Best Testosterone Boosting Supplements for Men Over 50 (2022-2023)

Ever wondered why you started losing your muscles, weight, hair, sexual desires, and energy as you're reaching the age of 50? Many people tend to believe testosterone is only important for the sexual health of men. However, the truth is, testosterone levels in your serum vastly control physical and mental health as well.
According to the research, men experience a 20% loss of testosterone levels in their 60s. To prevent this, you need the best testosterone-boosting supplements for men over 50 along with a healthy diet and regular exercise. The supplement should naturally bring back your sexual urges, stamina, body muscles, etc., in the shortest possible time.
Let's talk about the effects of testosterone supplements in detail and find out the best ones available in the marketplace.
Best Testosterone Supplements to Boost Testosterone Levels After 50
#1. TestoPrime - Strongest Testosterone Booster Supplement
#2. Testogen - Most Popular Supplement to Boost Testosterone
#3. Testo-Max - Effective Testosterone Pills for Sex Drive
#4. PrimeGENIX Testodren - Cost-Effective Testosterone-Boosting Supplement
TESTOPRIME - Best Overall for Low Testosterone Issues
Formulated from 12 natural ingredients, TESTOPRIME is one of the best testosterone-boosting supplements for men over 50. To bring back your manly prowess and athletic nature, all you have to do is to take 4 TESTOPRIME capsules every day after breakfast. According to the manufacturer's claim, you'll start seeing the results only within 2 weeks!
With its scientifically researched formula, this supplement can boost the production of testosterone by 44%! As TESTOPRIME increases your blood flow, it keeps you energetic and uplifts your mood even after a long tiring day.
D-aspartic acid and Panax ginseng are the two main ingredients of TESTOPRIME. Both these ingredients are extracted from natural sources to avoid any negative side effects. D-aspartic acid enhances the level of Luteinizing Hormone (LH) in your blood.
As a result, it gives a boost to your testosterone levels, strengthens your muscles, and helps you lose weight. Panax Ginseng is a well-known root used to increase sexual drive and treat conditions like low libido and erectile dysfunction. The root is also full of antioxidants that increase energy and improves immunity.
When you get older, the testosterone in your body can break down into harmful DHT. To prevent this, TESTOPRIME contains green tea extract containing 70% catechins. Green tea extract can also curb your hunger and burn more calories.
The other ingredients that make TESTOPRIME a highly effective supplement for men over 50 include ashwagandha extract, zinc, garlic extract, fenugreek, pomegranate extract, vitamin D, black pepper extract, and vitamin B5. Altogether, this is an ideal blend that enhances your testosterone level without any major bodily harm.
Pros
- All the ingredients are collected from natural sources
- Contains components with scientifically proven benefits
- Increases testosterone levels and boosts energy
- No major side effects are reported by consumers
- Prepared in FDA-inspected labs
- Offers a lifetime money-back guarantee
Cons
- Taking four pills at a time might increase your heart rate
2. TESTOGEN - Best for Natural Ingredients
If you want to naturally boost your testosterone level, TESTOGEN will be a perfect choice. Thanks to its highly potent formula, you can also fight the signs of aging and become more energetic. According to the company's claims, taking four capsules each day before breakfast will be sufficient to see results in two weeks.
What makes this supplement unique is that it not only increases your testosterone levels but also restores your muscles and improves mental focus. That's why many sportspersons and bodybuilders consume it to increase stamina naturally.
Since the formula is free of artificial testosterone and laboratory-made components, it doesn't harm your body in any way. Instead, it includes 12 natural ingredients which were found beneficial in many research and studies. The TESTOGEN formula contains about 2352mg of D-aspartic acid as its key ingredient.
This ingredient naturally increases the release of testosterone in your blood. We also appreciate that this supplement contains 200mg of magnesium which is another excellent mineral to fight depression, improve your exercise performance, and lower your blood pressure.
Now, let's talk about a somewhat questionable ingredient. Like many other testosterone boosters, TESTOGEN also contains 40mg of fenugreek. There aren't many studies available to prove its effectiveness. However, some research data shows that only a significant amount (500mg) of fenugreek can increase testosterone levels.
