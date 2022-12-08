Best Testosterone Booster Supplements for Canada 2022-2023

Are you feeling low lately? Getting tired quickly and losing your muscles? According to the researchers, all these are the signs of testosterone deficiency. To restore your testosterone levels, you must improve your diet and workout routine.
However, if you want faster results and don't have much time to hit the gym, testosterone-boosting supplements will help to increase testosterone levels in your body. In Canada, it can be difficult to find a reliable testosterone booster.
So here we are, with a list of the best testosterone booster supplement for Canada. Without further ado, let's get right in.
Best Testosterone Supplements For Canada
#1. TestoPrime - Strongest Testosterone Booster Supplement
#2. Testogen - Most Popular Supplement to Boost Testosterone
#3. Testo-Max - Effective Testosterone Pills for Sex Drive
#4. PrimeGENIX Testodren - Cost-Effective Testosterone-Boosting Supplement
TESTO PRIME - Best for Instant Effects
Want to increase your testosterone levels and physical energy on demand? TESTO PRIME is one of the strongest testosterone boosters that will flood your bloodstream with natural testosterone all day long!
To achieve the best results, TESTO PRIME contains only 12 ingredients sourced from various herbs, roots, and leaves. The all-natural formula of this supplement is the key to its effectiveness. As it contains D-aspartic acid, taking four capsules per day will increase the production of the luteinizing hormone (LH).
Eventually, this hormone stimulates the interstitial cells of the male testes so that more and more testosterone is released. Studies have shown that D-aspartic acid might also increase male fertility and boost energy levels.
Unlike any cheap testosterone supplements, TESTO PRIME is manufactured in FDA-regulated facilities in the USA. Besides, the formula has been reviewed by popular research organizations like the Mayo Clinic and NLM NIH. Hence, you can safely use TESTO PRIME without worrying about any major health risks.
To improve endurance in men, the ingredients of this supplement increase oxygen consumption in your body. Therefore, your body can support the increased levels of nitric oxide which provides long-lasting stamina. The supplement also improves your blood flow so that your organs and muscles get enough oxygen and nutrients for faster growth.
The key ingredients of TESTO PRIME include Panax ginseng, Fenugreek, Ashwagandha extract, vitamins D, B5, and B6, Garlic extract, Zinc, etc.
As the company offers a very low shipping cost, you can get it delivered to any location in Canada. You'll also get a money-back guarantee in case anything goes wrong during the shipping process.
Pros
- Contains D-aspartic acid to boost testosterone levels
- Takes only 15-20 days to show results
- Boosts energy and develops lean muscles
- Scientifically proven formula manufactured in FDA-approved facilities
- Free of harmful artificial chemicals
Cons
- Not suitable for men with heart conditions
2. TESTO GEN - Best for Natural Formulation
Want to reverse the symptoms of low testosterone with an all-natural formulation? Only four TESTO GEN capsules per day can improve your vitality and wellness only in two weeks!
For faster results, the formula includes three main testosterone-boosting ingredients: Fenugreek, D-aspartic acid, and zinc. All these ingredients are collected from natural sources and have several reliable studies to prove their effectiveness.
Although the study results are mixed in some cases, this supplement has numerous positive user reviews indicating its several beneficial aspects. The TESTO GEN formula is carefully manufactured to keep you energized, focused, strong, and healthy.
Hence, it blends a number of vitamins and minerals that improves your overall health. Ingredients like zinc and vitamin K prevent oxidative damage of the interstitial or Leydig cells of the testes. As a result, more and more testosterone is produced naturally and the sperm count also increases.
Now, if you want to get the supplement delivered to your home in Canada, you're in luck! The company offers free shipping worldwide and won't take any additional charges while making your payment.
Pros
- Formulated from clinically tested natural ingredients only
- Includes vitamins and minerals protecting the testes cells from oxidative damage
- Keeps you healthy, focused, and energetic all day long
- Easy return policies; offers free shipping worldwide
- Free from fillers, chemicals, synthetics, GMOs, and gluten
Cons
- The user reviews for this supplement are mixed
3. TESTO MAX - Best for Faster Results
If you want to gain extreme muscles in the shortest possible time, TESTO MAX will be an excellent choice. Many health enthusiasts and sports persons use this supplement to increase stamina and build an attractive physique. Let's have a look at its ingredients first.
TESTO MAX contains 2352mg D-Aspartic acid as its key ingredient. Very few brands offer such a massive amount, so this supplement shows quicker results. The ingredient is known for its ability to increase testosterone levels and develop muscle mass.
Apart from that, the supplement also contains measured amounts of
Fenugreek extract, vitamins B6, D, and K1, Nettle leaf extract, Red ginseng extract, Boron, Zinc, and Bioperine. In one study, it was shown that taking fenugreek supplements regularly can increase your testosterone level by up to 46% only in 12 weeks.
It can also improve your mood and fix low libido. All the included vitamins work as antioxidants and boost your metabolism. As a result, your muscles get the required nutrients and sufficient oxygen allowing you to get back in shape.
Among the minerals, zinc is particularly helpful to treat low T, increase performance, and keeping you energetic. According to research data, taking zinc supplements might increase your testosterone levels by 50% only in 6 months. However, more research is required to confirm the effects of zinc in improving the overall sexual health of men.
Pros
- Contains a higher amount of D-aspartic acid to give faster results
- Boosts your testosterone level and starts developing muscles in less than 14 days
- Increases blood flow and provides many essential nutrients for the body
- Might help to lose your extra fat
- Offers free shipping worldwide
Cons
- The brand isn't evaluated by reliable clinical sources
PrimeGENIX Testodren - Best Single-Ingredient Formula
Want to naturally boost your testosterone level with a supplement with reliable certification? PrimeGENIX Testodren has been reviewed by five prestigious medical journals. Besides, it only contains a single US-patented ingredient that is free from preservatives, gluten, soy, and sugar.
