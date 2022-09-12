Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, and VeChain— The Innovative and Profitable Community- Oriented Cryptos of 2022

As the cryptocurrency community demands more community-oriented platforms, some new tokens have taken up this task and are working hard to satisfy users while still making profits for them. The Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, and VeChain are some platforms that make these requests come true. Here's a summary of why these tokens are so good; Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Cardano (ADA), and Vechain (VET).
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is Simplifying DeFi
The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has been topping the cryptocurrency market list even before its launch and a lot of people are curious as to why. Since the advent of meme coins, the first thing that comes to most people's minds is the Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE), because they were the most successful meme coins. But right now, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is here to stay as a meme coin giant. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a community-oriented meme token that was created to transfer wealth into the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is also a coin that wants to use non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to accomplish this goal, and to offer access to content and events that would grow the blockchain market.
Features of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Community
The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) community would be owned and controlled by the platform’s users.
With 90% of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) token available on launch. Plans to dominate the NFT market through valuable collections are being initiated. 5% of tokens go into marketing to ensure that Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is well-known among people. Potential to earn at least x10 profits in the future.
Cardano (ADA) - Taking crypto stability and security to the next level
Cardano (ADA) is a next-generation improvement of the Ethereum (ETH) idea that is meant to be a flexible, sustainable, scalable, and secure blockchain platform that would authenticate transactions without high energy costs. Cardano (ADA) also brings more stability and security to the users of its blockchain network through its Haskell programming language.
Through the Cardano (ADA) platform, developers would be able to activate smart contracts that would make the building of Dapps, new crypto tokens, games, etc. With the Ouroboros system, Cardano (ADA) is also the first truly secure Proof-of-Stake protocol. This makes it more secure, scalable, and less energy-consuming than traditional platforms.
VeChain (VET) - A Platform That can Link your Business to the Crypto World
The VeChain (VET), recently rebranded as VeChain Thor, is a cryptocurrency that is focused on the supply chain management sector and it aims to remove obstacles that are blocking new and existing businesses to tap into the value of blockchain technology in solving real-world problems. The VeChain (VET) protocol wants to offer its users a supply chain management platform on a blockchain for the food industry, product digitizing, etc. using unique blockchain identities. VeChain (VET) gives firms easier integration into blockchain networks and operations while allowing them to focus on new products and services.
Using the Internet of Things (IoT), VeChain (VET) can gather data on the environment, temperature, speed, humidity, etc. which work hand-in-hand with the platform to upload to near-field communication (NFC) interface. It also allows product digitizers to identify fake and counterfeit products. These and more have helped increase the value and profit potential of the VeChain (VET) platform.
Between their functionality, security, and amazing benefits, these coins are great choices in their respective marketplaces. Buying one or more now could potentially set you up on your way to a heap of profits.
