Betterhalf forays into the wedding industry; launches online wedding planning services in Bengaluru

- Backed by technology, the Betterhalf app will now be offering complete wedding planning services to its customers including venue booking, wedding photography, decoration, catering, makeup artist, wedding loans, etc.
Bengaluru, December 2022: Betterhalf – India’s first and renowned matrimony app without parents’ involvement has recently announced its foray into the wedding industry with the launch of wedding planning services, beginning from Bengaluru city. It combines all aspects of planning an Indian wedding and booking the services through the right selection of vendors, quality of work, and timely delivery of services with easy financing options – EMIs.
Annually, over 1.5 lac weddings are organized in Bengaluru and the bride, groom, and their respective families go through the hassle of finding vendors within their budget, paying exorbitant amounts, and worrying about the quality of their work. As a result, either they end up paying three times their annual income without having financing options or have to compromise on the quality of work. Betterhalf through this foray becomes a go-to platform for bride and groom-to-be and brings reliable wedding vendors on a single platform within their budget. The foray also comes as a response to the burgeoning demand for these services by app users.
The newly launched segment of Betterhalf emphasizes on comprehensive wedding planning services including venue booking, wedding photography, decoration, catering, makeup artists, wedding loans, mehendi artists, fun and entertainment like DJs, Live performances, music, etc.
Delighted with the launch, Pawan Gupta, co-founder & CEO of Betterhalf said, “Introducing a solution for the needs of customers in a largely fragmented wedding services market gives us an impetus to democratize wedding planning for the customers. We are overwhelmed with the demand generated by our customers for reliable wedding services vendors that have led to our foray into the wedding planning segment.”
Betterhalf has partnered with hundreds of wedding service providers with a minimum of 5 years of experience and has consistently delighted customers with their respective works; many of them have provided their services in 100+ weddings. In addition, it has built a strong selection of 3 to 5-star hotels, convention centers, and resorts, and qualified and trained service providers to save customers time and hassle to book them.
As part of the trial conducted on the beta version of the application, Abhimanyu - a happy customer said, “I am thankful to Betterhalf for organizing such an outstanding family event. The decoration was extremely beautiful, the food was very delicious and our guests loved it. I recommend Betterhalf to those looking for a hassle wedding planning experience.”
For hassle-free execution of wedding planning in the market, the matrimony app negotiates affordable rates on behalf of the customers with its service providers and offers monthly installment options / EMIs’ through its partnership with banks and NBFCs. It is based on a model that will generate business for local vendors on the Betterhalf app, backed by top-notch technology.
Through this launch, Betterhalf becomes the one-stop solution for urban working professionals for all their wedding needs right from looking for a partner to organizing their wedding the modern way. It is set to offer a hassle-free experience to the users.
About Betterhalf: Betterhalf is India's first and only matrimonial app without the direct involvement of parents. It is the fastest-growing matrimony app in India connecting hearts through AI technology on both IOS and Android for free. Betterhalf is a revolution in the matrimony industry. It is here to break the old approach of matchmaking apps in India with its advanced compatibility algorithm powered by AI.