The key ingredient of this supplement is collected from a herb called Fenugreek. It contains the testosterone-boosting compound Protodioscin in a small amount. In their FDA-approved labs, the manufacturers of Testodren concentrate a large amount of Protodioscin to create this potent supplement.
So, how does it work? Concentrated Protodioscin targets the pituitary glands of your brain. As a result, they secret a number of hormones in your bloodstream including the Follicle stimulating hormone (FSH), Growth Hormone (GH), and Luteinizing hormone (LH). FSH is responsible for increasing sperm production in men whereas growth hormone boosts your metabolism.
The Luteinizing hormone controls the function of the testes and triggers it to produce more testosterone. So, this supplement can increase testosterone levels, boost your metabolism, develop muscles, and improve your overall health.
Pros
- The formula is tested by several reliable medical journals
- Contains only a single ingredient sourced from the herb Fenugreek
- Increases the production of hormones FSH, GH, and LH
- Doesn't include any preservatives and harmful chemicals
Cons
- The supplement works slower than typical testosterone boosters
4. Prime Male - Best for Immunity Boost
As you reach the age of 30, your testosterone level decreases, and your immunity system gets weaker. Prime Male can help you solve both these issues, thanks to its unique blend of herbs, roots, fruits, vitamins, and minerals.
What we like about the brand most is that it manufactures its products strictly following cGMP guidelines in FDA-approved facilities. Also, it offers free shipping worldwide and only accepts the safest payment methods. Hence, you can safely order this product without worrying about unnecessary charges.
To boost your immunity and metabolism, Prime Male includes zinc in its formula. It works as an antioxidant and protects your body from harmful free radicals. The supplement also includes vitamins B6 and B12 to keep you energetic and fight fatigue.
Hence, you won't feel much tired after a long day. You'll also be able to improve your exercise performance and develop your lean muscles. Oat straw is probably the most unique ingredient of Prime Male. Typically, this ingredient is used to improve our brain function and relieve stress.
Although the manufacturers claim that it can support the male prostate and increase testosterone, very few studies are available to support this claim.
Pros
- Manufactured in reliable facilities located in the USA and by following cGMP guidelines
- Includes B vitamins to boost your immunity and protect against diseases
- Reduces tiredness and fatigue after workouts
- Improves your mental health by relieving stress
Cons
- Some ingredients might have several side effects
How to Choose A Good Quality Testosterone Booster - Buying Guide
As many cheap testosterone supplements have various side effects, you must know which things you should consider before purchasing one. So, here's how to pick up the right testosterone booster-
Inspect the Ingredients
Some testosterone supplements include a long list of ingredients most of which don't make any significant changes in your body. So, you should always inspect the ingredient list and find out if all the compounds are truly beneficial.
For this, you can go through the medical studies and research done by reliable sources such as Mayo Clinic and NLM NIH. It will allow you to know what's the recommended dosage of an ingredient and how long it takes to show results.
Finally, always go for an all-natural formula. This way, you can test the supplement without worrying about harming your body.
Judge the Side Effects
In recent times, some research data revealed the side effects of testosterone boosters. Generally, supplements that contain artificial chemicals and synthetic testosterone are more likely to have some negative effects on your body.
Hence, you should always avoid such products. However, even natural ingredients have a few side effects. However, they only cause mild symptoms like headache, increased heart rate, irritation, sleep apnea, etc.
While inspecting the ingredients of a supplement, you can also check out if they cause any severe damage to the human body.
Go with A Reliable Brand
Nowadays, hundreds of cheap, nameless testosterone boosters are available in the marketplace. If a brand doesn't have an official website, it's probably a scam.
Also, the brand you'll choose must have a good reputation among its users. This way, you'll be able to choose an authentic product that benefits many other health enthusiasts.
Check Out the User Reviews
You can visit the official website of the manufacturing brand to see what consumers are saying about the supplement. This way, you'll know how effective the product is, how many days it might take to work, and what side effects are other people experiencing.
FAQs
1. What happens when you take a testosterone booster?
Different testosterone boosters function in different ways. Yet, all of them promise to increase testosterone levels in your bloodstream, boost energy, combat the signs of aging, promote muscle growth, elevate mood, and increase endurance.
For this, testosterone boosters contain natural or artificial ingredients that trigger the right glands and cells of your body stimulating them to release more and more testosterone. Besides, a supplement binds the proteins that turn testosterone into progesterone. As a result, there is more free and usable testosterone in your body serum.
2. Can testosterone boosters be harmful?
Yes, some users might experience some side effects after taking testosterone boosters. However, everyone has a different body and you might not feel anything at all. The risks of consuming testosterone boosters include-
- Chronic kidney diseases
- Liver conditions
- Increased chances of heart attack
- Trouble sleeping
- Higher RBC count leading to blood clotting
- Skin irritation
- Swelling
3. Can I take a testosterone booster at night?
You should take any over-the-counter testosterone supplement in the morning about 20-25 minutes before breakfast. It will keep you energetic the whole day. Taking a supplement at night will decrease its effectiveness. Also, the sudden rush of energy and stamina will hamper your sleep cycle.
Final Words
Now you know all the necessary details about the best testosterone booster supplements in Canada. We have picked the most reliable companies that offer free shipping worldwide. So, you can easily get them delivered to your home in Canada.
Although all our picks are highly effective, TESTO PRIME is the strongest one. If you want faster results, go with TESTO MAX. Finally, PrimeGENIX Testodren is a great low-budget pick for those who want to give it a try without spending much.
