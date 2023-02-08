Big Eyes Coin, Decentraland, and Ape Coin: Top NFT Cryptos to Purchase in 2023

Extended Deadline for 200% Bonus!
The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) team have announced some amazing news. If you missed out on their 200% bonus which was set to end three days ago, the deadline has been extended to the 20th of February! You can claim this deal through the launch code LAUNCHBIGEYES200. BIG is a meme coin destined for a BIG future.
The token plans to compete with other giant meme coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu through various means. They intend to host an NFT club, Sushi Crew, on their platform that will appeal to the community that it's already established. BIG gained its following by attracting investors who enjoy internet meme culture, cats, and everything cute. Sushi Crew aspires to reach the top ten projects on the market by offering its users benefits such as access contests, events, merchandise, access passes, and much more. The club will also be built on the Ethereum Blockchain which is likely to work as an advantage to the token because ETH hosts almost all of the collections in the top 100 by sales volume. These NFTs will not only function in Big Eyes Coin’s ecosystem, but also be a store of value where holders can get valuable returns on them if exchanged for other crypto assets in the market.
Can APE Overcome its Fall?
ApeCoin (APE) is a platform designed for the purpose of supporting the evolution of art, gaming, entertainment, digital and physical events, storytelling, and everything else web3 dreams up. APE holds one of the most well known collections of NFTs on the market. Unfortunately, the asset has attracted a bearish momentum as the Bored Ape Yacht Club is currently under investigation by the Sec.
Despite the bad news surrounding APE, analysts still expect gains in the next few days as the charts indicate that the coin bulls are able to crack the $5.867 resistance. APE also has a strong correlation with Bitcoin which is retesting the $23,000 resistance. If Bitcoin can break through this figure, ApeCoin will have the boost needed to relive its September 2022 price. For now, investors and traders should focus on breaking through ApeCoin current resistance for the sake of long term gains.
A World of NFTs
Decentraland (MANA) is a DeFi 3D virtual world browser-based platform that launched in 2020. It runs on the Ethereum blockchain that is overseen by the nonprofit Decentraland Foundation. The network gained $24 Million in ICO funds in 2017 which led to the establishment of Decentraland. The cost of Decentraland was around $0.024 at the time of inception and made it to an all time high of $0.7498. MANA is owned by its users who may navigate the platform through purchasing land as NTfs. Users are fully autonomous in the DeFi organisation and design their own works of art in addition to buying and trading NFTs. Over the last couple weeks, MANA surged 7.3% and rose 2.9% the past few days. On January 31, a single token was trading for $0.716 to $0.755 per unit.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG)
