Big Eyes Coin, 1inch, Funfair – Possible 10x Altcoins You Should Have In Your Portfolio

The new meme coin Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could be among the crypto assets to possibly experience a 10× price pump months from now. Crypto analysts have predicted the cat-theme token for an impressive price surge alongside 1inch (1INCH) and FunFair token (FUN).
Crypto enthusiasts are advised to DYOR on these crypto assets and utilize necessary risk-mitigating techniques before any commitment, particularly on the existing altcoins.
The general belief is that new meme coins boast higher profit potential than loss, making Big Eyes (BIG) a more viable option amongst the three altcoins.
We review the three altcoins in this article below.
1Inch (1INCH) Carves Out A Niche In The Defy Space
1Inch is a DeFi protocol for liquidity provision. It functions as a DEX aggregator and helps crypto users find protocols with high liquidity and low rates. The multichain platform connects liquidity protocols on major blockchains like Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and polygon, enabling users to choose the most secure, profitable, secure, and fast network for their DeFi-related transactions.
1inch (1INCH) is the platform's native token, and it helps complete the activities on the platform. It is a great crypto asset with an excellent run in the past year, peaking at a market price of $7.87. Although 1inch (1INCH) is suffering the effects of the crypto winter, it is still one of the crypto assets that can experience a surprising boost. Analysts believe the cryptocurrency count makes a great recovery from its less than $1 current price to a significant price region. Make it a possible 10× crypto asset.
Play To Win – FunFair (FUN)
FunFair is an Ethereum-built platform for games and gambling. It is an open-source platform for game players and developers (dApps), providing unlimited fun, support, and rewards. FunFair is secure, transparent, and swift. It aims to leverage the increasing growth and popularity of the gambling and gaming sector to provide users with optimum benefits.
FunFair's utility token (FUN) is a low-price asset that could experience a pump due to the increased tendency of FunFair to grow in adoption and popularity. The perceived increased adoption of the platform's area utility could affect FunFair (FUN) positively, making it an asset to consider.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Shows Incredible Presale Growth
Meme coins are known for their unprecedented price pump during a favorable market. The last experience was termed the "meme craze," which saw many meme coins experience price surge, helping many crypto investors improve their wealth. The varying point of purchase determined how well each crypto investor gained, with very early adopters of meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) becoming crypto millionaires.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is most likely to experience this surge again out of the new meme coins that went on presale. The cat-theme token will integrate the benefits of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to provide users with great financial benefits. The DeFi platform will feature educational resources to help individuals learn more about DeFi. This will lead to more adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi).
The Ethereum-blockchain-based ecosystem will enable users to exchange crypto assets easily through its swap. Every transaction will be backed by its native token, BIG. Big Eyes token (BIG) will equally facilitate the trading of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), merchandise, and other digital items in the marketplace.
About 80% of Big Eyes tokens (BIG) total supply is available to community members on presale, and they're almost sold out. This indicates how widely adopted the meme coin has become. It is gaining prominence daily and fast becoming a must-have for every crypto investor. Big Eyes is gradually nearing the end of its presale as it looks set for a great run after launching on crypto exchanges. You could still gain from its presale entry at this point, but the more you delay, the lower your potential profit margin.
