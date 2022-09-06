Big Eyes: A memecoin with high-value services like Decentraland And Hedera

Many people are wary of entering the crypto space because they do not feel secure buying new tokens. They also fear that some tokens are not sustainable and will cease to exist quickly. Big Eyes is here to allay those fears by providing numerous utilities to its crypto platform.
The truth is that any token with exciting utilities will stay relevant for the long term. In this piece, I will enlighten you on Big Eyes' plans to be among the most sought-after coins on the market.
What you will learn in this piece:
● An introduction to the Big Eyes
● Big Eyes utility token
● Background story on the Big Eyes Project
● Unique features of the Big Eyes
● The Big Eyes Ecosystem
● Comparing Big Eyes with its competitors
● Brief Review of the Decentraland Project and its Token
● Brief Review of the Hedera Project and its token
● Reasons why Big Eyes Tokens is for you
● Steps to purchase the Big Eyes Token
An Introduction to the Big Eyes
The cryptocurrency market is filled with a lot of tokens. Selecting the best one to invest in is difficult. An ideal strategy to make a wise choice is the utilities. Big Eyes is a meme token with features that classify him beyond just a meme token.
The existing meme tokens in the market today are not doing enough to convince more people to adopt them. Meme tokens like Dogecoin are just for comic relief with no real utilities.
This reason is why many do not usually take meme tokens seriously. After this predicament with memecoins, some interesting tokens push forward to solve this problem. A good example is Shiba Inu, which provides facilities that allow its users to participate in the metaverse.
Therefore, Big Eyes strives to continue on the path of Shiba Inu and, later in the future, outclass the project. Big Eyes will achieve this by offering an all-in-one solution that remedies people’s needs in the crypto world.
The Big Eyes team intends to design an efficient architecture for the smooth running of DeFi, NFTs, and metaverse services. These services will be sufficient to generate wealth for all users.
Big Eyes utility token
The native currency within the Big Eyes ecosystem is called BIG. The token is an ERC-20 token established on the Ethereum network consensus. BIG will power all activities in the Big Eyes ecosystem.
A whooping volume of 200 billion BIG tokens is held in reserve. This volume will be divided to support vital aspects of the project. 70% of this volume will be available for public presale, while 20% is for the exchanges, 5% for marketing, and 5% for charities. The team ensures that sellers pay no tax for buying and selling BIG tokens.
The Background Story of the Big Eyes
The project’s story describes the experience of the Big Eyes, a cat breed that started its early life with a scientist couple that worked at NASA. The bonding between this cat and its owner was cut short due to a tragic event that claimed the lives of this couple.
With Big Eyes losing its owner at this period, he was left alone for the first time in its existence. Therefore, Big Eyes is set on a journey to explore the world on a yacht. The primary objective of this sea sailing journey was for the Big Eyes to observe the activities of aquatic animals.
An eclipse and a storm disrupted the Big Eyes' circumnavigation, causing the cat to drown. Eventually, a whale saved this cat's life and transported it to Japan.
This narrative is the fundamental reason why the developers of Big Eyes make the cat the face of the project. The Big Eyes experience also inspires donations to charities supporting marine animals.
The Big Eyes' unique qualities
Meme tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba make dogs the face of their respective projects. Big Eyes will adopt a similar trend by theming its project around cats. They will not only make cats the face of the project, but they will also embrace some of its unique characteristics:
● Playful: Cats are happy creatures. They entertain their owners at the slightest chance. Big Eyes adopted this feature by making its platform fun-filled. Thus, users will enjoy their activities within the Big Eyes ecosystem.
● Active: Cats store energy well and utilize it for suitable activities. With this feature in mind. Big Eyes is energetic in achieving its set goals.
● Sociable: Cats usually connect well with their owners. This quality inspires Big Eyes to unleash an absolute Community controlled project. The mutual relationship the team creates with its community will translate to the successful running of the Big Eyes platform.
● Hard to Kill: Cat is a small creature in size but with great strength and tenacity. The relentless spirit of the team driving the Big Eyes project will guarantee its success. Their determination for success is similar to the hard-to-kill quality adopted by cats.
The Big Eyes Ecosystem
The ecosystem of Big Eyes valued the cognitive support of all its community members. Users are involved in proposing ideas that lead to the development of the Big Eyes platform.
The community is the first group to know about new developments within the Big Eyes system. Members are entitled to regular giveaways in tokens, NFTs, and other rewards for contributing effectively to the ecosystem.
