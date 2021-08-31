Best Ways One Can Use Uniqly’s UNIQ Tokens To Their Benefits

Uniqly is a ground-breaking initiative aimed at closing the gap between the traditional and digital worlds. Uniqly's fully functional, circular ecosystem intends to take this crucial step toward a more open and transparent market by providing NFT tokens of considerable value by converting them into actual physical items.
The platform lets users understand the concepts of NFT tokens and, later, broaden their appeal by using the NFT tokens as the dynamic utility that they are. The clients who have their UNIQ tokens get to enjoy many benefits proposed by the platform. Often people wonder how profitable these tokens are and ways to use them.
Well, here's the simplest way to explain how you can make the best use of the UNIQ tokens:
· Commission discount on each purchase and sale on our platform in return for holding UNIQ tokens
· 15% of the profits from the platform are paid to UNIQ holders as ETH rewards
· 15% of the profits from the platform are spent on the buyback & burn of UNIQ tokens
· UNIQ token holders receive more profits in our affiliate program
· UNIQ tokens can be staked for special NFT rewards
· Discounts on products and services when paying with UNIQ tokens
· Access to an exclusive collection for owners of at least 10,000 UNIQ tokens
· Option to highlight and promote auctions will be available only to UNIQ token holders.
The platform also updates its community regularly with the token release schedules. Each investor received 20% of the UNIQ due to him immediately once the presale concludes and the tokens are produced. The remaining tokens are available for the claim at a rate of 4% per week. Those who wait until the vesting period's conclusion to claim their tokens will be rewarded with a bonus.