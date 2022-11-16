Best THC Detox Methods: 5 Ways To Detox Your System

There is little doubt that the modern world we live in today can get very hectic at times. Be it family, your job, or money. You might want a little bit of relief now and then. This relief comes in the form of THC and its related products like gummies, pills, vapes, etc. They provide instant relief with little to no side effects in the longer run.
However, there is also some controversy and uncertainty around using THC products, and you might have to give a drug test. This could be enforced by your employer or the educational institution you study at. But the prospect of a drug test, especially failing one, can be very daunting.
Some workplaces also take regular testing to ensure that their area is a drug-free zone, even if you can manage your THC very well. At times like these, knowing how to pass a drug test can be of immense importance.
We understand your problems and want you to find a one-pit-stop solution if you are ever in such a situation.
We wish to help you pass a drug test swiftly and effectively, which is why we came up with a list of the best THC detox methods in town. Continue reading to find out more.
Best THC Detox Methods
- Detox Pills: Overall Best THC Detox Method
- Detox Drinks: Simple Way To Eliminate THC
- Detox Shampoo: Most Preferred For Hair Follicle Test
Let's look into these methods in more detail:
#1. Detox Pills: Overall Best THC Detox Method
We went into a great inquiry about the kinds of products available in the market and their quality before we could choose the best few for our list. The one THC detox technique that came to the top of our list was detox pills.
As the name suggests, THC detox pills remove toxins from the body and detoxify the system effectively. Not only are pills an easy method to consume detox products, but they work quickly by entering the system and removing toxins from the body. Most of the content removed is from urine and blood, so you may successfully pass a urine drug test or blood test.
Detox Pills are a good option for people who still have some time before being tested - a minimum of 5-10 days. Since pills come in programs, they might take a bit longer but are still very effective. Also, they speed up your body's metabolism, reducing THC content and nourishing it.
THC detox drinks and dietary fibers usually accompany THC Detox pills to come in programs. These complete plans could be four to five days or longer, like ten to fifteen days. The best quality THC detox pills do not interfere with other components in the urine to raise less suspicion. Of all the brands we researched, the Toxin Rid Detox Program was on the top.
These pills by Toxin Rid are helpful even if you are a heavy THC user. They come with complimentary drinks such as detox drinks and dietary fiber so that you may reap the maximum benefits of this program. It will take around a few days (as it says in the program name) or less if you are very consistent about taking the doses. It is recommended by the company that you do not use any THC during the program duration.
These THC Detox kits do not contain any harmful or artificial ingredients. Instead, Toxin Rid ensures that natural and high-quality ingredients go into their programs. The formula's vitamins, minerals, and additional nutrients make the pills an effective solution. Such a kit would also go a long way in providing a comprehensive detox in days. If you are a heavy user, i.e., consuming more than 2 grams of THC daily, then a 10-day Detox program would be perfect for you.
While it has been said that THC can stay in your body for up to 30 days, the right kind of pills, like the one produced by Toxin Rid, can remove THC readily. The instructions to be followed for the program are quite simple, but the program demands dedication so that you may succeed.
3 tablets have to be taken every five hours. It would be best to keep your water intake high while the company advises against more than fifteen daily tablets. Fresh fruits and vegetables are also recommended. The Detox liquid that comes in the program has to be taken two hours after the last tablet on the final day, while dietary fiber is an optional supplement.
Pros
● Effective for all kinds of drugs and drug tests
● Made from natural ingredients
● Proves useful for all frequencies of use
● Instructions are easy to understand
● Quick and easy consumption
Cons
● The pills might show some side effects
● Relatively more expensive
#2. Detox Drinks: Simple Way To Eliminate THC
Of the few THC detox methods that any user has to choose from, THC detox drinks came in a close second to THC Detox pills and only because of the longevity of their respective effects to pass the drug test.
THC detox drinks have been regarded as one of the best ways to eliminate THC from your body so that you are not held guilty of using THC after getting a drug test. You can understand the method through the example of adding sugar to mask the bitter taste of coffee; detox drinks mask the effects of THC in your body.
THC traces are covered if you take a good quality THC detox drink. This effect is created by diluting the urine by adding other minerals and vitamins to the mix so that the THC metabolites are not as visible during the testing process. Therefore, it is important to remember that detox drinks hide and do not necessarily remove THC from one's body.
