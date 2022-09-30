Big Eyes and Solchicks Will Leverage The Power Of The Crypto Community To Breed Crypto Millionaires Like Apecoin

The success of all crypto projects lies in the strength of the crypto community. When a crypto project offers its users more utility and reward opportunities, it stands a greater chance of success.
Crypto projects like Big Eyes (BIG) considered this essential factor when designing their project. They made sure their users were at the center to enjoy all opportunities.
What exactly does the Big Eyes project offer members of its crypto community? This article will answer this question. It will also compare the Big Eyes crypto project with two other successful crypto projects, Solchicks and Apecoin.
Big Eyes – A Meme Project with Groundbreaking Utilities
Big Eyes is new to the crypto space. It started as a meme crypto project hosted on Ethereum. This decision is apt as Ethereum is well known for providing a solid infrastructure for hosting projects.
Big Eyes is not focused on making money for itself alone. It has big plans for itself and its users. The Big Eyes project intends to grow, break records and set new ones in the crypto space.
However, for members of its crypto community, Big Eyes will make them financially stable. Big Eyes will accomplish this through many reward opportunities hosted within its ecosystem. One of these is through its reward distribution system.
The Big Eyes ecosystem has placed a protocol in motion. This protocol initiates a cash-back feature within the Big Eyes crypto project. It returns 50% of all trading fees to all its token holders.
This reflective rewards system results in all who HODL the BIG tokens having more BIG crypto tokens added to their holdings. This ensures a steady increase in the amount and worth of the BIG crypto tokens.
Another evidence that Big Eyes is devoted to helping members of its crypto community can be seen on the Big Eyes Twitter page. With the ongoing token presale, Big Eyes is hosting a $250k giveaway in BIG tokens.
Within the Big Eyes ecosystem, there are other opportunities its users can leverage to make more money. Its NFT marketplace is a promising innovation that might become the top-ranking NFT trading platform ever created.
Big Eyes Compared WithSolchicks And Apecoin
Solchicks is a fantasy, NFT-based play-to-earn platform hosted on Solana. Members of its crypto community can profit from using and trading NFTs.
Each NFT within the Solchicks metaverse is unique and has unique properties. Solchicks NFT also intends to leverage its chicks' cuteness to promote its platform. In addition to using the chicks as avatars to earn rewards, users can breed these NFT chicks to form new NFTs.
The Solchicks metaverse gaming platform rewards users for their time and commitment. It offers different gaming modes, such as single and multiplayer.
Apecoin is a meme coin project affiliated with popular NFT projects. One of these NFT platforms is Bored Ape Yacht Club, which gained popularity in 2021 and is owned by several celebrities like Justin Bieber and Eminem, among others. Like Big Eyes, Apecoin is an ERC-20 token whose supply is fixed.
Big Eyes will use the fully developed Ethereum blockchain and its ever-active crypto community to mimic the success of Apecoin and Solchicks. It has dedicated 5% of its tokens to marketing. It will leverage celebrities' influence and grow like popular meme coins.
How To Buy The Big Eyes Presale
Are you considering joining the Big Eyes crypto project? The token presale is here to get you early access to its features at a discounted price.
Install metamask on your devices and fund the crypto wallet with ETH, USDT, or BNB tokens. Visit https://buy.bigeyes.space to access and register on the presale portal. Select the crypto you'd be paying with and how many BIG crypto tokens you would buy. Connect your wallet and approve the transaction.
All presale participants will access the claim page at the end of the presale to collect their purchased tokens.
Big Eyes has a solid foundation in this crypto space. It promises to lock 20% of its tokens into crypto exchanges like Uniswap. You can still buy the presale. If you missed phase 1, get the BIG crypto tokens now before they increase by 25% in the next phase. Use the links below to buy the presale.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG)
Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/
Website: https://bigeyes.space/