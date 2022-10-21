Big Eyes Coin Is Approaching $8 Million In Presale While Drake Loses £533k Worth Of Bitcoin In Football Bet

Despite the crypto market's state of disarray, people's interest in cryptocurrencies has remained high due to their decentralised and unregulated nature. The volatility of crypto can be daunting. However, there is no risk without reward.
One of the world’s best-selling recording artists, Drake, took the risk but was not rewarded when he bet £533,000 worth of Bitcoin (BTC) on FC Barcelona to beat their rivals Real Madrid over the weekend. In contrast, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a newbie to the world of crypto, has managed to draw closer to raising $8 million, which would see them transition into the next stage of their presale.
Big Eyes Coin Shows No Sign Of Slowing Down
Despite entering the crypto market in a time of disarray, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has managed to capture the attention of crypto enthusiasts. It is a feline-based meme coin that aims to redirect wealth into the decentralised finance ecosystem while also protecting the sea, a critical component of the world's ecosystem. The blockchain network has stated that 5% of its accessible tokens would be donated to ocean conservation programmes.
The network is based on Japanese culture and targets a country with an estimated 3.21 million active Bitcoin accounts. Styling their feline figurehead in a manga style targets the anime industry, which is estimated to be worth $24.80 billion. Big Eyes Coin also intends to debut on Uniswap (UNI), a well-known decentralised trading system that allows for the automated trading of decentralised finance (DeFi) currencies. Launching on Uniswap will undoubtedly help BIG's rising popularity since UNI is now ranked eighteenth on CoinMarketCap.
BIG also has lofty goals for its one-of-a-kind NFT collection, through which content producers may advertise their artistic creations. The 'NFT Sushi Club,' is their NFT marketplace, and it is a club for NFT holders who appreciate owning adorable things, eating fish, and having fun. Once this collection reaches the top 10 markets, all money generated by these NFTs will be directed toward a burn or not burn vote. Big Eyes Coin is approaching the $8 million presale mark, conveying how the meme coin has maintained its rapid momentum.
Drake Loses £553,000 Worth Of Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is the first-ever cryptocurrency to emerge on the internet. Its inception came in January 2009, created by the anonymous figure Satoshi Nakamoto. According to Nakamoto, Bitcoin was created with the purpose to allow online payments to be transmitted directly from one party to another without passing via a banking institution.
Bitcoin has succeeded in establishing a global community and spawning an altogether new economy of millions of fans who produce, invest in, trade, and utilise Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in their daily lives. The creation of the first cryptocurrency provided a conceptual and technological foundation for the development of hundreds of competing ventures.
Over the weekend, Drake signed a contract with FC Barcelona, one of the most successful football clubs in the world. As part of their arrangement, the club wore the emblem of Drake's record company, OVO Sound, on their shirt for Sunday's ‘El Classico’ derby against Real Madrid.
Before the game, the Canadian rapper put £533,000 in Bitcoin on the Catalan squad to win Spain's most awaited football match. He also predicted that Arsenal will overcome Leeds United. The musician won the Arsenal bet, as they beat Leeds United 1-0. However, FC Barcelona was unsuccessful in beating Real Madrid, losing 3-1. If Drake had won both bets, he would have made a stunning £2.6 million.
