used to describe the appetite or desire for sex. Also called as sex drive, libido is influenced by the nervous system, hormones and other acquired behaviours.
Libido is independent of a person’s biological sex, sexual orientation and gender. Like men, women also have a sex drive and it is extremely important to take care of it.
Sex drive is not the same for every woman and varies from individual to individual.
Moreover, sex drive does not remain constant throughout one’s life. It can fluctuate at different stages of life due to emotional state, physical health and hormonal levels. It is also believed that age can be another significant factor affecting libido, but there are many older female adults with comparatively higher sex drives than other younger female adults.
With that said, although quite normal, these fluctuations are not very welcome as a low libido interferes with sexual functioning, relationships and has the potential to disrupt the overall wellbeing.
There are many ways to tackle the problem of low libido in women and one of them is by using female libido boosters and sex pills.
Types of Libidos
Sexual therapists and doctors usually talk about two types of libidos namely, spontaneous and responsive.
As the name suggests, spontaneous libido or sexual desire comes by instinct. This type of sexual desire is generally associated with younger people like hormonal teenagers and people in their 20s.
This is a surge of sexual desire that engulfs a male or a female and they feel aroused without much stimulation.
The only driving factor for such a sexual desire is the idea of having sex. In these cases, the person might grab the first suitable opportunity to indulge in sexual pleasures.
On the other hand, there is another type of sexual desire known as responsive libido. This type of desires is aroused in response to an external stimulus like reading erotica, being touched by one’s partner, watching a steamy movie etc.
If case of responsive libido, arousal comes first and desire for sex follows it. Many women only have a responsive libido, as opposed to a spontaneous one and sometimes, this can create problems in their sexual life and affect the quality of their relationship.
The lack of spontaneous libido can also make a woman feel incomplete and they might even be at risk of losing connection with their partner.
Their partner might expect them to be more proactive and take charge in sexual matters but the lack of spontaneous sexual desire can deter women from making “the move”, ultimately leading to disappointment and displeasure for both parties.
This problem is faced by many women and can be taken care of by incorporating certain supplements and products to improve their sexual life.
There are many natural sex enhancement pills made specifically for women to help them with problems in their sex life. These female libido boosters are safe to try out as they are made up of natural ingredients containing legal steroids.
What are female libido boosters and sex enhancement pills?
In order to understand what female libido boosters and sex enhancement pills are, it is crucial to understand the intricacies of the female sexual experience.
A female is usually more inclined towards responsive desires which means that she needs an external stimulus to get aroused and respond subsequently. As soon as this sexual stimulus is received, the female body begins to prepare for the “act”.
The several stages during the sexual act like foreplay, intercourse and after play are very important for complete sexual enjoyment. If anything is missing in these stages due to lack of arousal or loss of libido, it can lead to unfulfilled desires and strained relationships.
The female libido boosters help women to obtain maximum pleasure during the sexual act. There are many safe legal steroids formulated specifically for women which help to enhance their sexual life by boosting their libido with natural ingredients.
Moreover, the safety and efficacy of these female legal steroids have also been testified by doctors, sexologists and medical experts alike through clinical trials and studies performed on volunteers.
Some of the best female libido boosting legal steroids available on the market are as under-
● Provestra- This female sex enhancement pill is top ranked by the users and medical experts alike.
● Vigorelle- This female libido booster comes in the form of a gel which is used for instant sexual arousal in females
● HerSolution Pills – The unique formulation of these pills is considered one of the best sexual sensitivity enhancers.
● HerSolution Gel – This female libido booster comes in a gel form and is used by women to reach the heights of sexual climax
1. Provestra
Click Here to Visit the Official Website
● Product Description
Among the most popular sex enhancement legal steroids for females, Provestra is one of the top choices.
This female libido booster is an all-natural sexual health supplement designed especially for women keeping their sexual desires and needs in mind. It increases sexual pleasure and helps with the symptoms of menopause.
Provestra is made of only natural and organic ingredient, free from synthetic hormones, to provide women a safe and satisfying sexual experience.
Apart from providing libido bosting benefits, Provestra also helps to control mood swings and hot flashes which are common in menopausal women.
