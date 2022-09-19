Best THC Cartridges: Top 5 Brands For Buying THC Vape Carts

Do you ever come home tired after a long day of hard work and just want to unwind while listening to some mellow music? Ah well, we have all been there. A THC vape is all you need to feel relaxed.
Cannabis products have now become popular more than ever. A not-so-new entrant in the cannabis industry is a Delta 8 THC. It gives you a mellow euphoric feeling without the side effects of marijuana. Enter: Vape Cartridges.
These cartridges contain THC oil, which is then attached to a vape pen. These cartridges are usually flavored and made from natural ingredients, and they hit you in the right places.
There are a plethora of brands in the market selling quality THC vape cartridges, but only if you know where to look. When it comes to buying the best THC cartridge, you should only go for the best brands. This is why we have curated a list of five brands that you can choose from. Read on to know about them.
How did we make this list?
We prepared this list after a lot of research and review. As Cannabis products are always under speculation by federal law, we were extra careful while choosing THC carts for you.
Our team connected with frequent cannabis users to understand the products they usually prefer. To learn more about THC products, we also read several articles, research papers, and customer reviews online.
We have also created a buyer's guide to help you understand the factors to consider when purchasing THC oil cartridges. You can find it at the bottom of this article.
Best THC Carts On The Market:
● Diamond CBD: Best THC Cartridges on the market for Strong Vape Sessions
● Delta Extrax: Calming THC Vape Carts
● Exhale Well: Trusted and Authentic Delta 8 THC Brand
● Budpop: Most Popular Vape Cartridges
● Hollyweed CBD: New Yet Effective Delta 8 THC Brand
After a quick overview of the brands we have chosen for you, let’s talk about them in greater detail:
#1. Diamond CBD
Diamond CBD is a well-known brand based in the United States that you can rely on for THC Cartridges. These cartridges are easy to use and a quick way to enjoy a euphoric buzz. They are made of organically-grown hemp plant extract and natural terpenes.
Delta 8 THC is a smooth and subtle cannabinoid with no known side effects. Moreover, Diamond CBD cartridges are lab tested, and the report is made public on the buying page for the customers to review. It also prioritizes product transparency.
A Delta 8 THC Cartridge has a total strength of 900 mg. Each puff offers a strength of 3.75 mg. There are 240 puffs in every Diamond CBD THC Cartridge. After you take 2-3 puffs of a Delta 8 cart, you will start feeling the effects in about 90 seconds. If you don’t feel anything, take another 2-3 puffs after half an hour.
The carts are available in a lot of flavors. Whether you want a cool psychotropic high or something to uplift your mood, you can choose the one as per your requirements. These cartridges are disposable, leaving no harmful effects on the environment. Apart from the Delta 8 products, they also produce high-quality Delta 9, CBD, THC Vape pens, and other products.
This is an ideal option for buyers looking for affordable THC vape cartridges. You’d be paying a lower price in comparison to the competitors without any compromise on the quality. You can enjoy free two-day express shipping on your orders worth $100 or more.
Pro tip: Keep an eye out for brand sales to get their high-quality products at discounts.
Features
1. Diamond CBD offers the best THC Cartridges, and that too, in a variety of flavors. From Wedding Cake, Grape Ape to Purple Punch, you’ll surely be spoilt for choice.
2. The products are sent for third-party lab testing so you can rest assured about their safety.
3. The ingredients are organically grown and GMO-free.
4. The brand offers a free 30-day return on all retail orders within the United States.
Pros
● Offers a variety of flavors
● Lab tested products
● Easy to use
● Free 30-day return policy
● Provides express two-day shipping
Cons
● Limited potency level
Verdict
The Diamond CBD THC cartridges are a popular choice amongst the customers, given their affordability and mellow high effects that it produces. Their express two-day shipping is also something that many consumers admire.
#2. Delta Extrax
Delta Extrax, formerly known as Delta Effex is one of the trusted names in the cannabis industry. Owned by Savage Enterprises, they have been in the market since 2013 selling their high-quality THC products to users. Their THC vape cartridges are made of Delta 8 distillates and terpenes. As recommended by state law, the THC concentration in these cartridges is less than 0.3%. It takes about 15-30 minutes for a user to feel the effects of the Delta 8.
