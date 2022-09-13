Big Eyes Coin is Set to Have the Largest Community in the Crypto Industry While Cosmos and Ethereum Classic Watch

The cryptocurrency industry has grown significantly since its humble beginnings with the launch of Bitcoin. Numerous cryptocurrencies are already in use, and new ones are being created on a near-weekly basis. Despite the competitive market, some have thrived and generated 10x profits for their clients. These are extremely effectively illustrated by Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Cosmos (ATOM). Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to advance and become the leading meme coin.
Cosmos (ATOM) Takes Scalability to the Next Level
Scalability and usability, two of the greatest issues blockchains have faced since the invention of Bitcoin (BTC), are addressed by Cosmos (ATOM).
In terms of its composition, a group of scalable and connected blockchains makes up the Cosmos network, a decentralized ecosystem. The Cosmos name was given for this purpose. It defines our universe and how each of its constituent pieces exists independently yet is connected by the pull of gravity.
Through "peg zones," Cosmos can also establish connections with external blockchains such as Bitcoin (BTC). According to Cosmos, it is recognized as the "internet of blockchains". ATOM, the Cosmos network's native cryptocurrency, is used for all transactions conducted on the network. Cosmos plans and ideas offer solutions to issues, making it more than just another cryptocurrency and good ideas typically produce excellent outcomes.
Ethereum Classic (ETC): Immutability Above All
A controversial fork of the Ethereum blockchain in 2016 gave birth to Ethereum Classic (ETC). It is a decision that still causes some contention within both communities. The Ethereum blockchain was hacked in 2016 and the hackers got away with 3.6 million Ether (ETH) which was 5% of all the Ether (ETH) in circulation at the time. The developers of the Ethereum blockchain had to create a hard fork so that the transactions could be reversed and the stolen money returned. However, some members of the community chose to remain faithful to the original Ethereum ledger to preserve its immutability. Ethereum Classic (ETC) is very similar to Ethereum (ETH) but there are some key differences like the fact that Ethereum Classic (ETC) has a maximum supply of 230 million Ether Classic (ETC) tokens while Ethereum doesn't have a max supply. Although Ethereum (ETH) is the more popular cryptocurrency, Ethereum Classic (ETC) has a strong following and has given its users a lot of profit.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Dynamic Tax System Sets It Apart
A brand-new meme coin called Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is quickly gaining popularity thanks to its original strategy and adorable mascot. By injecting money into decentralized finance, this coin aims to grow it. Instead of relying on its platform's token sales to make money, Big Eyes is creating a blockchain ecosystem that makes money via NFTs, Merch sales, community activities, and other means. Big Eyes created an adorable anime-styled mascot in contrast to the common canine mascots linked to meme coins since it is a clever move to stand out in the crypto business.
To ensure that no additional taxes are applied to the transactions conducted on the platform, Dynamic Tax Systems was implemented. Users will also get entrance to the Sushi Crew, where there will be special NFT activities, through the purchase of BIG tokens. Similar to this, Big Eyes hopes that one of its NFT initiatives will soon be among the top ten NFTs.
Big Eyes (BIG) coin has the potential to overcome the perception that meme coins are not highly valued in the cryptocurrency business. Big Eyes developed the NFT Sushi Crew to contribute to the booming NFT industry and to raise profits for its ecosystem.