● Benefits of using Provestra
As a supplement designed to improve female libido, Provestra provides several benefits, some of which are listed below-
✔ Provestra helps to increase vaginal lubrication
✔ It reduces the intensity of hot flashes
✔ Provestra improves the sleep quality
✔ It helps in the regularising the menstrual cycles
✔ Provestra is also beneficial for improving the memory
✔ It works to calm the hormones to reduce irritability and mood swings
✔ Provestra helps to decrease night sweats
● Ingredients in Provestra
Provestra is a legal steroid designed for females using natural and organic ingredients. The formulation is free of any synthetic chemicals and hormones which makes Provestra a gentle and effective female libido booster. The key ingredients in Provestra are
✔ L-arginine- This amino acid helps to increase the blood flow. It is commonly found in fish, dairy and poultry. This can improve sexual desire by increasing the blood flow to the vagina.
✔ Theobromine- This ingredient acts as a mild stimulant like caffeine. It dilates the blood vessels and is considered an aphrodisiac. It is present in chocolate, cocoa and tea leaves.
✔ Indole-3-carbinol- Excess estrogen is linked with loss of libido in females. Studies have shown that indole-3-carbinol can help to reduce estrogen levels in the body which can be helpful for achieving hormonal balance. Naturally found in turnips, cauliflowers etc
✔ Ginseng- This root has been used in Chinese traditional medicine for centuries for its numerous health benefits. It helps to reduce night sweats and hot flashes.
✔ Ginkgo biloba- This herb helps with brain fog, nervous system health and memory problems. It also increases the blood flow which makes it beneficial for female libido boosting.
✔ Damiana leaf- This plant has been used to make natural medicines for headaches, upset stomach and constipation. It is also believed to be an aphrodisiac that helps to increase muscle contraction thus enhancing sexual pleasure.
✔ Black cohosh- Native to North America, this shrub is useful for menopausal syptoms like hot flashes and night sweats. It can also help to increase vaginal lubrication and provide relief with menstrual cramps.
✔ Red raspberry- This berry is beneficial for the stimulation of estrogen. It also helps to balance heavy periods.
✔ Liquorice root- It is an effective antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent. It reduces stress levels and improves mood and digestion.
✔ Ginger root- Ginger improves circulation and digestion. It is also an aphrodisiac which boosts libido by increasing the blood flow.
✔ Valerian root- This herb has calming properties and helps with better sleep.
✔ Kudzu- This root stimulates estrogen and helps to balance hormones. It provides relief in menopausal symptoms.
✔ Vitamin A- It is a powerful antioxidant that fortifies the immune system. It helps with proper organ functioning and provides skin and eyesight benefits.
✔ Vitamin C- This vitamin is essential for a robust immune system. With its powerful antioxidant properties, it helps fight free radical damage. It also helps to keep the skin, bones and joints healthy.
✔ Vitamin E- Commonly known as the beauty vitamin, it also provides support to the reproductive system.
✔ B-complex vitamins- This group of vitamins are essential for the maintenance of nervous system health. Along with boosting the libido, it also stimulates the mood and helps to maintain energy levels.
✔ Folic acid- A healthy amount of folic acid should be present in the body in order to avoid anaemia. It helps in the production of healthy red blood cells which boost fertility and energy.
✔ Biotin- it is great for skin, nails and hair.
✔ Calcium carbonate- It supports bone and muscle health. It can also help to achieve powerful orgasms.
✔ Iron- Sufficient amounts of iron are especially needed by females so their periods are regular and pain free.
✔ Zinc oxide- It helps to boost immunity and provides other sexual health benefits like vaginal lubrication, better arousal and stronger orgasm.
● Pros of Provestra
✔ Provestra is an all-natural synthetic hormone-free supplement used to boost the female libido.
✔ It helps with increasing the sexual desire in women so they can achieve maximum pleasure during sex
✔ Provestra provides relief from many painful menopausal symptoms like mood swings, hot flashes, painful intercourse etc
✔ This natural legal steroid also helps to improve the intensity of female orgasms and enhances vaginal lubrication for maximum pleasure.
✔ Provestra is a great choice to increase the overall female sex drive.
✔ Lower chances of adverse effects due to presence of only natural ingredients
✔ Provestra provides a bulk shopping discount which gives the customer a value for money experience with a 67-day money-back guarantee.
✔ With a discreet packaging Provestra provides free shipping on orders above $150
● Cons of Provestra
✔ Provestra cannot be used by pregnant women or women who are taking anticoagulants (Blood thinners)
✔ Since this is an all-natural legal steroid, the results can be a bit slow and might even take up to a month to show
✔ Provestra is only available online
Click Here to Visit the Official Website
2. Vigorelle
Click Here to Visit the Official Website
● Product overview
Vigorelle is a female libido boosting gel that helps to rejuvenate the sexual desires in females. This topical legal steroid is fast acting and produces immediate results.
