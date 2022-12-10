Big Eyes Coin Is A Brilliant Feline With Great Hopes That Can Overtake The Likes Of Tron And Cronos

Given the prevalence of foreign attacks affecting cryptocurrency platforms and users, authorities are seeking ways to circumvent hackers and scammers. Attacks have become so common that October 2022 is officially the most expensive month in cryptocurrency history, based on thefts orchestrated by attackers. Singapore is the latest country to make changes to its cryptocurrency setup to avoid attacks. If you're looking to trade tokens in the city-state, you may need to undergo a test to verify that you understand the consequences of cryptocurrency trading, as per the Singaporean central bank. These changes are being made to safeguard investors from potential attacks and bankruptcies. The announcement above was made by the Asian finance hub to educate token holders about the risks attached to cryptocurrency trading. Ideally, sensible trades must be conducted, and the lure of quick riches should be shunned.
Here are three tokens that represent smart investments:
What Is TRON (TRX)?
● Rank: 15th
● Capitalization: $5.89 billion
● Price: $0.0638
● Volume: $378.7 million
Our first recommendation is TRON, a decentralized blockchain-led operating system introduced by Tron Foundation in 2017. TRX began as ERC-20 tokens deployed on Ethereum but transitioned to the resident network a year later. The makers developed TRON to give maximum autonomy to content creators. Typically, because of intermediaries like YouTube and Facebook, content creators are not sufficiently rewarded for their contributions. TRON is aiming for course correction by incentivizing content creators with full ownership, which would encourage them to produce more work. TRX facilitates smart contracts, several blockchain systems, and decentralized applications (dApps). The transaction model employed by TRX is UTXO, similar to the one utilized by Bitcoin. Transactions are conducted in a public ledger, and token holders can trace the history of operations.
Why Is Cronos (CRO) So Popular?
● Rank: 26th
● Capitalization: $3.42 billion
● Price: $0.114
● Volume: $38.6 million
Cronos is a decentralized open-source blockchain project released in 2018. CRO is the creation of Crypto.com, a payment, trading, and financial solutions enterprise. Cronos Chain is one of the principal commodities in Crypto.com's expansive lineup. The company aims to accelerate the worldwide adoption of cryptocurrencies; they want users to have autonomy over their assets. In addition, CRO will enable users to protect their information and identities. The blockchain's primary purpose is to serve as the basis for Crypto.com's Pay mobile application. The company hopes to add more products in the future so it can maximize its prospects.
What Makes Big Eyes Coin (Big) The Next Big Thing In The Meme Sector?
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a cat with a wonderful idea. The feline wants to save the oceans. A few years ago, Big Eyes Coin almost drowned. It was circumnavigating the oceans in a yacht when it fell over. Fortunately, a humpback whale found BIG and took it to land. Sometime later, when Big Eyes Coin was in Japan, it realized it should work harder than ever to conserve the oceans. A cat has to eat, and BIG loves seafood. A part of each transaction will be separated and stored in a charity wallet. The platform will also move users' money into the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, giving it another advantage.
Tokenomics
The team running BIG will add 200 billion tokens in circulation. 140 billion tokens are accessible in a public presale, and 20% are listed on multiple exchanges. 5% of tokens are for promoting the product, and the final 5% is for charity.
As we move forward, key players in the financial world, like governments, banks, and payment processors will continue making alterations to make cryptocurrency adoption more convenient than ever. If Big Eyes Coin has piqued your interest, download MetaMask to start buying. You can purchase BIG tokens with Ethereum or through a card.