That said, there has been an increase in companies producing detox drinks so that they can earn a few bucks when the products are ineffective.
Our digging up concluded that the Rescue Cleanse is one of the most high-quality liquid detoxes available. Many people have called it a one-step drink since it is easy to consume with all the results. You can buy the drink in cranberry or apple flavor while the company, Clear Choice, makes it. Some people will also call it Clear Choice Detox, so there is no need to get confused. Both are the same.
The detox drink is made from all-natural ingredients, which helps the drink remove toxins from your body. These toxins are filtered through the liver before they can be disposed of through the urine. Once the detox drink has completed its work, you are in the clear zone for the next five hours. This implies that no matter how many drug tests you take in the next five hours, you will pass them with flying colors.
However, since the effects of the drink pass reduce with time, Rescue Cleanse is the most effective in the first hour or two. Rescue Cleanse is a 32oz drink that people over 200 pounds can easily consume. But those who weigh less than 200 pounds would have to go for the 17oz bottle to fit their BMI. The Rescue Cleanse Drink is very effective and affordable.
Pros
● Made from natural ingredients
● Affordable detox drink that is easy to consume
● Comes with detailed instruction
● Hundreds of positive reviews
● 100% customer satisfaction guaranteed
● More than 20 years of experience in the industry
● Free shipping on orders all across the USA
Cons
● The effects will last for only five hours
● Delivery might take a bit longer
#3. Detox Shampoo - Most Preferred For Hair Follicle Test
Aside from blood and urine drug tests, it is also possible that you would have to appear for a hair follicle drug test. Many employers do not ask for a hair drug test, but the test results can be a bit hard to achieve when it is done.
THC contents can remain in your hair for as long as three months, so even if you have not used any cannabis in the last few weeks, you might still be at a chance of failing the drug test. Any detox drink or pill, or program would not be of any help since the hair follicle is not affected by the lack of THC in the blood flow.
For the hair follicle drug test to be passed, you will need a good quality shampoo that is targeted towards removing the THC buildup on your scalp. The regular shampoos used by everyone are inadequate since they do not have the right ingredients.
One of the shampoos we trust is the Toxin Rid Old Style Aloe Shampoo, which millions of people across the country have tested.
The shampoo is made from a unique formula that deeply cleans the scalp, specifically the propylene glycol, which clears THC traces. The aloe vera in the shampoo ensures that your hair is not dried out during the shampooing.
It is also very easy to regularly use Toxin Rid Shampoo during detoxing. Once you have used your regular shampoo, apply the Aloe Vera Old Style Shampoo to your hair and massage the scalp thoroughly. Leave for 10-15 minutes, and then rinse it off. The shampoo has to be used every day until the test results to see the effects.
Pros
● Easy-to-use shampoo
● A gentle formula that does not harm the hair follicles
● You can easily use it alongside other shampoos
● Completely cleans the toxin from hair
● No side effects of using the shampoo on the scalp
Cons
● You can only purchase shampoo online
#4. Apple Cider Vinegar: Naturally Occurring THC Detox Method
Thus far in this article, we have only discussed THC detox methods such as pills and drinks that you can buy from physical or online stores. But not everyone has the luxury or money to buy such expensive methods, especially since they are only for one use and there is a slight chance that they might not work—that would also require buying drug tests to see at home.
We understand this dilemma and therefore choose to include home remedies in our list where you can use products you would buy in your grocery or readily buy from the nearest store.
Apple Cider Vinegar is the top recommendation for a home remedy, also praised as nature's THC detox technique.
One of the only reasons we chose not to add it to the top of our list was because people might trust detox supplements like drinks and pills more easily, and apple cider vinegar took some time to show effects. However, a simple internet search would explain that apple cider vinegar is an excellent home remedy if you have the days but not the money to pass a drug test, be it blood or urine.
People from all across the globe have been using apple cider vinegar for centuries as part of their diet so they can take advantage of the many health benefits it offers. It could be used as salad dressing, a cocktail, or a diluted solution with water. The vinegar has antibacterial properties, which means it would erase the harmful bacteria, THC included, from your body.
An incredible feature of ACV is that it does not only affect blood or urine tests, but many have also used it to pass their drug tests since the vinegar cleans up THC buildup from the hair follicles. Thus, apple cider vinegar is a good option for those who do not want to complicate matters with drinks and pills. While there are no major side effects to using apple cider vinegar, it is always a good idea to consult your doctor before you begin cleansing.
