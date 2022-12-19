Testosterone is one of the most important hormones in the human body. It is crucial for health and wellbeing across a range of areas, both physical and mental. Men in particular need relatively large amounts to remain in good health.
Today we are going to focus on ways to ensure men of a certain age have enough - and so we shall examine the best testosterone boosters for men over 50.
Unfortunately, our natural testosterone levels begin to decline as we age. In fact, we tend to lose around 1% of our natural output year on year from about the age of thirty. It is therefore crucial that we take steps to optimize it as much as possible as we age. If you’re over fifty, a natural testosterone booster may make a profound difference to your wellbeing and quality of life.
Top 6 T-Boosters For Men Over 50:
- TestoPrime - Best Overall T-Booster
- Testogen - Best For Strength Gains
- TestoNine - Best For Libido
- Hunter Test - Best For Fast Results
- CentraPeak - Best For Extra Vitality
- PrimeMale - Best For Those Aged 30-45
Low Testosterone and Aging
Testosterone is a naturally occurring hormone found in everyone. In men, production occurs primarily in the testicles. Production increases drastically and rapidly at the onset of puberty, driving puberty, and in healthy adults will remain relatively high until their late twenties.
However, as above, testosterone levels begin to fall after about the age of thirty, and by the time men hit 50 they can be in serious decline. Without intervention, this can become problematic.
This can be very destructive to your health and wellbeing. Low testosterone levels can result in a range of symptoms, including:
- Low libido and diminished sexual function
- Diminished fertility
- Lethargy and fatigue
- Weight gain and muscle loss
- Low physical strength and endurance
- Depression and mood swings
- Listlessness and a lack of drive and focus
- Loss of body hair
- Poor self-image and self-esteem
- Thin and/or brittle bones
Though testosterone loss is generally age related, there are other factors that can affect your levels. These can include certain medications, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy, chronic health conditions like HIV/AIDS, kidney disease, and alcoholism, and certain lifestyle factors. Obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, and a bad diet can all diminish testosterone levels, for example.
Hypogonadism can also greatly diminish your body’s ability to create testosterone.
We can split hypogonadism between primary and secondary hypogonadism.
In simple terms, if you suffer from primary hypogonadism then it means you have underactive testicles. They are not working as they should. As we have seen, most of a man’s testosterone is produced in their testicles. Any damage to them can therefore impair your testosterone production.
Certain medical concerns, such as Klinefelter syndrome or undescended testicles can lead to low testosterone levels.
Secondary hypogonadism refers to low testosterone production due to pituitary gland or hypothalamus damage. These areas of the brain are responsible for controlling hormone production in the testicles. Secondary hypogonadism can occur as part of the aging process, but there are several medical concerns that can lead to it, including Kallman syndrome, pituitary disorders, and inflammatory conditions like sarcoidosis and tuberculosis. Some medicines, such as steroids, can cause secondary hypogonadism.
Testosterone Boosters For Males Over 50
Testosterone boosters are natural, over the counter supplements. They are not medicine, do not need a prescription, and should generally be used to optimize testosterone output in healthy adults. They are not a cure for hypogonadism or chronically low testosterone levels. Prescribed, monitored exogenous testosterone will be needed in these cases.
However, testosterone boosters are perfect for healthy, aging men. They can help to undo the small decline we all see after thirty. They can bring your testosterone levels up to their former levels if you’re experiencing symptoms of low levels in your fifties. They can help to improve your athleticism, strength, libido, sexual performance, and overall health and wellbeing.
In short, they are perfect for offsetting that natural decline in testosterone that all men experience as we age. Anybody suffering from the symptoms of low testosterone will benefit from taking them. Any man looking to optimize their levels, thus improving their natural athleticism, their mood, their energy levels, their physical and mental health, will do well on them. In fact, I would suggest that anybody looking to build serious amounts of muscle take some form of high-quality testosterone booster.
Testosterone boosters for men over 50 are generally completely safe to consume. However, if you are worried about your testosterone levels, you should always consult your doctor. They will be able to run a very simple, straightforward blood test to see what your output is like, and will be able to advise you on your best course of action.
Top Testosterone Boosters For Over 50’s
TestoPrime
There are a couple of testosterone boosters that I typically use. Principally, however, I like to go with TestoPrime. It’s a fantastic supplement by one of my favorite supplement companies, Wolfson Brands (who are also behind such luminaries as PhenQ, Phen24, and CrazyBulk). They put out some of my all-time favorite supplements.
