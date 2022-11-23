Big Eyes Coin Erupts During Pre-Sale - Can It Be the Next Cryptocurrency To Explode Like Decentraland And Cronos?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme token currently in its pre-sale. The new cryptocurrency's arrival into the crypto space is building excitement among crypto users, especially those holding Decentraland (MANA) and Cronos (CRO), two cryptocurrency market leaders.
The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) pre-sale is booming, helping the new cryptocurrency to make a statement. Notwithstanding, does Big Eyes Coin (BIG) have what it takes to become the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2022, like Decentraland (MANA) and Cronos (CRO)? Let us find out.
Build, Play, and Monetize with Decentraland
Decentraland (MANA) brings true decentralization to the gaming industry. The leading gaming and Metaverse token powers a virtual reality (VR) game where users can unwind to enjoy themselves.
The Decentraland (MANA) ecosystem is home to thousands of NFTs, including LAND tokens (NFT virtual plots of land). With LANDs, Decentraland (MANA) users can build structures and populate them with many NFT items.
Decentraland (MANA) allows users to play games and interact with other players while earning in-game items they can sell or exchange for profit.
What’s more? Decentraland (MANA) gives users 100% ownership of all assets earned during gameplay and rewards them for helping to secure and govern the ecosystem.
With its innovative features and play-to-earn (P2E) economic model, Decentraland (MANA) attracts crypto enthusiasts, traders, gaming and NFT lovers. Per reports, the Decentraland (MANA) ecosystem has over 7000 users who build, play, and socialize on the crypto project.
Thanks to Decentraland's (MANA) profit-making potential, it is one of the cryptocurrency market's most adopted altcoins. At the time of writing, CoinMarketCap lists Decentraland (MANA) as the 45th largest crypto by market capitalization.
Grow Your Portfolio with Cronos
Talking about the best cryptos for payments, Cronos (CRO) can easily fit into the conversation. Also, Cronos (CRO) makes a statement regarding utility, value, and profitability.
Cronos (CRO) powers the Cronos Chain and fuels the operations of Crypto.com. Cronos (CRO) offers crypto trading, payment, and financial services to over 50 million users, enabling them to participate in the booming DeFi market.
Thanks to Cronos' (CRO) Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, users can create and run Ethereum-compatible decentralized applications (dApps). Cronos (CRO) allows users to explore Web3 gaming, NFTs, or crypto-earning mechanisms among its various utilities.
These features and offerings make Cronos (CRO) a highly successful crypto, currently ranking among the top 25 largest cryptos by market capitalization.
Buy into the Big Eyes Coin's Pre-Sale for Potentially a Profitable Crypto Journey
Meme tokens are special for their fun.
Nevertheless, most meme tokens lack utility and are not good for value storage. To solidify the meme token revolution, the new cryptocurrency Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will enter the cryptocurrency market to bring decentralized finance (DeFi) closer to the meme sector.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is raising dust in the crypto space due to its booming pre-sale, already raising $9.92 million in Stage 6 of its pre-sale. With the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) pre-sale going in the desired direction, the new cryptocurrency is becoming more popular among crypto enthusiasts. Also, here is a great Youtube video explaining Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
Like Decentraland (MANA) and Cronos (CRO), Big Eyes Coin (BIG) can succeed in the cryptocurrency market, and many experts believe it is potentially the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2022.
Among its many offerings are NFT minting and trading. With Big Eyes Coin (BIG), holders can earn amazing returns via an NFT ecosystem with the potential to rank among the top ten NFT projects. The new cryptocurrency will also contribute to marine life preservation by dominating 5% of its total supply to organizations fighting the cause.
Decentraland (MANA) and Cronos (CRO) are high cryptocurrency performers. However, Big Eyes Coin's (BIG) potential explosion means the new cryptocurrency can square it out with them.
Since Big Eyes Coin (BIG) promises to bring users huge gains, it is bound to explode in 2022 as people seek new alternative coins to buy.