Since this method is not as potent as store-bought ones, we would recommend it to light or occasional users.
One of the best ways to consume it is by diluting it with water. You can mix 8 ounces of distilled (and not tap) water with 2-3 tbsp of apple cider vinegar. If you prefer something sweet, you could add artificial sweeteners or honey. You can easily have 1-2 tablespoons worth of vinegar every day without harm. To remove the buildup from your hair, you'd have to mix half a cup of ACV with one cup of water to rinse thoroughly.
#5. Home Remedies: Cranberry Juice OR Lemon Juice and Water for THC Detox
The other home remedies we wished to include in our list were ones that have been tried and tested by millions of people as effective detoxifiers: Cranberry Juice and Lemon Water.
Both of these require ingredients you can find in the kitchen—lemons are a part of most groceries, while people enjoy eating cranberries. It is a bonus that you can also use these things to pass a drug test effectively by making them a part of your routine.
Much like apple cider vinegar, a THC detox might not be the first use that might come to your mind for cranberry juice. But the fact is that it has been used as a detoxifier for centuries. Cranberry juice is also very popular because of its great taste and the fact that it is not heavy on the pockets.
Very few people might hate or dislike the taste of fresh cranberries, but thousands would testify in favor of cranberry juice's effectiveness in removing the THC from one's body.
Since cranberry juice is a diuretic, it will cause you to urinate more than usual so that all the toxins and THC can leave your body. This factor also makes it effective as a THC detox drink.
If you consume cranberry juice at the right intervals and in the right amounts, it is sure to help you pass the drug test. Since cranberry juice is completely natural, you do not have to worry about potential side effects. To make the cranberry juice and water mixture, you have to mix cranberry juice into an ice-filled glass. Some people prefer to add apple cider vinegar to the mix since it gives an interesting, tart flavor.
The other home remedy we added to our list was lemon water. People involved in regularly detoxing their bodies or are very health-conscious could testify that lemon and water are the holy grail of detox drinks for everyday use. This is perhaps one of the simplest yet most effective drinks you could consume to remove THC from your body and pass the drug test.
Lemon and water are also very budget-friendly, so you do not have to worry about taking out additional cash, so you could consume some detox drinks or take a 10-day program for a time. If you do not use THC regularly, this should be your go-to detox method. The vitamins and antioxidants in the lemon water eliminate the THC for you.
The process of making this drink is also very easy. You have to take a tablespoon's worth of lemon juice and add it to half a liter of water. Once mixed thoroughly, you can consume the drink throughout the day. To see the maximum effects, you will have to take this drink daily for longer.
How We Chose the Best THC Products For Our List?
Whether we were choosing the THC detox products to include on our list or making the final decision on your choice, certain factors need to be considered. These factors depend on the individual and vary from person to person. These factors might include metabolism, and body weight, among other aspects. We have explored these in further detail to help you out.
Body Weight
While this may not seem like the first thing to come to regarding factors affecting your drug test results, it certainly is one of the most important ones.
Your body weight determines a lot of functions in your body. All THC detox products, such as pills or supplements, need only be used by people over a certain weight bracket. The difference is created by the amount of time it takes for the detox to work so that you pass the drug test.
This distinction is mostly made at the 200 lbs mark. These differences mean people weighing less than 200 pounds may not be able to use the same detox products as those who weigh more.
Those who are heavier may require stronger products to pass the drug test since the supplement would have to work through fat cells stored in their body. People who weigh less than 200 lbs would see the effects of the detox more quicker.
Metabolism
Metabolism may or may not be connected to a person's weight, but it still has a significant impact on the type of THC detox that a person has to use and the period they will need to eliminate all traces of THC from their body.
If a person has quick metabolism, a good-quality product will show effects in no more than 48 hours or roughly two days. But if your metabolism is slower and it takes time for your body to work through any intake, longer detox methods like 10-day kits might be a better idea. So remember: the faster one's metabolism is, toxins will be removed quicker from the body.
Type of Usage
The frequency you have been using THC also plays a role in deciding which detox method would be effective for you.
The longer a person uses THC, the more traces must have settled in their body. If you consume THC once in a while and the drug test comes up incorrectly, the shorter detox methods would work just fine. In contrast, using THC daily would be better than taking long supplements and pills.