This female sex enhancement gel helps to achieve intense orgasms and maximum pleasure during sex.
Vigorelle is formulated using natural ingredients and thus does not pose the risks of adverse side effects. It can be safely used for instant results. It is simple to apply and remove.
● Benefits of using Vigorelle
This natural approved female steroid provides many benefits, some of which are listed below
✔ Vigorelle provides instant sexual arousal to females thereby enhancing their sexual experience
✔ It increases sexual sensitivity for maximized pleasure
✔ Vigorelle also improves vaginal lubrication so sex is more pleasurable and less painful
● Ingredients in Vigorelle
✔ L-Arginine- A natural amino acid that helps to enhance blood flow and improve sexual arousal
✔ Ginkgo Biloba- Helpful with water retention and blood circulation. Fights free radicals and protects from free radical damage
✔ Damiana Leaf- A traditional aphrodisiac, used to stimulate the nerves for a better sexual response.
✔ Suma Root- Packed with amino acids, vitamins and minerals provides energy boosting and antioxidant benefits
✔ Peppermint Leaf- Provides cooling sensation and stimulates the skin
✔ Hyaluronic acid- A great hydrant, Hyaluronic Acid helps with vaginal dehydration by enhancing water retention.
✔ Aloe Vera- Boosts lubricants and fights vaginal dryness
✔ Vitamin C, A E- These vitamins are powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents that support tissue growth and improve blood circulation.
● Pros of Vigorelle
✔ Vigorelle is has the natural enticing smell of mint
✔ Consistency of Vigorelle gel is smooth for easier application
✔ The colour is appealing so no bland experiences
✔ Skin friendly ingredients
✔ Vigorelle works as a great lubricant
✔ Effects are long lasting
✔ Vigorelle is Ph balanced so it does not cause irritation to the delicate vaginal skin
✔ This gel is compatible with condom
✔ Negligible side effects due to natural ingredients
● Cons of Vigorelle
✔ Vigorelle may take some time to work
✔ It is a little expensive than other products
✔ No free trial is provided for Vigorelle
Click Here to Visit the Official Website
3. HerSolution Pills
Click Here to Visit the Official Website
● Product overview
HerSolution Pills are a female libido booster created by female sexual health experts. The formulation of this all-natural legal steroid is expert approved.
Free of GMOs and synthetic chemicals and hormones, the unique blend of natural ingredients in HerSolution Pills provide many sexual health benefits. It can help to rekindle the lost spark in a women’s sexual lives.
The synergistic effects of the natural ingredients in this doctor-approved legal steroid formulation can boost the female libido like no other. HerSolution Pills are produced in cGMP-compliant facilities which makes them one of the safest and most effective female sex enhancement pills.
● Benefits of HerSolution Pills
HerSolution Pills have the trust of many users worldwide. This all-natural legal steroid has helped women greatly enhance their sex lives. It works gently on the female sexual health and provides many benefits like-
✔ HerSolution Pills improve vaginal lubrication for maximized pleasure
✔ The quality of sexual experience improves with the use of HerSolution Pills
✔ The natural ingredients stimulate women and they have more intense orgasms
✔ HerSolution Pills greatly boost the female libido
✔ The natural ingredients also curb the menopausal symptoms
● Ingredients in HerSolution Pills
The gentle and effective formula of HerSolution Pills is made up only natural ingredients that are beneficial for sexual enhancement in women. The key ingredients include-
✔ Tribulus terrestris- This herbal plant has been used in traditional medicine for centuries to increase libido. Clinical studies have shown that Tribulis terrestris enhances arousal and improves sexual satisfaction.
✔ Hops extract- This flavouring agent provides benefits like improving hormonal imbalance, vaginal dryness and increasing libido
✔ Mucuna pruriens- This legume is a precursor of dopamine. This is a feel-good hormone which stimulates the mood and alleviates stress.
✔ Niacin- Also known as Vitamin B3, niacin helps to improve blood flow and enhance sexual pleasure due to its vasodilating properties.
✔ Ginkgo biloba- This herb has been used as aphrodisiac for centuries. It promotes blood flow and helps to achieve more intense orgasms.
✔ Epimedium sagittatum- It is also horny goat weed and it helps to promote sexual desire. It is considered a rich source of phytoestrogens, which mimic estrogenic activity in the female body.
