Big Eyes Coin, ApeCoin, and Dogecoin Are the Top Three Cryptocurrencies to Invest in after the Bear Market

Some individuals have begun to worry and withdraw their investments from the cryptocurrency market as a result of the recent bear market. Meanwhile, investors who can afford to wait for the market to recover would be wise to stock up on high-quality tokens at prices that are currently less than half of their issue costs or newly released tokens. It is important for investors to conduct their due diligence before committing capital to a token.
This article will discuss the new cryptocurrency Big Eyes Coin (BIG), as well as two other popular cryptocurrencies: ApeCoin (APE) and Dogecoin (DOGE). In this article, we'll explore the many characteristics of these crypto tokens.
ApeCoin (APE)
The APE coin was designed to power the ApeCoin DAO, which was developed to foster decentralization. The ecosystem's finance, governance norms, future initiatives, partnerships, and other tactics will be decided by its community in a decentralized autonomous organization.
In spite of the fact that the original intention of the token's design was to make the DAO's governance more straightforward, the utility aspect of the token surprisingly proved to be more appealing to investors who were not part of the community. As a Web 3.0 token, ApeCoin is gaining widespread acceptance, with fashion house Gucci being one of the latest to begin accepting it as a payment method.
Dogecoin (DOGE)
In 2013, software developers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer created Dogecoin (DOGE), the first and most well-known meme coin. Even though the token's creators meant it as a joke, Dogecoin (DOGE) has become so famous in the cryptocurrency world that its status has been compared to that of a religion. DOGE has maintained its position as one of the ten largest digital currencies in the world by market capitalization for the past decade and has ambitious growth goals for the future.
The public's enthusiasm for the currency increased after the eccentric entrepreneur and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, publicly stated that he backed the coin. The result is a phenomenal $88 billion market value as of May 2021. However, the upswing didn't last long, and by the start of 2022, when the crypto winter began, the meme coin swiftly lost value.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG)
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an innovative meme token based on a cute crypto cat who adores sushi, and it's challenging the status quo. Its anime-styled eyes are sure to win over fans worldwide, and all the cat wants is for the cryptocurrency coin to spread so it can help safeguard the seas.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to build a one-of-a-kind marketplace called the NFT Sushi Crew as part of its ambitious drive toward NFT development. The NFT collection's goals are twofold: to serve as a source of amusement for the community at large and to increase the token's value so its holders can put it to more practical use. The unique currency's goals are to make a million dollars in profit and protect the oceans.