When dealing with THC and CBD products, transparency about the product ingredients and potency is required. As a result, all Delta Extrax carts are sent for third-party lab testing before being released to the market. The customer can view the lab results for each flavor on the purchasing page.
You can choose from a variety of flavors, including Blue Dream, Strawberry Cough, Razzberry Kush, Banana Candy, Cali Orange Kush, and Grand Daddy Purp. A few puffs of these cartridges will boost your energy levels, calm you down, and also help combat anxiety. Other than THC oil Carts, Delta Extrax also deals with gummies, THC tinctures, disposable THC vape pens, and other products.
To use the Delta Extrax cartridges, customers will need a 510-thread device. They are reasonably priced and an excellent choice for beginners who want to try out Delta 8 cartridges without breaking the bank. Please keep in mind that while the prices are low, the product quality is not. The brand ships its orders all over the United States except in a few states where Delta 8 is still illegal.
Features
1. Delta Extrax THC cartridges are available in six amazing flavors that are all equally potent.
2. The carts are third-party laboratory tested and are completely safe to consume.
3. They are made up of organically-grown hemp in the United States.
4. Delta Extrax cartridges are prepared using either sativa, indica, or hybrid cannabis strains.
Pros
● Uses organically-grown hemp
● Lab tested products
● Uses Sativa, Indica, or hybrid strains for the products
● Has the most affordable prices
● Offers a variety of flavors
● Ships in the US except for a few states
Cons
● No refund policy
● Only accepts back unopened products
Verdict
If you want to keep the good times rolling, look no further than the Delta Extrax THC cartridges. The cart flavors have managed to impress a lot of customers along with the reasonable prices.
#3. Exhale Well
Whether you are after a strong kick or a laid-back sensation, Exhale Well Delta 8 THC Cartridges are always at your disposal. These carts are made up of 100% natural ingredients and boast of high potency. The juice is a blend of hemp extract and terpenes, which gives their vapes a unique smell and taste. It is also completely safe to use. All of these characteristics have contributed to Exhale becoming one of the market's most trusted THC-Cartridge producing brands.
It enhances mood, calms the queasy stomach, and relieves physical discomfort without any brain fuzz. As stated by law, these Delta 8 cartridges contain no more than 0.3% THC. The hemp is organically grown and is non-GMO.
Also, it is derived using the CO2 extraction method, which preserves its quality. It is a safe and clean way, and only the best brands use this manufacturing process to prepare their THC products. The cartridge juice is devoid of harmful carrier ingredients like medium-chain triglycerides (MCT), vegetable glycerin (VG), propylene glycol (PG), or polyethylene glycol (PEG) oils.
These THC vape cartridges are quite potent. Some of their best flavors are Pineapple Express, Gorilla Glue, Fruity Cereal, Mango, Blackberry, and Cactus Cooler. You can expect a mellow euphoria, a boost in focus minus the paranoid effects that marijuana causes. Apart from the cannabis oil carts, Exhale also deals in Delta 8 gummies, edibles, flowers, and other products.
Features
1. Each Exhale Wellness THC cart contains a total of 900mg of Delta 8 vape juice inside it.
2. The cartridges offer a smooth flavor accompanied by potent and stimulating qualities.
3. They are available in a variety of flavors.
4. The products are third-party lab tested. The results are published on the brand website.
Pros
● Offers a variety of flavors
● Lab tested products
● Uses the safe CO2 extraction process
● Free 30-day return policy
● Good customer service
Cons
● Products can only be bought online
Verdict
When it comes to buying quality THC oil carts, Exhale Wellness is a brand that pops into our minds. It offers pure and safe products that hit you in all the right spots. Their excellent customer service is a huge plus for those who have any issues related to the orders.
#4. Budpop
Looking for high-quality THC vape cartridges? Budpop is another brand you can put your trust in. Its cartridges are made with natural ingredients like terpenes and finished with fruity flavors. They do not contain harmful chemicals like PG, VG, PEG, and MCT oil. They carry less than 0.3% of THC, making them legally compliant with the US Federal Farm Bill.