Medical Conditions (if any)
Although all good-quality THC detox goods are made from natural and safe ingredients, there is still a low chance of the body rejecting the treatment or reacting to it. Therefore, you should be wary of the detox method if you already have some underlying health condition. For example, caffeine is present in high amounts in these THC detox processes, but it is not suitable for people with preexisting heart problems.
Hence, it would be a good idea to consult a doctor about the THC detox and get their approval for your chosen product. The ingredients list will also help identify if it contains anything you might be allergic to.
Transparency
Not all the factors are influenced by you, including the type of company producing the detox products. To get a negative on the drug test, you need to choose a company that gives what they advertise.
In this way, they did not overstate their pills and drinks' effectiveness but were honest about the THC detoxification. You could trust these same companies because they did not hide any logistics from their customers, including what went into the THC detox and what the product promised.
Shipping & Customer Service
Most companies that sell THC detox goods do so over an online store; thus, you might not have the option to go to physical stores. When you have to order the supplements online, there is some guarantee you need to be assured that the product you get will be the best.
If a company offered affordable, easy, and fast delivery in most states, it got high points from us. Similarly, these THC detox items also came with a money-back guarantee that the customer support was top-notch. These same companies had 24/7 call center services available to assist everyone.
If You Do Not Have Time for a THC Detox
We have thus far mostly discussed natural and packaged remedies to pass a drug test. But it is also true that this is a time-consuming and lengthy process.
Not everyone might have the luxury of time before they give the drug test, and the employee could have sprung it on them. In such cases, THC detox through the above methods is not possible. Instead, there are certain alternative methods you could look towards to pass the drug test successfully:
At-Home Drug Test
There are certain circumstances where you might find yourself using a drug test at home to check if a loved one is consuming THC or even to see if the THC detox worked or not. Either way, you can easily do a simple drug test at home. The medical developments of today have made such a thing possible—for people to perform a test from their homes. Cannabis or THC can be detected in your system for as long as a week after use.
The kit comes with easy instructions on how to carry the test out. The single-use test comes as a strip; you must bring the pouch to room temperature before using the panel. Just as you need to pee, you must be prepared since the test needs to be done immediately. Once the right end of the test is dipped into the urine sample, you'll have to wait for 10-15 sec.
If the panel shows two lines, it's negative. If it's one line, then positive. It is also possible that you see no line, meaning the test is invalid.
Synthetic Urine (Fake Pee)
The drug-test-at-home option is good when you want to catch someone in the act or want to assure yourself that you’ll be able to pass the drug test at the laboratory. But if you are someone who knows they have THC traces in their body but there is no time for detox, then fake or synthetic urine would be the way to go for a urine drug test.
Synthetic urine has been used by many as the last resort since it contains compounds found in real urine, including urea, uric acid, and creatinine. There are no additional toxins, so if you use synthetic urine, it will act as real pee and perform well on the test. Bringing synthetic urine to the testing lab may not be easy, but it is still possible.
Furthermore, there are types of synthetic urine you'd have to choose from powdered urine kits and pre-mixed liquid kits. You need to add water to the synthetic powder urine before using it, and it has a longer shelf life than the liquid kind. However, it is important to measure everything precisely since there is a chance of messing it up. Unlike this pee, the liquid does not require any preparation and is ready to use. You have to warm it up before going for the urine drug test.
We found some brands that you could consider if you are left with synthetic urine as your last resort:
Test Clear
Test Clear is a reliable brand that sells powdered urine kits. It has received positive reviews and does contain real pee constituents. You will have to add water to finalize the sample.
Quick Luck
Quick Luck advertises its synthetic urine kits as 'premium,' and they stand true to this claim. The pee is sold as a liquid, saving you the mixing hassle.
Sub Solution
Another company producing excellent quality powdered urine kits is Sub Solution. They have included more than 11 compounds in real urine, and the synthetic urine comes with a patent heat activator formula.
Urinator
The Urinator has become popular for the device they add to their powdered synthetic urine; this helps regulate the temperature of the fake pee so you may pass the drug test.
Incognito Belt
Incognito Belt sells liquid synthetic urine, which is easy to use. The packaging makes it easy to sneak pee while it comes with a heating pad to control the temperature.