Steps to Purchase Big Eyes Tokens
To acquire the Big Eyes Token for your personal wallet, simply follow the procedural steps below:
1. Download and install the metamask or trustwallet application on your PC or mobile phone. For a better experience, we recommend Metamask for PC users and Trustwallet for mobile phone users.
2. Log in to the official presale portal using the following URL https://buy.bigeyes.space.
3. Supply all the requested information in the fields presented on the page and choose your preferred token to initiate payment.
4. Then wait patiently until after the presale for you to receive your BIG token in your wallet.
Comparing Big Eyes with its competitors
To appreciate the interesting features highlighted in the Big Eyes plans, bringing it side by side with some giants in space is essential. For this purpose, we will precisely emphasize two established crypto projects.
Decentraland (MANA)
The metaverse is filled with many projects that bring real-life activities to the digital world. Decentraland is an excellent example of such a project. Decentraland was launched on the Ethereum blockchain network by the duo of Esteban Ordano and Ariel Meilich in 2015.
This duo no longer hold a major position in the project but still supports Decentraland as advisors. Decentraland provides the facilities for individuals to build, experience, and monetize content or applications. Members enjoy a great deal of entertainment, exposure to business opportunities, and artistic prowess in the Decentraland ecosystem.
The primary aim of Decentraland is to create an open-source ecosystem for members to build anything they can imagine in the digital world. A parcel of LAND is referred to as digital assets within Decentraland's metaverse. Acquiring this LAND grants users the liberty to furnish it to taste.
The most valuable land in Decentraland’s digital world is Fashion Street Estate, worth around $3.5 million. This value is equivalent to 618,000 MANA tokens when it was sold in November 2021.
The native currencies within the Decentraland platform are MANA and LAND tokens. The MANA is an ERC-20 token used to rent or purchase plots of digital land. The second token, which is LAND, is the governance token. LAND owners qualify to vote on district issues through Decentraland’s voting application called Agora.
Hedera (HBAR)
Dr.Leemon Baird and Mance Harmon officially launched the Hedera Hashgraph in July 2017. Hedera prides itself on being the most sustainable network utilized by businesses and individuals to develop some impressive decentralized applications (DApps).
Today, Hedera is responsible for successfully launching hundreds of DApps through its Software Development Kit SDK. Some of these applications include; Sagewise, Hearo.fm, Alto.io, Carbon, Crypto Task, Red Swan, and lots more. All these projects enjoy more efficient, fair, fast, and stable operations on the Hedera platform.
An intriguing feature of Hedera is that it is not run on a conventional blockchain like most crypto projects. Instead, Hedera uses its own customized ledger technology called Hashgraph.
This adoption grants Hedera the cutting edge to deliver more scalable, swift, and cheap services. This technology also allows Hedera to deliver 100,000 transactions per second. The Hedera network currently executes about 6.5 million trades daily with an average of 5 seconds of transaction time.
Essentially, Hedera’s lightning-speed transactions are far beyond what both Ethereum and Bitcoin deliver in a day. Ethereum completes about 1.2 million daily transactions, while Bitcoin's daily transactions stand at a low of 300,000.
The network of Hedera Hashgraph is compatible with ‘Solidity”, an Object Oriented Programming (OOP) language also adopted by Ethereum. This algorithm is efficient for building smart contracts that allow the development of decentralized application DApps.
The mouth-watering features of Hedera favor its allying with various institutions and firms. LG, IBM, and University College London (UCL) are notable institutions partnering with Hedera. Also, in February 2020, Hedera invited Google to participate in being among the governing council of its network.
In addition to Google’s invitation, some payment companies like; Standard Bank, Eftpos, and EDF also joined this council. Hedera announces the launching of the Hedera Token Services HTS on its mainet. This facility allows anyone to create their token.
The architecture of Hedera is designed to be less susceptible to attack. To achieve the utmost security, Hedera deployed a system called asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerance (aBFT). This tool shields Hedera’s network from malicious attacks.
The native token of Hedera’s network is HBAR, which performs two significant roles in the system. HBAR powers essential services like regular transactions, file storage, and smart contracts. HBAR is also utilized in securing the network.
Reasons Why Big Eyes Token is Good for you
● It has real-world utilities.
● It has facilities that cater to present and future innovation
● You have the right to partake in the decision-making process of the project.
Conclusion
Big Eyes unleashes exciting products and services that any memecoin has not offered. This feature will make the project relevant in the industry and earn you more money.
Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space.
Website: https://bigeyes.space/