The Budpop THC Cartridges are only available in two flavors: Grape Runtz and Strawberry Gelato. The Grape Runtz is a hybrid strain, so you get the best of both worlds with indica and sativa. It is known to produce a soothing, relaxing sensation while relieving chronic pain. The Strawberry Gelato is also a hybrid strain with indica and sativa. It offers a feeling of calmness along with a boost of energy. It's also gentle on the throat, with no harshness.
These cartridges have a stainless steel mouthpiece protected by a food-grade silicone cap. It helps store the carts when they are not in use. They also come with a ceramic heater made of hemp. Therefore you can rest assured that you are getting the best of the best there is. It’s best to start vaping the Budpop flavors with a short, three-second draw and wait for at least 15 minutes for the effects to kick in.
These vape carts are 510-threaded compatible. You can either buy a single pack, 3-pack, or 5-pack of cartridges. BudPop offers a 20% discount on the first purchase, and if you subscribe to a product, you can save up to 25% on the orders.
Features
1. Budpop THC Cartridges are third-party lab tested, and the analysis results can be found on the website.
2. The cartridges are completely natural and organically grown.
3. It is available in two flavors- Grape Runtz and Strawberry Gelato which combines both indica and sativa characteristics.
4. Each Budpop cartridge comes with 800 mg of potent Delta 8 distillate.
Pros
● Hybrid strain - a mix of indica and sativa
● Gentle on the throat
● Third-party lab tested
● Easy 30-day return policy
Cons
● Only comes in two flavors
Verdict
Budpop may not offer a wide range of flavors to consumers, but it ensures that its two flavors are sufficient to keep them coming back for more. Moreover, the carts are quite affordable and are not too hard on the wallet.
#5. Hollyweed CBD
Last but not least is Hollyweed CBD, a brand that has managed to make a name for itself in the market in quite a short period of time. They sell naturally flavored and free of additives THC vape cartridges. Delta 8 is known for its mellow and euphoric effects. It is quite a potent cannabinoid that offers a smooth and controlled high to the users.
Hollyweed cartridges use only natural terpenes that create a rich, smooth smoke. They also enhance the flavors of the vape juice. The hemp is extracted through the CO2 extraction process, which keeps the product quality intact. These full-spectrum THC oil cartridges contain less than 0.3% THC. In case you are worried, it won’t trigger a positive result on a drug test.
Like most good quality cartridge brands, these carts are also free of chemicals and additives like medium-chain triglycerides (MCT), propylene glycol (PG), polyethylene glycol (PEG), or vegetable glycerin (VG). The products are safe to use and consume.
They are available in flavors like Pineapple Express, Mango, Sour Diesel, Blackberry, etc. As Hollyweed offers a lot of flavors, it might take time for you to find the one that suits you the best. You can get an average of 300 hits per 900 mg of Delta 8 THC vape juice. Hollyweed ships all over the United States except in a few states. They do not charge any shipping fees on their orders. Also, you can save 25% on your orders if you subscribe to your preferred product.
Features
1. Each Hollyweed vape pen contains 900 mg of Delta 8 THC.
2. The products are third-party lab tested, and the lab results are available on the website for the review of the customers.
3. Hollyweed cartridges come in a variety of flavors and are free of additives.
Pros
● Lab tested products
● Offers free shipping all over the US
● Made with natural ingredients
● Does not contain any harmful additives
● Comes in a variety of flavors
Cons
● Products can only be bought online
Verdict
Hollyweed CBD is known for its high potency THC vape cartridges. With their amazing flavors, they provide the right kind of high. Customers praised the taste of these carts as well as the free shipping offered by the brand.
What is a Delta 8 Cart?
A Delta 8 cart is a vape cartridge that holds a combination of hemp plants in a liquid form. The vape juice inside the cart is a blend of Delta 8 hemp extracts and terpenes, which are responsible for flavor and smell. Carts are attached to vape pens and are interchangeable. They are available in a variety of flavors depending on the brand you buy from.
Benefits of Delta 8 THC
Delta 8 THC is known for its mild psychoactive effects. Its euphoric effects relieve stress and uplift your positive emotions. You usually feel a bit more clear-headed and are able to focus better. It is one of the easiest ways of cannabis consumption, providing you with a sense of relief and happiness.