Wolfson Brands are a UK Limited Company, based in the UK, with everything they put out meeting the most rigorous standards and tests going. They also have premises in the US.
As with everything on this list, TestoPrime is not a form of testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). It will not put extra testosterone into your system, nor will it cause your body to make excessive amounts. It will simply inspire your body’s output to reach optimal levels by producing healthy amounts.
Rather, TestoPrime is formulated from a who’s who of clinically backed, scientifically justified ingredients, all combined into an incredibly coherent recipe. All together, they are there to promote improved natural testosterone production, as you would expect.
There are 12 active ingredients that have all been placed under immense levels of scientific scrutiny. They are well researched and backed up by data. If any testosterone booster can bring you benefits (and I suspect they can for most of us), TestoPrime should work for you. Some of the ingredients are common in this kind of supplement – you will see them cropping up time and time again. Others are a little left field, a little rarer, but no less worthy of inclusion for it.
The formula consists of 2000 mg d-aspartic acid, which is almost an auto include in this kind of supplement. It’s a naturally occurring amino acid that helps to produce the luteinizing hormone (LH). In doing so, it goes a long way to better regulating and promoting healthy testosterone output.
In fact, one recent study found that men aged 27-37 (thus, peak age for noticing that decline) saw their average testosterone levels increase by 42% after taking d-aspartic acid for just 12 days.
You also get 8000 mg of panax ginseng, another ingredient we’ll see a lot of on this list. Though panax ginseng (also known as Asian ginseng or Red Korean ginseng) isn’t too great at boosting testosterone levels (though slight improvements have been noted in both free and total testosterone levels), it has been found to increase libido. One study showed that it can improve libido by as much as 30% in those struggling with erectile dysfunction (ED).
I also wouldn’t fancy trying out any testosterone booster without ashwagandha in it – I always keep a bottle of pure ashwagandha in my supplement cupboard, it’s so good. You get 668 mg per serving with TestoPrime, which is plenty. It’s also KSM 66 Ashwagandha, the purest, most potent ashwagandha going. It should boost your testosterone levels whilst also improving your energy levels. It even brings some mild weight loss and cognitive benefits on top.
TestoPrime also comes loaded with 800 mg of fenugreek, a plant native to India and North Africa. Fenugreek is incredibly rich in furostanolic saponins, which account for a large part of its efficacy. And it is effective. One study showed that taking it for twelve weeks increased testosterone levels in 90% of participants, whilst another noted significantly improved testosterone levels coupled with improvements to strength.
You also get 40 mg of zinc, which is another auto-include for me. Every man should be supplementing with zinc, as far as I am concerned. It’s an essential mineral that has been very closely linked with higher testosterone output. A couple of studies highlight this well. One looked at a low zinc diet over 20 weeks and found that testosterone levels in participants dropped quite drastically; another looked at a high-zinc diet that found a 50% increase in testosterone levels in participants.
This is far from everything that TestoPrime gives you. You also get plenty of vitamins D and B, alongside pomegranate extract, green tea extract, garlic extract, and black pepper extract, all of which contribute either to improved testosterone output or, in black pepper’s case, to an improvement in the whole supplement’s efficacy. However, the ingredients above are the star players – between themselves, they do a lot of heavy lifting in fully optimizing your natural testosterone output.
<< Check Latest Deals On TestoPrime Here >>
Testogen
Testogen is built in a similar vein to TestoPrime, if not quite to the same standard.
As TestoPrime, it is a completely safe, natural supplement that includes plenty of ingredients designed to improve your natural testosterone output and is an ideal choice for men over 50. Everything is clinically backed, scientifically justified, and put together by a very reputable company.
It also works in the three main ways you would expect of this kind of supplement, by stimulating greater testosterone production, increasing the levels of free testosterone in your system, and slowing down your testosterone’s conversion into estrogen. It does this using 11 high quality ingredients, of which several deserve special mention.
There is a lot in common between Testogen and TestoPrime’s formula. For instance, you get a good dose of d-aspartic acid. As we have seen, this amino acid is essential for the healthy production of adequate testosterone volume.
There is also plenty of zinc in Testogen, as you would expect. We have seen just how crucial zinc is to healthy testosterone output – I wouldn’t leave home without it!
You also get panax ginseng, or Korean Red Ginseng extract, or Asian Ginseng, and fenugreek extract. The former can boost your testosterone, as we have seen, but is there mostly to give your libido a good lift. The latter, as above, gives you plenty of furostanolic saponins. It can significantly boost your testosterone levels after just a couple of months and has been linked with improved strength gains.
