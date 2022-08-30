Best Sexual Enhancement Pills (USA): 5 Top Sex Supplements for Men To Try In 2022

Many men, especially older men, diabetics and those with circulatory issues, suffer from male sexual problems like erectile dysfunction, small, limp penis and impotence.
The other end of the sexual problem spectrum includes issues like low sperm counts, bad quality of sperm and the like.
Are these issues treatable?
Yes! All that people need is to find the right male enhancement supplements to get out of this sexual trough. This review is going to be discussing 5 male enhancement pills to get the libido and penis roaring again.
Read on to know more about these awesome male enhancement pills that can transform the lives of men who need them the most-
1. VigRX Plus
VigRx Plus male enhancement supplement promises on-demand bigger, harder and longer-lasting erections. It helps rev up the libido and interest in sex. It leads to more explosive orgasms too.
How it works
The VigRx Plus formula has over nine powerful, natural ingredients that increase blood flow to the penis by boosting the nitric oxide levels to relax smooth muscles.
A harder and thicker penis improves the ability to penetrate and, hence, sexual performance.
It also helps maintain a firm erection.
The formula helps boost sexual desire by incorporating popular aphrodisiacs in the nutrient matrix.
Ingredients
●Damiana
●Saw Palmetto
●Bioperine
●Hawthorn Berry
●Ginkgo Biloba
●Catuaba Bark Extract
●Muira Pauma Bark Extract
●Epimedium Leaf Extract
●Asian Red Ginseng
●Korean Red Ginseng Root
These ingredients are blended in proportions to form the most powerful mixture to promote male sexual activity and masculinity.
Pros
●The product contains only natural ingredients that cause no side effects.
●VigRX Plus is the only natural male enhancer in the market today that has undergone clinical trials. Its claims are thus proven. It also boasts doctor recommendations. 99% of male enhancers today are not clinically tested.
●One can get a better, thicker, harder and longer-lasting erection with this supplement.
●It improves sexual desire and libido.It enhances sexual performance.
●It comes with a 67-day money-back guarantee.
Cons
●It is available only on the official website.
Price
One month's supply of these pills costs $69.95.
2. Performer 8
Performer 8 is a semen-enhancing supplement. These pills support your masculinity by injecting a safe and 100 percent natural matrix of ingredients.
These pills are produced using only herbs. All ingredients come from nature, and all claims are backed by science. The ingredients are Non-GMA.
How it works
The supplement contains 9 herbal, safe, and natural ingredients. They go through a production process where they are synergistically merged to produce a powerful semen-enhancing pill that concentrates in the body of the user to further enhance sexual performance and pleasure in a short time span.
Performer 8 helps to boost the hardness of the penis, time period of an erection, the girth of the penis, performance, ease in penetration, and pleasure. It enhances erections by boosting blood flow to the organ and also inhibiting an erection-deflating enzyme - PDE5.
The supplement has been proven to help with premature ejaculation, which it does by boosting testosterone levels. There is help in improving sperm concentration, numbers, motility and quality too.
Ingredients
The 9 awesome, sexually potent ingredients in Performer 8 are:
●Muira Puama Extract
●Ashwagandha
●Ferrous Bisglycinate
●Maca Root Extract, an aphrodisiac
●Panax Ginseng
●Barrenwort
●Pine Bark Extract
●Glucuronolactone
●Grape Seed Extract
Pros
●Harder erections
●Increased testosterone levels
●Improved overall sex life and pleasure, especially in diabetic men
●Increased blood flow to the penis.
●Lowering oxidative stress
●It also comes with a 100% lifetime money-back guarantee and the user has to pay only once.
●All ingredients in the pill are natural and science-based.
Cons
The supplement is only available on the company website.
Price
A month's supply of Performer 8 costs just $74.99.
3. Male Extra
Male Extra male enhancement supplement works by giving hard, solid erections for longer periods and also enhancing orgasms.
How it works
It does this primarily by boosting the levels of nitric oxide levels in the blood. Nitric oxide helps dilate blood vessels. This allows more blood to flow into the penis. Once the blood vessels are relaxed and open, the flow of blood and oxygen throughout the body improves.