It is preferred by those who do not want to experience a pronounced high as offered by Delta 9 THC. If you are looking for something mild yet relaxing, Delta 8 is your answer.
Side effects of Delta 8 THC
Taking Delta 8 THC in more than prescribed quantities can lead to the following side effects:
● Nausea/vomiting
● Dry mouth
● Rapid heart rate
● Anxiety
● Cottonmouth
If you find yourself experiencing any of these symptoms, stop Delta 8 consumption immediately. Take it easy, and you should feel fine in a few hours. However, if the side effects persist, we recommend you seek medical attention.
How to Smoke Delta 8 THC Carts?
Delta 8 vape carts are extremely user-friendly, even if you are a beginner. They are easy to carry and discreet. Here’s how you can use them.
● Make sure that the vape battery is fully charged. Vape batteries are typically sold with their own chargers.
● Remove the cart's silicon caps or covering on its top.
● Turn the cart clockwise to connect it to the battery. Continue to turn it until the cart fits properly.
● Next, turn on the battery by pressing the button attached to it.
● Inhale while holding down the button. A 10-second draw is sufficient.
After this, we recommend a three-second draw, then waiting for the effects to kick in. When you're finished, store the cart in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Make sure you wipe the mouthpiece with a paper towel or cloth before storage.
Buyer’s Guide
Purchasing THC vape cartridges online can be daunting, especially if you are a first-time buyer. There are a lot of brands on the internet claiming to be the best. A lack of proper research can lead you into buying subpar products that can be harmful to your health in the long run.
This is why we took the time to create a buyer's guide for you. Here are a few things to think about when purchasing cannabis oil cartridges. Take a look:
Extraction method
The CO2 extraction method is the safest and most effective way to extract hemp compounds from the plant. THC oil extracted using this method is pure and safe to consume. When purchasing cartridges, always check the extraction and manufacturing process on the brand's website.
Ingredients
Terpenes are natural compounds that give a unique flavor to THC oil. They can help you find out the cannabis strain used in the cannabis oil. Delta 8 carts are available in indica, sativa, or hybrid cannabis strains. To learn about the product's ingredients, carefully read the product description. Make certain that the flavor is natural and that the oil contains no harmful carrier oils.
Quality
The quality of THC vape cartridges matters a lot. This is why it is critical to ensure that the brand you are purchasing from uses high-quality ingredients, a clean extraction process, and is safe to consume. Also, hemp should be cultivated in the United States and non-GMO. To confirm this, read the product description and the customer reviews online.
Potency
THC oil cartridges come in different sizes. Usually, each cartridge contains 1000 mg (1g) of oil with a Delta 8 concentration of 900 mg. Depending on the cart size, the potency level also varies. If you are a beginner, start with the lowest potency levels and slowly move up the ladder. Most cartridges specify the dosage instructions. It’s best to follow them to avoid any harmful side effects.
Laboratory testing
Most THC brands have their products tested by a third-party laboratory. The labs send back accurate test results after rigorous testing. A reliable brand will publish the lab results online for customers to review. This indicates that the manufacturer is transparent and prioritizes customer health.
Brand reputation
There are a plethora of Delta 8 THC brands out there in the market right now. However, only a few stand out with their high-quality products. Customer reviews and well-researched articles like this one can assist you in determining the best brands in which you can put your trust.
Pricing
Vape cartridges can be purchased for anywhere from $21.99 to $50 or more. These carts are reasonably priced to accommodate any budget. Prices may vary depending on the flavors and brand reputation. However, it is critical to exercise caution and avoid purchasing inferior products at low prices.
How to Spot a Fake THC Cart?
As there is such a large market for THC Carts, the rise of vendors selling fake and contaminated products is natural. However, as a result of this, many people have become ill and even died. This is why you should be cautious when purchasing vape cartridges and avoid buying cheap products just to save a few bucks.
Here’s how you can spot a fake THC cart:
Check the license: As per the law, THC cartridges should have a license number on their packaging. It ensures that the product is legal, tested, and safe to use. Any cart that does not have this unique number printed on it is almost certainly a fake.
