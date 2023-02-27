Big Eyes Coin Aspires to Offer more Utility than Polygon and Algorand!

There are many reasons why conventional traders and investors are wary of entering the cryptocurrency market. Reasons for this include, but are not limited to, the danger of riding out the market's ebbs and flows. Some investors, particularly novices, have been shaken by the recent market turbulence.
The notion that the cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile is no longer considered a myth. This is due to various factors, including market forces, government policies, media attention, and investor attitude. The market's price volatility is affected by these elements.
Despite this, investors buy coins for various reasons, the majority of which have little to do with the ebb and flow of the market. These include use cases and practical applications.
In an effort to compete with market leaders Polygon (MATIC) and Algorand (ALGO), Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to introduce innovative new use cases. Discover more information about these coins as you read on.
Quicker and More Affordable
The native currency of the Polygon network, MATIC, is utilized for all financial and other transactions on the network. Polygon was released in India in 2017 to aid in the scalability of the Ethereum blockchain.
Polygon was worth over $8 billion at the time of this writing. Since Solana's decline, Polygon has emerged as the most prominent Web3 blockchain, and recent reports indicate that it also boasts the most active NFT network.
As of right now, Polygon has been able to secure Web3 relationships that are beneficial to MATIC. The next bull run, anticipated to begin in 2023, will be the frosting on the cake if it keeps up its present growth rate.
Algorand (ALGO)
Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology Algorand (ALGO) aspires for scalability and security without compromising decentralization.
ALGO is the native utility coin of the Algorand network. This token serves as the primary utility token for the network and is utilized to validate and secure transactions on the network.
In addition, the platform will use the token to incentivize blockchain network users and market participants in addition to regulating the Algorand ecosystem's growth.
Cats Taking Over Once Again
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the most recent and exciting development in the cryptocurrency market. A whopping $30 million has been raised in their presale so far, proving that this product would be a smash in the marketplace. Most recently, the BIG team have announced the launch of their latest opportunity, the loot box! This is an interesting way to generate more investors, while offering a fun and lucrative feature for existing users.
BIG has garnered a lot of attention for its novel approach to fusing the cutesy vibe of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu with several valuable functions.
Envision yourself as a member of the NFT Sushi Crew club, with access to the future Big Eyes store and all of its great offerings, as well as the community awards that will be yours simply for holding the token.
Big Eyes Coin is concerned about our world, so it's not all fun and games on the crypto platform. In an effort to protect the marine environment, it has implemented many green policies. To facilitate this worthwhile endeavor, 5% of every BIG token will be kept in a charity wallet.