Testogen also contains a couple of extras that TestoPrime doesn’t.
The first of these is nettle leaf extract, which is a very clever inclusion. Nettle leaves are abundant in lignans, plant compounds that inhibit the sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG). In essence, they stop it from binding to testosterone. They do so to an impressive degree, too, reducing SHBG binding by up to nearly 70%. This allows for more free testosterone in your system. They have also been shown to help in preventing the conversion of testosterone into estrogen.
It’s a very good idea putting nettle leaf extract in there.
Then there is boron, a natural mineral just like zinc that our bodies need in tiny amounts, but whose presence can have profound ramifications. Boron has also been linked to significantly reduced SHBG levels, once more allowing for far higher levels of free testosterone. It can also decrease the presence of estradiol, a type of estrogen, whilst increasing testosterone levels in your bloodstream.
Again, a very good inclusion.
Testogen looks good. It certainly contains some clever additions. However, it’s a little lean compared to TestoPrime. I would like to see a couple more ingredients in there. I would ideally like to see ashwagandha, or at least something similar. It’s a strong contender, but it exists alongside TestoPrime; unfortunately, this leaves it wanting, slightly.
<< Check Latest Deals On Testogen Here >>
Testonine
We will see similar basic DNA occurring and reoccurring throughout this list. Many of the supplements have been designed along the same lines, using a stable of trusted, good quality ingredients that are well-known for aiding testosterone output.
Testonine is a little different. It combines some of the top testosterone boosting ingredients in its formula, almost guaranteeing the results you want. Blending together botanicals, vitamins, minerals, and herbs, it should be able to help in optimizing your testosterone levels. Though it uses a couple of ingredients that we’ve already seen, there is a lot that is fairly unique about it.
In terms of what we’ve already seen, you get a good dose of zinc with Testonine, alongside some ginseng, nettle leaf extract, and boron. We’ve already seen how good these are for testosterone output and libido.
Then we come onto some new bits and pieces. For instance, you get a good dose of Tongkat Ali, derived from the Southeast Asian Eurycoma longifolia shrub. It has been shown to increase testosterone levels to an impressive degree whilst also aiding strength and muscular growth. It has been directly linked to improvements in body composition, athletic performance, and recovery speed. Just like ginseng, it’s also known for improving your libido.
It also includes maca, a botanical beloved of natural bodybuilders and athletes. It, too, has been linked with improvements in hypertrophy (muscle mass creation), strength and vitality. It can also improve endurance and stamina, and has been linked with increased libido.
Testonine also gives you a solid hit of the amino acid l-arginine. As an amino acid, l-arginine is itself important for muscle growth. Amino acids are the building blocks of protein, after all. It can also aid in protein synthesis, whilst also enhancing blood flow. Taken together, these latter abilities can help exercise endurance whilst enhancing your recovery.
As a bit of a further libido lifter, Testonine also includes oyster extract. Obviously, this makes it a no-go for vegetarians and vegans, who will be better served elsewhere. However, oyster is a well-known aphrodisiac. It should improve your libido by quite some way.
There are some additional ingredients, too, including straw oats, sarsaparilla extract, Tribulus Terrestris, pumpkin seed extract, orchic, and astragalus extract. These all play to similar strengths – you can expect higher natural testosterone output, improved athleticism, and a libido boost.
There is plenty in Testonine. To me, it looks like it should really enhance your libido and body composition – this seems to be where they are really focussing their efforts. It’s not quite as good at hitting the root cause as something like TestoPrime – it isn’t so profoundly good at boosting testosterone itself. However, it does cut into the symptoms of low testosterone quite ably.
<< Check Best Prices For Testonine Here >>
Hunter Test
Branding can go a long way in shaping a product’s place in popular imagination. This is very apparent with our next testosterone booster, Hunter Test. It’s made by the (legitimately fantastic, if a bit silly) supplement company Roar Ambition.
Everything smacks of manliness.
This makes a bit of sense. After all, we’re talking testosterone here. However, I wish that testosterone could ditch its overly macho image. It’s a fundamental part of our make up, key to our health and wellbeing. It isn’t there to evoke images of action heroes and lone wolves. It’s there to keep us healthy and working as we should.