✔ Cayenne pepper- This ingredient has vasodilating properties which helps to soothe and relax the muscles. It stimulates circulation and improves vaginal lubrication.
● Pros of HerSolution Pills
✔ HerSolution Pills increases sexual appetite
✔ It intensifies sexual sensation and helps to achieve explosive orgasms
✔ HerSolution Pills Improve vaginal lubrication for more pleasure
✔ Doctor-approved legal steroid
✔ HerSolution Pills come with a 67-day money-back guarantee
● Cons of HerSolution Pills
✔ Cannot be used by pregnant women
✔ HerSolution Pills are not recommended for women on long term medication
✔ Requires a long time to show results
Click Here to Visit the Official Website
4. HerSolution Gel
Click Here to Visit the Official Website
● Product overview
HerSolution Gel is one of the most popular topical female libido boosters. This legally approved steroid gel is made of only natural organic ingredients. It is free of harmful chemicals, synthetic hormones, artificial fragrances and colours.
These features of HerSolution Gel, make it a popular choice among women who want immediate libido boosting benefits with minimal irritation and side effects.
● Benefits of HerSolution gel
The gentle and fast acting formula of HerSolution gel has made it a preferred choice among women. It provides benefits like-
✔ Increasing sensitivity to sexual stimulus
✔ HerSolution gel provides a natural source of vaginal lubrication
✔ The natural formula maintains the wetness and optimal Ph levels in the vaginal area
✔ HerSolution gel helps to achieve better and more intense orgasms
● Ingredients of HerSolution gel
This all-natural topical legal steroid has a water-based gentle formula. The ingredients used are natural lubricants and libido boosters. The key ingredients are-
✔ L-Arginine- Improves blood circulation and promotes sexual arousal
✔ Aloe Vera- Helps with vaginal dryness and hydration
✔ Shea- Provides moisture and improves lubrication
✔ Cocoa- Improves elasticity along with providing lubrication
✔ Olive Squalene-Provides calming and soothing properties. Acts as anti-inflammatory agent
✔ Triethanolamine- Provides stimulation and enhances arousal
✔ Citric acid- It is a powerful antioxidant and fights free radical damage and oxidative stress.
✔ Dipropylene Glycol- it is an organic solvent used for better absorption of other ingredients
✔ Menthol-Improves vascular response by increasing the blood flow.
● Pros of HerSolution gel
✔ It is free of parabens
✔ HerSolution gel is approved by doctors
✔ HerSolution gel is manufactured in CGMP-compliant facility
✔ Easy to use
● Cons of HerSolution gel
✔ Some ingredients can cause mild irritation
✔ May not be great for oral sex
Click Here to Visit the Official Website
What causes low Libido in women
As established earlier, a healthy libido is important for the overall wellbeing of women. It keeps the mind and body stimulated and enhances the quality of life. However, female libido is not something that remains constant throughout. It fluctuates with time, age and several other factors. There can be several reasons for this dip in desire to have sex, some of which are;
● Physical causes of low female libido
There can be many physical health reasons which can lead to a loss of libido in women namely-
✔ Sexual problems- Painful intercourse and inability to achieve orgasm are some common causes of loss of interest in sex. This can lead to a low libido in females.
✔ Medical issues- Diseases affect many aspects of life and sex life is one of them. Painful and uncomfortable conditions like arthritis, hypertension, diabetes, neurological disorders, heart health problems are common disorders which can cause a loss of female libido.
✔ Effect of medication on the body- If there is one or several underlying health conditions a woman is suffering from, it becomes inevitable to take medications for the same. These medications can interfere with several bodily functions, one of them being the desire for sexual activities.
✔ Lifestyle choices- Poor lifestyle choices have become a part and parcel of modern life and nobody is oblivious to it anymore. However, these bad choices made on a daily basis can do a number on the libido.
● Hormonal causes of low female libido
A woman’s body changes throughout her life and this might affect the sexual desires. Some of the main cause of loss of female libido due to hormonal changes are-
✔ Menopause- The levels of estrogen in the body drop in the premenopausal phase. These levels of this hormone fluctuate but usually remain low during this phase of transition into menopause which can make a woman less interested in sex. Apart from loss of libido, women also might experience other symptoms like vaginal dryness which can lead to uncomfortable sex contributing further to the reduction of female sexual desires.
✔ Pregnancy and lactation- During pregnancy, the hormones in the female body can go on a rollercoaster ride. Their hormones fluctuate through the different stages between pregnancy and childbirth and this can produce side effects like loss of libido, fatigue etc.
