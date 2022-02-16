BharatSthali Is Not Just A Brand It's An Influence For South India Proud Mysore Sarees

The magnificence of South India is not only reflected in their gold jewelleries, gold jaded temples or the serenity in its scenic landscapes but also it is showcased in the ethnicity of their traditional outfits. One such beautiful creation of South India is its Mysore Sarees. Since the saree zari contains 65% pure silver and 0.65% gold, it is one of the most expensive silk sarees in India. Considering it all, BharatSthali, India’s leading eCommerce platform for traditional ensembles has brought forth a huge collection of Mysore Sarees for its customers to enjoy the culture of South in Pan India.
With each fabric, BharatSthali takes you on a trip across India's rich heritage, highlighting regional peculiarities and character. Mysore silk sarees are 100% pure silk and have gold zari on them. These impeccable pieces of six yards are meant for day to day lifestyle as they are comfortable. They are comfortable to wear and easy to carry as they are lightweight poly and cotton sarees which can be easily washed at home. These sarees are vibrant hues that one can wear throughout the day and look effortlessly stunning. These beautiful mysore sarees can be combined with traditional South Indian jewelleries to get a gorgeous look. BharatSthali offers a wide range of sarees with vibrant shades of different colours.
Talking about the sarees collection, Founders of BharatSthali, Sumati and Pulkit Gogna, said, “They value the faith and the money of their customers. There are a lot of local and online shops but they give assurance of quality and originality of their products. Bringing an heirloom, traditional and contemporary threads at one place, BharatSthali is committed to giving the best value for their customers' money in this fair trade. They have partnered directly with the artists and craftsmen to bring the best and authentic of traditional Mysore and timeless treasures to doorsteps, excluding the middle channels.”
BharatSthali is a brand that anyone may visit at their convenience to learn about the vitality of our country's traditions. Bharat Sthali will enrich your life by introducing you to Indian tradition. This traditional fashion company with a modern twist will make getting a blouse made and selecting the perfect lining or colour to complement your six-yarder a breeze.
BharatSthali Is Not Just A Brand It's An Influence For South India Proud Mysore Sarees
The magnificence of South India is not only reflected in their gold jewelleries, gold jaded temples or the serenity in its scenic landscapes but also it is showcased in the ethnicity of their traditional outfits. One such beautiful creation of South India is its Mysore Sarees. Since the saree zari contains 65% pure silver and 0.65% gold, it is one of the most expensive silk sarees in India. Considering it all, BharatSthali, India’s leading eCommerce platform for traditional ensembles has brought forth a huge collection of Mysore Sarees for its customers to enjoy the culture of South in Pan India.