This gripe aside (and it’s not really a gripe – this is decent branding at work), Hunter Test is a very good supplement, built to a similar template as the other offerings on this list. It aims to optimize your testosterone levels (even if it seeks to do so under the guise of somehow ‘restoring’ your masculinity!), allaying the side effects of low testosterone whilst improving your overall health and wellbeing.
It does so with a very good selection of ingredients. Everything is organic and well-dosed, with a decent mix of the familiar and unfamiliar.
To begin with the familiar, Hunter Test makes very good use of d-aspartic acid. As we have seen, this has been clinically linked with increased testosterone levels. It’s a solid baseline to include in any testosterone booster, and I’m very glad it’s in here.
You also get a good kick of ginseng, which, as we have seen, has been linked with improved testosterone output and libido, as well as improvements to mood and focus.
Then there is the perfect one-two combo – ashwagandha and zinc. Including these two together like this automatically makes Hunter Test one of my favorite testosterone boosters. Using them both makes it quite hard to beat. Both are sure to enable far greater natural testosterone production, making it an absolute win.
This is all backed up by boron, a good inclusion in any supplement like this. We’ve already seen how ably it can lead to improved testosterone output.
The vitamins and minerals don’t stop here. Hunter Test also gives you plenty of vitamin D3, vitamin K2, and magnesium.
Let’s tackle the vitamins first. They work very well together.
Vitamin D is an essential mineral. We get it through exposure to sunlight. It’s also incredibly important for testosterone production – many men in darker, colder climates suffer with low testosterone, particularly through the winter months, because of its absence. Vitamin D3 also helps the absorption of calcium, which may lead to improved bone and muscle health.
This process is aided by the vitamin K2 content. Vitamin K2 has been linked with higher natural testosterone production in and of itself. It also enables improved calcium synthesis, removing calcium from your arteries very efficiently. Working together, D3 and K2 can lead to improved calcium synthesis, with improved flow of D3.
Magnesium, meanwhile, has been shown to speed up testosterone production. It leads to improved endurance and energy levels, as well as improved sleep. Thus, it helps to boost testosterone production whilst simultaneously undoing several symptoms of low testosterone.
Finally, we have indole 3 carbinol (IC£), a surprisingly clinical name for a very natural compound found in leafy greens like kale. It inhibits the conversion of excess testosterone into estrogen in your body. This leads to larger quantities of total testosterone, makes it more evenly distributed, and allows for more efficient uptake. There is a good body of research showing IC3’s relationship with increased testosterone output.
It’s clever and it’s a bit different, just try not to pay too much attention to the branding.
<< Check Latest Prices For Hunter Test Here >>
Centrapeak
Centrepeak are always worth a look if you’re interested in optimizing your testosterone output. It’s all they do – they are a new company devoted to boosting testosterone levels, and this is their only product. Everything they are and have goes into the science of keeping your testosterone levels where they need to be.
This isn’t to say they’re the best at it, but they are very, very good. They’re also hungry – as a new company, they seem eager to please, which is great for their customer base (after all, it’s always nice being the one someone is trying to please, right?) As a newcomer to a competitive, crowded market, they need to work very hard to carve out a place of their own.
I can only think of a small handful of companies with this level of focus and dedication. Most split their time between multiple products, becoming something of a Jack of all trades (thus, master of none).
They are doing a good job of shoring up their reputation. They have become known in quite a short time for high quality across the board, in their formula, their customer service, their business practices, and so on. There are very few chinks in their armor.
The company is sound; the care they give you is sound. And if it’s not, they offer a no-questions money-back guarantee (which I suspect few people take them up on).
But what about the product itself?
Well, as you may imagine, Centrapeak itself is sound. It has an almost perfect nutrient profile. It includes the vitamins and minerals you would want to see in a good testosterone booster. You get workable amounts of magnesium, zinc, and boron, to promote testosterone production and increased free testosterone. You also get a generous serving of vitamin D3, which we have already seen supports testosterone production amongst a range of other health benefits.
Then there are the more specialist compounds included, most of which we have already seen. These include indole-3-carbinol (I3C, which we saw above). IC3 reduces estrogen content in your system, allowing for greater testosterone output.
You also get a brilliant triptych of botanicals designed to improve your mood whilst also improving your hormonal output – ashwagandha, one of my auto includes in this kind of supplement, rhodiola rosea, a Scandinavian herb known to boost your mood, energy and focus, and Mucuna pruriens, a herb included for its ability to improve both your overall mood and your testosterone production.
Centrapeak also includes Korean ginseng, great for improving overall hormonal balance whilst specifically boosting testosterone output.
