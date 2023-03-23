BEVU BELLA UGADI (Ugadi Pachadi in Karnataka)

  • Mar 23 2023, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 11:49 ist

Banglore (Karnataka) [India], March 23: Bevu Bella literally means neem leaves and jaggery and is a preparation made on the occasion of the auspicious Kannada new year. Pavithra Halkatti, Businesswoman, Lawyer, Educationist & Philanthropist, share her recipe for the occasion. “The ingredients used in Bevu Bella Ugadi symbolise different emotions/experiences – happiness, anger, sadness, fear, disgust, and surprise. Having this Ugadi Pachadi on New Year’s day signifies that we should accept all emotions and experience tranquillity.”

 RECIPE

INGREDIENTS

- 1 tbsp Neem Flowers

- 4 tbsp Jaggery

- 3 Green chillies

- 1-2 Raw Mangoes, chopped

- Tamarind juice as per taste

- Water as required

- Salt to taste

- Coconut, grated or finely chopped (optional)

 

METHOD

- Take a large bowl with chopped raw mangoes and green chillies.

- Add Neem Flowers and grated Coconut.

- Now add Salt, Jaggery, and Tamarind juice and mix all ingredients well with the required quantity of water.

- Add grated/ chopped Coconut and mix well.

- The Bevu Bella Ugadi is ready to serve.

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer:

Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof