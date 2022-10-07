Big Eyes Coin Looks Promising On Presale As Ripple Scores A Victory In Its SEC Case

The cryptocurrency market is filled with news and updates that poses the potential for profit to users who catch on to them early. Big Eyes coin(BIG) is a memecoin still showing strength on presale as it has raised over $3.2 million from a presale target of $4.7 million. The opportunity the new token presents to early buyers is enormous for a memecoin with this level of hype.
Also, XRP, as top altcoin`scores some progress with its SEC case, and the token has surged hours after the update. The lawsuit was first seen negatively for Ripple, and the business has sought a range of defense methods. On September 17, Ripple Labs and the SEC filed petitions for summary judgment in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
Ripple Labs won a legal fight with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 29th when U.S. District Court Judge Analisa Torres ordered the release of papers authored by former SEC Corporation Finance Division Director William Hinman. The materials are mostly for Hinman's speech at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in June 2018.
In this speech, Hinman stated that bitcoin(BTC) and ether(ETH) were not securities. Ripple considers it solid evidence against the case the SEC has against it, alleging that XRP sales violated U.S. security laws.
Rippling Through The Industry – XRP
XRP is a cryptocurrency solution that seeks to help financial institutions better put the blockchain to use. It is designed to help institutions migrate from central databases to more open systems while significantly cutting costs. The cryptocurrency launched in 2012 and found some decent success over the years until the case with SEC.
In December 2020, the SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple Labs and its current CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, and prior CEO, Chris Larsen, claiming that the company's cryptocurrency, XRP, is a security asset because it was used to raise funding in 2013. The case is a somewhat uncommon example of an SEC lawsuit going to trial, which might result in a precedent-setting verdict rather than a settlement.
The cryptocurrency has suffered value loss since the lawsuit, and top believers in the cryptocurrency expect the price to pump after Ripple emerges victorious from the case. Also, the cryptocurrency price rose after news of its incredible progress with the case on September 29, 2022.
Totally Adorable Big Eyes Coin (BIG)
Big Eyes is a new memecoin on the ethereum blockchain that looks promising on presale and could be the next big launch the market would see. The memecoin is inspired by big-eyed cat memes and looks to push the mascot as a new meta for memecoins. It has created a strong community on Twitter and a healthy rivalry with other dog memes coins.
Big Eyes primarily aims to create wealth for its community using DeFi. However, the cat memes have some potential for traction in the NFT market, and the project looks to create NFT utilities that offer access to more content and community events from the project. As it is community-governed, holders will have a substantial say over the developmental decisions of the project.
It looks promising on presale. Considering it's almost sold out on stage 3 presale, there's no better time than now to buy the token. Join the Big Eyes (BIG) token presale here now before the last rounds of tokens sell out.
