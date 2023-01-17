Big Eyes Coin Exceeds 14.5 Million Dollars In Presale! Can It Reach The Summit Of The Crypto Industry Alongside Bitcoin And Ethereum?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is continuing to make waves in the crypto industry by surpassing 14.5 million dollars in presale.
Now in stage 8 after securing a tier 1 CEX launch and appearing on a 3D billboard in New York City, there is no telling how far this cat-based, meme coin will go.
Its success comes during a time when the crypto universe is still not at its best. Only two months ago, the FTX exchange crashed and lost billions of dollars in investments.
Besides, crypto powerhouses Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) remain miles away from all-time highs they both reached back in November 2021.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin has a price of $19,011.72 whereas Ethereum is at a mediocre $1,415.31.
Truthfully, both coins are experiencing upward trends recently and are gradually increasing in value. However, they have a long way to go before they can be seen as lucrative investments once again.
In the meantime, crypto enthusiasts may need to switch their attention to up-and-coming cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes Coin which has the potential to reach the top with its unique and innovative features.
The Groundbreaking History Of Bitcoin
Bitcoin has had more ups and downs since its inception than a rollercoaster ride at Disney World. Nevertheless, no one can deny how such a life-changing investment Bitcoin has been for many investors.
After all, Bitcoin started at less than $1 and it quickly rose to $17,760.3 in 2017 before reaching $40,788.64 in January 2021, $63,075.2 in April 2021, and then peaking at $67,549.74 in November 2021.
Therefore, in spite of Bitcoin’s fluctuations, it always seems to resurge in value, and reaching a new all-time high in 2023 is not beyond the realms of possibility.
Ethereum’s Importance In The Crypto Space
Similar to Bitcoin, Ethereum has proven to be volatile over the years.
Regardless, Ethereum is arguably one of the most practical cryptocurrencies on the planet due to its role in the development of decentralized applications, the hosting of various coins on its blockchain, and the creation of popular NFTs such as Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and CryptoPunks.
Furthermore, since September, Ethereum has made a major step towards becoming more eco-friendly by transferring from a proof-of-work protocol to proof-of-stake, reducing its carbon footprint by over 99% in the process.
Thus, Ethereum is so useful, that becoming profitable again might be inevitable.
Big Eyes Coin Is Changing The Perception Of Meme Coins
Big Eyes Coin is set to transcend meme coins everywhere by proposing to release top ten NFTs, donating to ocean-saving charities, and creating a fun-filled community of cat lovers.
You only need to visit the Big Eyes Coin website to get a taste of the unbearable cuteness to come. And if the NFTs have the same level of adorability, the tokens could prove to be extremely remunerative.
As for charity, Big Eyes Coin plans to donate 5% of its total supply to ocean-saving organisations like Animals India, Orca Network, and The Seasheperd.
And the beauty of this philanthropy is, investors can mingle with each other at a range of in-person events.
Not to mention, Big Eyes Coin is currently offering the code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 for a massive 200% bonus on each purchase at checkout.
Final Thoughts
Big Eyes Coin is on an unprecedented rise and is only going to generate more investments while providing such gainful discounts.
Bitcoin and Ethereum are the two most popular cryptocurrencies for a reason, yet Big Eyes Coin could gain ground on them if it continues to build momentum and unleash even more original features.
