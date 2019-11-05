Big Boss Asad Ravjani aka “Lucky”, A Dubai Business Mogul, driving Democratic Republic of Congo to a path of transformation through Technology, Innovation and Digitization

From a war-torn country to a democratic nation with hopes of a new era of peace, progress, and prosperity, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is on its way to begin a journey to rebuild and revamp itself. Considering how closely the growth of economies is linked to the adoption of digital technologies, the tech scene of the country is definitely about to witness some radical changes. In fact, the seeds of transformation are already being sown. And, one of the people at the forefront of this change is Asad aka Lucky, one of the UAE’s wealthiest business tycoons from Congo, Africa, and Dubai, UAE is the founder and CEO of “Gaba Group” has various businesses like Gold & Diamonds, Agriculture Export, Mines & Minerals, Luxury Hotels, Information Technology, Trading & Manufacturing hub at Jabel Ali, Dubai, at a young age of 24 Years Asad “Lucky” achievements sounds remarkable
Asad is keen on investing in the region with the aim of helping the country realize the economic, social, and political advantages that technology brings to the table. Believing technology to be the most effective tool for economic and social development in today’s digital era, he is currently in talks with the newly elected government regarding his plans of digitalizing DRC.
While DRC has already felt the power of new information technologies and data analytics- driven digital systems in containing and preparing for subsequent Ebola outbreaks recently, a lot more needs to be done.
Asad Lucky is focused on driving digital transformation on the root level so that the impact is felt holistically across the nation. 80% of Congolese live in extreme poverty. Therefore, his efforts are mainly projected towards helping the government combat poverty using technology as the weapon. He is also concerned with improving public health, safety, and women empowerment, which is why one of his first projects is setting up nation-wide helplines that facilitate crime control, assist pregnant women, child education and offer faster response to queries.
Recently at capital Kinshasa, a very high-level government delegation and top business leaders from DR Congo met with Asad Lucky for discussion on various project and its nationwide implementation plan, the delegation includes Mr. Thierry Tshi Tshi Tshisekedi (Elder Brother of Mr. Felix Tshisekedi, DRC President), Mr. Mumba Tshisekedi Etienne (Younger brother of President DR Congo), and Mr. Eric Mandala a renowned businessman from DR Congo.
Asad Lucky is working closely with the DRC government to identify the areas in its state and central operations where digitalization can be currently implemented with speed and diligence. His plan also includes introducing digital systems and platforms to make sectors like import/export, banking, mines and minerals more process-oriented and to address the flaws in the current banking systems.