As this supplement only includes 40mg of fenugreek, it might not be effective at all. Yet, you can put your trust in TESTOGEN as it includes other beneficial components such as red ginseng extract, Bioperine, zinc, hypromellose, boron, vitamins B6 and K1, etc.
Pros
- Full of natural vitamins and minerals
- Treats low testosterone issues and develops lean muscles
- Comes with a 100-day money-back guarantee
- Improves exercise performance and fights fatigue
Cons
- Lower amounts of fenugreek might not be effective
3. TESTO-MAX - Best for Muscle Development
To develop your overall health at 50, you need to exercise and eat a healthy diet to solve low-T issues. Hence, TESTO-MAX introduced an excellent formula to enhance your exercise performance and boost your metabolism.
Let's take a look at the ingredient list first. TESTO-MAX formula includes D-Aspartic acid, magnesium, nettle leaf extract, Vitamins B6, D, and K1, zinc, Panax ginseng, Bioperine, and boron.
All these ingredients work together to safely increase your testosterone levels and increase your body muscles. Therefore, many health enthusiasts choose this supplement as a natural substitute for muscle-enhancing pills.
Among the included components, D-Aspartic acid triggers the luteinizing hormone which in turn increases the blood testosterone level. Apart from that, nettle leaf extract is another active ingredient that prevents your body's SHBG proteins to bind with testosterone.
So, there is more usable testosterone in your bloodstream. Zinc also enhances overall male fertility and improves sexual health. Among the vitamins, vitamin D can control your body's testosterone production. Whereas, Vitamin K1 and magnesium help your body to better absorb the vitamins and minerals present in your food and the supplement.
As for the dosage, you'll need four supplements before your meal in the morning. And you'll start seeing results in less than 14 days!
Pros
- Proven to enhance testosterone levels without any side effects
- Functions as a natural substitute for body-building pills
- Improves male fertility and endurance
- Ensures faster recovery after heavy workouts
- Boosts mineral density and strengthens your bones
Cons
- It might make you sweat more than regular
4. PrimeGENIX Testodren - Best for Low-Cost Formula
Want to raise your testosterone levels without spending much? PrimeGENIX Testodren is the perfect supplement to test the effectiveness of a testosterone booster.
What makes PrimeGENIX Testodren unique is that it only includes one ingredient in its formula. However, a single component is enough to safely treat low-T issues without any synthetic testosterone and harmful chemicals.
Apart from that, PrimeGENIX Testodren can increase your sex drive, endurance, mental focus, muscle health, energy, and cardiovascular health. All credit goes to Furosap, a natural compound extracted from fenugreek seeds.
Unlike many expensive testosterone boosters, the key ingredient of this supplement is clinically tested and many international patents also support it. Furosap works by stimulating the pituitary glands of our body. As a result, testosterone levels are increased in men over 50 without any major side effects.
According to the manufacturer, you only need to take one capsule per day to see the results. However, it requires constant consumption and you'll need more than two bottles to get all its benefits.
Pros
- Formulated from only one ingredient sourced from fenugreek seeds
- The key ingredient Furosap is US-patented and clinically evaluated
- Improves your physique, sexual, and mental health
- Comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee
Cons
- Takes a long time to show results
5. PRIME MALE - Best for Physical and Mental Health
For quicker results with the least effort, you'll need a special supplement like PRIME MALE formulated only for men older than 30. This supplement promises to offer tons of benefits including boosting testosterone, shedding fat, developing body muscles, improving mental and heart health, lowering blood pressure, etc.
Thanks to its unique formulation, it includes 12 active ingredients that have multiple benefits. There are several research data from reliable sources to prove the effectiveness of each ingredient. So, you can expect an overall development in your physical and mental health.
What we like about the supplement is that it includes ashwagandha extract. This herb can increase the amount of the sex hormone DHEA-S, which plays a vital role in testosterone production. Research data suggest that ashwagandha can also reduce blood sugar, hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c), insulin, and lipids.