There is also a brilliant added extra, an ingredient more commonly seen in nootropics (smart drugs) than in testosterone boosters. However, it makes complete sense now I’ve seen it. I am, of course, talking about Lion’s Mane Mushroom, one of my favorite anti-anxiety and depression fighting ingredients going.
This is clever. Cortisol, the stress hormone, has something of an inverse relationship with testosterone. It is one of the biggest testosterone killers going. Reducing stress and anxiety means reducing cortisol output, which allows for improved testosterone output. Hats off to Centrapeak here – it’s smart, a little witty even, and very useful.
Finally, you get a good dash of bioperine, black pepper, for improved bioavailability across the board.
<< Check Latest Price Of CentraPeak Here >>
Prime Male
If I’m not taking TestoPrime, I’m generally on Prime Male. It’s a genuinely brilliant product with only the slightest fly in its ointment – near perfect where TestoPrime is absolutely perfect.
You get a broad range of botanicals, amino acids, vitamins and minerals in Prime Male, all designed to boost your testosterone levels. It’s nothing much that we’ve not seen before. As above, plenty of natural testosterone boosters share similar DNA. However, where others share this DNA, products like Prime Male feel like the template, the blueprint, the one the others are seeking to emulate.
(I’ve no idea if this is actually true, but the notion at least makes sense when you’re seen the ingredients list and taken it for a bit).
Prime Male quite forthrightly, quite explicitly claims that it can make up for that 1% loss we all see after the age of thirty. Fair enough – they’re not wrong. It can. Any man over thirty will be better off for taking it. This need only gets more acute the more we age. By the time you’re into your fifties, you really should be investing in something like Prime Male.
You get a couple of estrogen blockers with Prime Male, one of which that you don’t often see elsewhere, despite its efficacy and potency. Estrogen blockers are a good idea for mitigating the symptoms of low testosterone, like ED, gynecomastia (breast tissue development), and reduced strength. These are particularly good ones. They are fantastic inclusions in this formula.
First up, you get a good dose of luteolin. This blocks the estrogen’s creation, thus, obviously, keeping a limit on how much is pumping through your system. Then there is nettle root, which reduces the presence of SHBG (which we’ve seen before). This will, in turn, prevent your body from turning testosterone into estrogen, thus tipping the balance of the two very much in your favor.
Then we have a wide range of vitamins and minerals all designed to improve your testosterone output, all of which turn up again and again in this kind of formula. You get plenty of boron, zinc, and magnesium, whose benefits we’ve seen time and again in this list. Then there is vitamin D3, B6, and K2, all of which combine well whilst also playing their individual roles, all of which will lead to improved hormone output and balance in men over fifty.
The next is a bit of a pitfall. You get what they call ‘extract of ashwagandha’. This is all good and proper, except that they slightly underdose it for me. It’s a small qualm, easily overcome. The rest is so good that I put up with it and pair Prime Male with a cheap, separate ashwagandha supplement (bought for eight quid or so). It’s just a bit of a shame, given how good ashwagandha can be.
The list rounds out nicely with d-aspartic acid, a perfect amino acid for boosting testosterone levels that we have seen plenty of in this list, and Korean ginseng, a botanical whose use in testosterone boosters is equally prolific, and equally well-earned.
Then, of course, you get a good dash of black pepper to make everything else in the formula more bioavailable.
It’s an almost perfect product that I would back every time despite its minor flaws.
<< Check Best Prices For Prime Male Here >>
Verdict
I personally love TestoPrime and Prime Male. They are the two testosterone boosters I typically use, with one on the go at any one time. They both give me the results I’m after, too. I’ve done the blood tests and found a measurable difference in my testosterone levels with them. Aside from this, though, they both give me the results you would want from optimized testosterone levels, including increased energy levels, drive and focus, diminished anxiety and depressive symptoms, improved physical strength and stamina, and far less fatigue.
They are both brilliant. I wouldn’t be without them.
However, if I had to pick a winner, I would go with TestoPrime. The formula makes a little bit more sense that Prime Males, mostly due to its inclusion of more workable levels of ashwagandha. In fact, when I take Prime Male, I also take an ashwagandha supplement in addition. It’s also slightly better quality across the board, which you would expect given who makes it.
Wolfson Brands are hard to beat. Their products generally top every list going. Many of their supplements rank amongst my own top ten regardless of category. If you can get something from them, it’s generally best to do so.
Disclaimer:
