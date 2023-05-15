Big Eyes Coin, Cronos, and Arbitrum Lead The Way With Innovative Crypto Solutions

The crypto space will forever remain fresh due to the constant growth, the emergence of new projects, and the partnerships that take place to further shape the market. Cronos (CRO) and Amazon have just announced a partnership, and Arbitrum (ARB), the Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution, has officially launched its governance token. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will be concluding its 13th and final presale round on June 3rd.
Amazon Web Services and Cronos Partner to Accelerate Web 3 Adoption
The partnership between Amazon Web Services and Cronos is being viewed as a potential catalyst due to its ability to fast-track the adoption of cryptocurrencies into traditional industries. The partnership has the potential to open up new payment gateways while expanding options for Cronos in addition to aiding the Web3 sector to boost the adoption and development of DeFi, GameFi, SocialFi, and infrastructure applications via the Cronos Accelerator Program.
The announcement of the partnership was tweeted by Cronos on April 26th, and since then, the native token has increased in valuation by 13%. CRO was the victim of a massive downfall last year as it lost 81% of its price. In addition, on April 27th, Crypto.com announced a collaboration with Samsung for their flip phones. Despite the recent announcement and gain, CRO still appears to be undervalued and is ripe for the picking.
CRO is currently being traded at $0.070 with a prediction of $0.085 as a viable target and is expected to offer considerable resistance around $0.078. CRO has a current market cap of $1.79 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $16.6 million. The total circulating supply for CRO is $25.26 billion.
Arbitrum (ARB) Showing Sustainable Price Performance, Growing TVL, and Increased User Adoption
Arbitrum is a Layer-2 scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain and was built to address its network scalability concerns. ARB recently launched its token and has experienced a 12% increase in its market value due to increased user adoption and a growing Total Value Locked (TVL). TVL refers to the total amount of assets that are currently locked in a particular DeFi protocol and is an important indicator of the popularity and success of a DeFi protocol.
Another significant factor that has contributed towards Arbitrum’s success is its ability to sustain its price level after an airdrop event. More often than not, the market sees short-term price spikes followed by a sharp decline. However, that has not been the case with ARB. The trading price for ARB currently is $1.35 and has declined by -1.8% in the last 24 hours.
ARB is currently ranked 37th when compared to the other cryptos, with a market cap of $1.71 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $3.79 million. The token has a maximum supply of ten billion, and at this time, only 1.275 billion tokens are in circulation.
Big Eyes Coin’s Potential for Big Eyed Profits
Everyone loves competition, and unfortunately, Dogecoin (DOGE) has not had any real competition when it comes to meme coins, but that is about to change. Big Eyes Coin is poised to dethrone DOGE as the king of crypto memes with BIG, the cutest feline-empowered big-eyed mascot of Big Eyes Coin, has the potential to be the new meme queen and has been successful in securing nearly $35 million during its presale which will be coming to an end on June 3rd.
BIG has undergone a comprehensive audit and earned CoinSnipers' KYC certification, which provides investors with an additional layer of protection against fraudulent activities.