FAQs
Q. How to speed up the THC detox?
We have focused on natural and store-bought remedies that would help you detox to get a negative drug test. However, in certain cases doing a detox might not be enough, and you might have to take a few extra measures to ensure that the detox works. Similarly, you might be short of time and wish to speed up the detox process at the last minute. These are some of the steps you might want to consider:
- Drinking as much water as possible since detox supplements can cause you to urinate excessively, and you want to stay hydrated all the time. If you find it difficult to consume plain water, you could add fresh fruits to make it more enjoyable.
- Exercise can also be extremely helpful in removing toxins from your body. It would eliminate the THC, which is stored in the fat cells. Though sweating does not expel the THC, exercise does by burning fat cells.
- A healthy diet would go a long way. Green vegetables and hydrating fruits contain nutrients that would boost your metabolism. It would also give you the energy boost to keep going and not feel weak.
- Zinc supplements might not be everyone's first choice. They act as a urinary adulterant, so you get a negative test result for your drug test.
- Green or dandelion tea can be refreshing while aiding your body as a natural detoxifier. Even coffee, in low quantity, would be a good substitute.
Q. Which is the most effective THC detox method?
The best and most effective THC detox would differ based on weight, metabolism, etc. However, there has been a consensus that a good quality THC detox kit would help to remove the toxins from your body readily.
Detox kits have been a popular choice across the globe to reduce the drug content in your body so that you may go through the drug test successfully. These kits are made up of different supplements and work in a short timeframe. Most of these THC detox kits require you to drink lots of water.
Q. How long does cannabis stay in your body?
The length of cannabis stays in your body depends on multiple factors, from where it is stored to one's metabolism and weight. This has less to do with the kind of THC you consume than the quantity you consume and how your body processes it. These aspects include BMI, frequency of use, dosage, and age.
Q. Do THC Detox pills work?
The short answer is YES.
Detox pills are one of the industry's most effective THC detox methods, and thus their high placement on our list of best methods. They are recommended to people who still have 5 to 15 days before appearing for a drug test. These pills increase the body's metabolism to flush the THC from your body. You will have to take most of the pills once daily, if not more.
Q. What are the benefits of THC Detox?
While it might seem like a THC detox is useful to pass a drug test, its benefits go beyond helping keep someone in their job. It would help to consider other benefits when choosing a THC detox.
System Reset
Using THC regularly will likely build up in your body and increase your tolerance to THC products. So if you use cannabis every day, you will eventually find yourself increasing the dose because the effects might not feel the same every day. This situation can cause you to use more THC than necessary, which would be heavy on your pockets and increase the risk of side effects. A THC detox would then reset your tolerance level as the toxins are removed from your body. The result would be less cannabis required, fewer costs, and a low risk of side effects.
Overall Well-Being
Any THC detox you opt for does not merely remove THC from your body to pass a drug test. Rather, other toxins that might have built up over time in your body are also removed. You might feel better when your body is refreshed, and harmful substances are removed. There would be an overall improvement in your body. Many THC detoxes come with nutrients, vitamins, and minerals to help you through the detox process.
Q. Are THC Detox Methods expensive?
One of the common misconceptions around THC detox is that the products are too expensive and, therefore, not worth the expense. But this couldn't be far from the truth. It is important to understand that detox products like pills and drinks are made of natural ingredients. These ingredients require a lot of costs to grow and extract.
The final product results from many high labor techniques, which further the cost. This means that THC detox is relatively more expensive than other products. It would also cost more than natural remedies since they work more effectively and quickly.
Conclusion: Making the Right Choice for the Best THC Detox Methods
The main purpose of this article was to explore the different THC detox options that can be of use to users of cannabis. We understand that certain things in life might require you to take the edge, but employers also want a drug-free zone and request random drug tests.
In such situations, there are many THC detox methods that you can use depending on the type of test you appear for, your weight, frequency of use, and time before the test, among other factors. After rigorous research, we selected the five best THC detox methods everyone should consider.
If you appear for the hair follicle drug test, you would have to focus on your sleep which you would do through the Old Style Aloe Vera Toxin Rid Shampoo. However, if you do not want to spend so much money, home remedies like apple cider vinegar, lemon water, and cranberry juice should be your priorities.
To erase any doubt you might have, we also explained the factors we considered when making this list so that you might only trust these THC detox methods.
