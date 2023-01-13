Big Eyes Coin, Hedera, And Looksrare: Crypto Assets That Can Increase Your Investment Profit Margin

How high the profit margin determines how great an investment is and how far from loss you are. If your $100 crypto purchase yielded $150, you've made gains. However, it is incomparable to some that made $800-$1000 from the same $100 purchase. The probability of falling into a losing position from the initial investment is higher compared to the latter.
This is why top market players do not just target profitable crypto assets; they target ones with great high-margin potential. Although chasing high-margin return is a risky investment choice, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Hedera (HBAR), and Looksrare (LOOKS) reduce your risk of losing a bit. The crypto assets have a higher tendency to yield high returns than others, and purchasing them could be a good risk to take.
Hedera (HBAR): Upgrading Blockchain-based dApp
Hedera is a highly-adopted public network that supports users (individuals and enterprises) to build efficient decentralized applications (dApps) that serve needed purposes effectively. Hedera is an upgrade to older Blockchain-based dApp building protocols. It is faster, stable, and multipurpose. Beyond creating dApps, Hedera allows smart contract execution, file storage, and other basic blockchain transactions.
The decentralized protocol uses a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus, which makes transaction validation more efficient and improves the network's security. Hedera isn't a blockchain network. Rather it uses a new type of DLT (distributed ledger technology) called Hashgraph. This makes the protocol faster, cheaper, and more scalable than its blockchain alternatives.
HBAR is the platform's native currency. It is used to pay for transaction fees, network services, and other payment requirements on the protocol. It's equally used to reward node validators while powering dApps on the network. HBAR is a low-price crypto asset with a high propensity to yield a high margin during favorable market conditions. It could make a good buy.
LooksRare (LOOKS): NFT Trading
LooksRare is a community-centered marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to make NFTs trading more rewarding for users while incentivizing trading on the platform. The platform's community-focused feature is its unique selling point, attracting more users.
LooksRare will reward users with its native crypto asset, LOOKS when they trade on the platform. It distributes all generated fees to stakers and gives NFTs creators instant royalty payment when they sell their creations. The platform will continue to integrate new features in the future, and one will be NFTs bidding. The NFTs and digital collectibles marketplace aim to break the uncontested dominance of Opensea with its features and charge lesser trading fees than the prominent NFTs marketplace.
LooksRare token (LOOKS) backs the platform's rewards, incentives, and transactions. The crypto asset has grown in prominence over the years and peaked at about $7.07 all-time high at the start of the year. The crypto asset's market price is currently around $0.1, and analysts tip it to rally back toward its ATH. This could yield a high-profit margin for holders.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Brand New Meme Coin Soaring
Big Eyes Coin is expected to yield high-margin profit for crypto investors, especially those that adopt the new meme coin on presale. The new cryptocurrency will have the appeal and hype of meme coins, coupled with the rising value of NFTs in the market and the growth of DeFi in its favor. This will increase the cat-theme meme coin's success potential.
The presale token has gained the prominence expected of an existing token in the crypto market, increasing its adoption and rate of selling out on presale. The community-focused token will reward its community members with tokens and NFTs to promote activeness and participation in ecosystem development. This will make it possible for Big Eyes to rely on its community when needed.
Big Eyes (BIG) is rounding up its presale, and you can still enjoy profit when it goes public by joining the presale now. When joining the presale use the button below, and when purchasing make sure to use exclusive presale code BIGsave684 for BIG discounts and bonuses!
Join the Presale:
Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/
Website: https://bigeyes.space/
Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.