● Psychological causes of low female libido
The state of mind can have a significant impact on the female sexual desire. Just like all fingers in the hand are not equal, the psychological state can also not be the same at all times. Some common psychological issues that can cause a loss of female libido are;
✔ Mental health issues like anxiety and depression
✔ Stress both physical and mental
✔ Body image issues
✔ Self-consciousness and low self-esteem
✔ Past trauma due to sexual or physical abuse
✔ Other negative experiences in past relationships
One or more of these issues might be faced by all women at some point in their lives which can severely impact the quality of their life and their overall health and wellbeing. However, it can be quite frustrating to leave these issues to get resolved on their own.
Women facing issues with their low libido can take a few steps to enhance their sex life and feel young and energetic again. This can be made simple with the use of legal female steroids which are nothing but natural ingredients that help to boost the female libido.
Is low female libido an actual health condition?
Low sexual desire in some women can be attributed to lifestyle patterns and hormonal fluctuations, however, 1 in 10 women suffer from a condition called hypoactive sexual desire disorder. This condition is signified by a chronic lack of interest in sexual activities without a known reason.
There are medications and drugs to handle this issue but these are only available through a prescription. These medications are commonly dubbed as the female Viagra. There are currently two FDA approved female libido booster namely, bremelanotide (injectable) and flibanserin (oral)
How to get back in the mood?
As if figuring out what’s wrong with the libido is not overwhelming enough; one has to look for ways to fix the problem, on top of that.
Apart from the most obvious solutions like lifestyle modifications, stress management and healthy diet, there are other effective ways to boost female libido. Women can use sex enhancement pills and gels to reignite the spark in their otherwise bland sexual life.
There are many safe options available on the market today which can help women experience their best sex life.
These sex enhancement pills also commonly go by the name, legal steroids. As the name suggests these are approved steroids made of natural ingredients which provide libido boosting benefits to females.
FAQs
1. What is the response time for the female libido boosting pills and the gels?
Since these libido boosting pills are made up of natural ingredients, they might take some time to show results. It is recommended to remain consistent with the usage. Gels on the other hand are used for instant arousal so it can show immediate effect right after application.
2. Is Provestra safe for long term use?
Provestra is a natural approved steroid meant for consistent use. There are no long-term adverse side effects due to the presence of natural ingredients, however, a doctor should be consulted in cases of underlying health issues or ongoing medication.
3. Are HerSolution Pills habit-forming?
HerSolution Pills are made up of natural ingredients with no habit-forming properties. Women who stopped using this legal steroid supplement reported minimal loss of libido.
4. Is HerSolution Gel suitable for sensitive skin?
HerSolution Gel is free from artificial fragrance, colours and parabens which makes it an ideal choice for women with sensitive skin.
5. Can Vigorelle cause irritation?
Vigorelle has a natural mint fragrance, which is otherwise well tolerated by most women. However, women with sensitive nose and skin should do a patch test before using it regularly.
Female pleasure is not a myth
The female body is an incredible creation and to be able to understand its intricate workings is a blessing in itself. The female pleasure is as real and as important as the male pleasure. Gone are the days when women were not vocal about their pleasures.
These topics have been hushed for quite a while but times have changed now. The awareness regarding the female sexual desires need to be spread more than ever and only then can we achieve holistic mental, physical and sexual health as a community.
The modern-day approach should be promoted so problems relating to female sexuality and libido can be solved more efficiently and effectively. Female libido boosters have been used since time immemorial.
The only difference now is that they have become more convenient for the modern-day females. These natural steroid alternatives are a great way to enhance sexual pleasures for females so the liberated woman of today can enjoy her life to the fullest, just like everyone else.
References:
https://www.firstpost.com/health/5-best-female-libido-boosters-instant-enhancement-pills-and-gels-for-women-10854031.html
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/compound/Triethanolamine
https://www.kidneyurology.org/tribulus-terrestris-extract/
https://www.deccanherald.com/brandspot/pr-spot/best-libido-boosters-for-men-top-male-enhancement-pills-for-better-life-1142707.html
https://www.firstpost.com/health/best-libido-boosters-for-men-top-enhancement-pills-for-better-life-10872451.html
Content Disclaimer:
The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling as mentioned in the above as source. The Advertising Agency and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.
Advertising and Marketing by:
This content was marketed by Brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client.
For queries reach out support@brandingbyexperts.com