Besides, the herb is highly effective in treating several mental conditions including depression and anxiety. Luteolin is another ingredient that actively works to treat low-T. It bonds with the estrogen receptors of men. As a result, estrogen levels drop, and the production of testosterone gets a boost.
Each PRIME MAX capsule also contains boron, red ginseng extract, vitamins D3, B6, and K2, zinc, magnesium, nettle leaf extract, etc. However, not all these ingredients are free of side effects. For example, red ginseng can counteract the effects of several medications.
Pros
- Beneficial for the physical, mental, and sexual health of men over 30
- Includes 12 natural ingredients to increase testosterone levels
- Might reduce blood sugar, depression, and anxiety
- Binds the estrogen receptors to boost testosterone
Cons
- Might counteract the actions of certain medicines
How to Choose the Right Testosterone Booster
If you want to spend your hard-earned money well, you must know what things you should consider before buying a testosterone booster. Here's how to choose one-
Go for Natural Ingredients
No matter how many ingredients the supplement contains, all of them should be collected from natural sources only. This way, you can be sure there will be no issues like nausea, weakness, fatigue, faster heart rate, high blood sugar, etc.
Also, some research data suggests that harmful chemicals used in artificial testosterone can negatively affect your vital organs. So, check out the ingredient list and choose a supplement that contains natural compounds.
Check Out the User Reviews
Typically, testosterone supplements aren't regulated by the FDA or other reliable organizations. Therefore, reviewing consumer feedback is your only way to know whether a supplement is effective or not. It will also help you to know the side effects of the capsules.
So, check out the consumer reviews from the company's official website and other reliable sources such as TrustPilot and BBC.
Review the Manufacturer
It's always a good practice to look into the brand value of a product before purchasing it. That's why we recommend reviewing the manufacturing company to know if it's trustworthy.
Firstly, the manufacturer must have an official website if they are selling their products online. Check out the site and see the customer responses. You should also ensure that you get a money-back guarantee and an easy way to return the product if needed.
Look for Reliable Scientific Data
Many expensive testosterone boosters often include ingredients without any reliable scientific backup to prove their benefits. Hence, you should always go with supplements with proven scientific benefits.
Also, check out the side effects of the ingredients, especially if you have any severe health conditions.
FAQs
1. Do I Need A Testosterone Boosting Supplement?
Yes, any man who's in their 30s and has the symptoms of low testosterone should definitely take testosterone-boosting supplements. According to the studies, testosterone levels start to decline after the age of 30.
As a result, men start to experience low-T symptoms such as:
- Restless sleep
- Tiredness and fatigue
- Decreased exercise performance
- Low libido
- Lesser sperm production
- Increased fat
- Depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues
- Lesser bone density
- Lean muscles
- Significant weight gain
If you have the mentioned symptoms, taking a testosterone booster might help you improve your physical and mental health.
2. How long does it take for testosterone supplements to take effect?
In general, most testosterone boosters claim to show effects within 7 to 14 days. However, if we take the words of the consumers, you should take them for at least a month or two to get benefitted from such supplements.
3. What are the risks of taking testosterone supplements?
In general, testosterone boosters with natural ingredients don't have any major side effects. However, if you take more capsules than the recommended dosage, it might have some negative effects.
Also, taking testosterone supplements when you don't have any low-T deficiency symptoms might harm your health. The risks of taking testosterone-boosting supplements include-
- Liver damage, increased blood sugar, high blood pressure, and heart attack
- Aggressive behavior, loss of hair, and frequent mood swings
- Can increase the chances of testicular and prostate cancer
- Excessive dosage of testosterone boosters might cause erectile dysfunction, lower sperm count, and shrinking testicles
- Might counteract the effects of certain medicines
Final Words
So, there you have the best testosterone-boosting supplements for men over 50. Although all our picks contain all-natural ingredients, you should always ask your doctor first before consuming any such supplements.
If you feel any discomfort or health issues after consuming the capsules, stop taking them immediately and visit your healthcare provider.
Disclaimer:
This content is created by brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For any queries, clarifications and/or claims please mail to: support@brandingbyexperts.com.
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.