Genuine THC products also publish third-party lab results on their website. You can read through these reports to confirm the authenticity of the cartridges.
Read the packaging: Check the product packaging for the following information:
● Packaging date
● Manufacturing date
● Batch number
● Lot number
Any product that does not have this information should be discarded immediately. If the THC cart has a QR cart, you can scan it for more details.
Check the ingredients: Many subpar brands add diluents like propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, and medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) oil. They give the THC oil a more liquid consistency so that it vapes easily. Vitamin E Acetate is another ingredient that is currently under investigation. Make sure to check the ingredients properly before making the purchase.
Taste: A THC cartridge that has a burnt flavor or a metal aftertaste is most likely a counterfeit. This could be an indication of contaminants or low-quality ingredients.
Beware of copycats: Fraudsters generally put out fake versions of popular brands on the internet. This confuses buyers, who frequently end up purchasing counterfeit THC carts. These products are typically less expensive. As a consumer, you must be careful and only purchase from the brand's official website.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q. Are THC Carts Legal?
As per the 2018 US Farm Bill, THC and CBD products are legal in the United States. They can be consumed for recreational and medicinal purposes as long as the THC concentration in these products is less than 0.3%.
However, there are still a few states like Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, and others where cannabis remains illegal. As a result, shipping to these places is not possible.
Q. What does a fake cart taste like?
A THC cart that has a burnt flavor or a metal aftertaste is most likely fake. The off flavors may indicate the presence of harmful additives like Vitamin E oil, PPG, or contaminants that cause a bad reaction when heated.
Q. How to store THC oil cartridges?
THC oil cartridges should be stored in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight or heat. Any exposure to heat or light can cause ingredients to become active and wear out quickly. Keeping it inside a refrigerator may affect the potency of the cartridge. It’s best to store it in a sealed box at room temperature.
It’s also important to keep the oil cartridges upright to prevent any leaks in storage.
Q. Can vaping Delta 8 Carts make me fail a drug test?
No, because Delta 8 carts contain very small amounts of THC (less than 0.3%), vaping them will not cause you to fail a drug test. This amount is not enough to trigger a drug test. However, it’s best to stop its consumption before the test as a precautionary measure.
Q. How long do vape cartridges last in storage?
If stored properly away from exposure to heat and sunlight, Delta 8 THC cartridges can last you 18 months.
Q. What temperature is the best for vape cartridges?
When it comes to vaping THC oil cartridges, temperature matters a lot. The cartridges usually carry instructions regarding the temperature. The ideal temperature range should be around 325 to 350 degrees Fahrenheit to get the best out of vape cartridges.
Q. Can Delta 8 THC carts get you high?
Delta 8 THC oil carts will get you high. However, the high it produces is mellower and milder than that of Delta 9. After vaping it, you will feel relieved.
Q. Are THC Carts safe?
THC carts with less than 0.3% THC are generally safe and legal, according to the 2018 Farm Bill. A good THC cart should not contain any harmful chemicals such as PG, VG, PEG, or MCT oil. You should only buy from reputed brands and carefully read the product description.
Q. How much Delta 8 THC should I take as a beginner?
A 900 mg vape cart will give an average of 300 puffs. Each puff will give you a dosing of anywhere between 1-10 mg. It is actually determined by the user's capacity and how deeply they inhale. If you are a beginner, start with 5-15 mg and gradually work your way up.
Q. Do vape cartridges induce Sleep?
Yes, THC vape cartridges can induce sleep. It produces a light and soothing high that is enough to put you to calm sleep.
Conclusion
To sum it up, we would like to recommend to you the best THC cartridge that managed to impress us during our research and review. Our top pick has to be the Diamond CBD THC cartridges. It provides high-quality cartridges made from hybrid strains. It has a lot of flavors and is extremely potent and packs a powerful punch when it comes to delivering mellow euphoric effects.
If you are looking for a budget option, then you should opt for the Delta Extrax THC vape cartridges. Made with organically-grown hemp, these cartridges are perfect for beginners who want to try out vaping. The juice may take a while to kick in but is quite potent in nature.