By improving blood flow to the penis, Male Extra gives users a solid erection that stays harder for longer, and more intense, pleasurable orgasms.
An improvement in blood flow also ensures that more oxygen reaches the cells in the body and nutrients are also delivered to the body cells. This delays getting hung out fast during a workout. This will ensure that one has the required stamina to last longer in the sack and be able to have multiple orgasms to wow the partner.
Ingredients
This awesome male enhancement formula is the only one that includes pomegranate ellagic 40% and L-arginine HCL in its nutrient formulation. Both of these are erection-boosting and libido-enhancing rockstars that supercharge your sex drive as they significantly boost a user's quality of erections and performance in bed. They are also backed by a slew of clinical studies.
To tell it as it is- a full five ingredients out of seven, in Male Extra are not found in the other routine male enhancement pills on the market.
This ensures full results with no bad side effects.
The formula is completely unique and also the most effective in treating erectile and male performance issues.
Pros
●Unique, potent formula
●Gives powerful erections that go on and on
●Gives more pleasure
●Gives harder, bigger erections
●No side effects guaranteed
●Safe, natural product
●Gives powerful orgasms due to increased blood flow
●Gives a heightened sex drive and libido
●Gives great staying power
Cons
It is only available on the official website.
Price
A month's supply of Male Extra costs just $59.99.
4. Max Performer
Max Performer is an excellent supplement for improving sex life by revitalizing stamina and ensuring erections last longer so a user can enjoy great orgasms every time. There are no side effects either.
How it works
It basically works backhand to increase blood flow to your penis. This is how the pill ensures rock-solid erections that last apparently forever.
Mixed with powerful aphrodisiacs, Max Performer ensures that one gets the best sex of one's life without any nasty side effects whatsoever.
Ingredients
●Horny Goat weed
●Maca
●Cordyceps
●Bioperine
●Selenium
●Iron
●Niacin
●Zinc
Pros
●Ensures long-lasting erections
●Powerful orgasms
●More fun in the bedroom
●Rock-solid erections
Cons
●The product sells only on the official website.
Price
A month's supply of Max Performer costs just $69.
5. ProSolution Plus
ProSolution Plus is male enhancement pill promises to reduce premature ejaculation by as much as 64 percent! It also improves sexual performance and stamina.
How it works
This awesome male enhancer works by 'xrupling' the supply of blood to the organ. With more blood supply, a user gets harder, longer-standing erections, more orgasms and fun, and satisfaction.
Ingredients
It has the very same herbal and nutrient mix that people in China and India have used to boost male libido for centuries, like Withania and Asparagus.
Pros
●Clinically tested
●Doctor-approved
●Reduces premature ejaculation by 64 %
●Improves sexual function
●Increases male satisfaction by 78 %
●Safe
Cons
Only available on the official website.
Price
A month's supply of Pro Solution Plus costs just $69.95.
Factors to be considered for choosing the best male-enhancing pills
All the five male enhancer products given above have their unique pros and cons. How one selects the one that works for them is now the question.
There is no simple answer but what we can say is that the user should look at the ingredients, other benefits and tests and certification before selecting.
Look for products that offer more bang for the buck or more benefits.
How do people decide which male enhancer to buy?
Here are a few things to look out for when choosing a male enhancer:
Ingredients
Look for the ingredients that work like Bioperine. Look at the quality of ingredients used. And then look at the brand making the product.
Pick a product with the largest number of herbal and safe ingredients.
Look for clinically tested products.
And stay away from pills that have too many combinations of ingredients as it's hard to tell what is in them.
Price
Go for a pill that offers bulk discounts to save more by ordering in bulk.
Other benefits provided
Go for a product that offers more benefits than just enhancement. Does it enhance fertility, for example?
Conclusion
Male -enhancement is a topic that is on the mind of most men. Because it is so inextricably linked to the male ego, male enhancement companies usually flood the market with inferior products that do not work and maybe, in fact, are dangerous.
It is important to be discerning and stay away from spurious products like this. This is why this review has been done. It helps buyers choose a product that's best for them.
Choose from the 5 products that have been reviewed. They are all safe and efficacious. Follow the dosage religiously and reap huge benefits.