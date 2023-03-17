Big Eyes Coin Presale Rakes in $24 Million As Project Plans to Race Past Avalanche and Tezos for Top Spots in NFT Trade

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) features a versatile protocol that aims to place the token at the top of the crypto charts. With the increased use of NFTs all over the crypto space and the craze for Metaverses, Big Eyes will be looking to race past established NFT sources like Avalanche (AVAX) and Tezos (XTZ) in its progress within the cryptocurrency market. Here is a summary of the new token's unique features and how it will actualize its NFT ambitions.
Avalanche – Latest NFT Resurgence
Avalanche (AVAX) is an independent blockchain platform that operates similarly to Ethereum, as it features numerous DApps to help its users make the most of the blockchain technology. The blockchain is also invested in NFTs and allows the Ethereum network to use its scalability to upgrade its block processing.
Avalanche runs on a proof of stake protocol where it allows its users to deposit their tokens to upgrade the platform's economic security. Users who stake their assets receive token rewards from the profits of the network's operations.
The stake protocol works with smart contracts to conserve the energy used on the Avalanche (AVAX) network. They ensure that only little energy is needed to process transactions, thus keeping the gas fees at a bare minimum. The blockchain is also highly scalable, as it even offers Ethereum scalability options to handle its immense user traffic. The developers on Ethereum create public domain blockchains called subnets and deploy them to Avalanche to continue processing Ethereum transactions.
The blockchain compartments on Avalanche (AVAX) oversee different aspects of the blockchain's operations. They include a P-chain that is in charge of Ethereum's subnets, a C-chain that coordinates the creation and integration of smart contracts, and an X-chain that balances user accounts after transactions.
AVAX is the official token for the Avalanche network and lists at $19.89 on CoinMarketCap.
Tezos – Developers' Favourite
Tezos (XTZ) is a prominent token in the NFT trade sector, and it presents developers with the opportunity to easily verify and update changes to the protocol. The staking process allows the network to build and create new blocks for transactions and is known as baking. Users that stake their tokens on the project get rewards as the security improves.
Tezos (XTZ) is an independent decentralised platform, and since the developers can quickly get their upgrades approved, it means users will enjoy regular updates to the existing protocol. This makes conventional blockchain features like NFTs and games available to Tezos users early.
The Tezos protocol is also self-amending, a characteristic feature that makes it difficult to form forks. Protocol forks are formed when there are irreversible changes to the original protocol, creating a distinct platform with a few similarities to the previous one. The protocol also features smart contracts that ensure the blockchain is energy-efficient, which guarantees a faster network for the users as well as the developers.
Tezos runs using TXZ tokens as fuel for the project z while the token allows each user to vote on the platform's future and decisions. The TXZ tokens sell on CoinMarketCap for about $1.39.
Big Eyes Coin – New Memecoin Standard
Big Eyes Coin presale has been ongoing since late 2022, and it has recorded a huge success, breaking Ethereum's presale record while it looks to go through even more records post-launch. The token has set the tone for meme coins in the cryptocurrency market, erasing the notion that meme coins are of little value apart from memes.
With the current momentum, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) looks to compete with top NFT projects Avalanche and Tezos in the NFT space. The developers will launch Sushi Crew, the NFT marketplace for the Big Eyes platform, where users will be able to create custom tokens from any digital content. Sushi Crew will also feature free NFT transactions so that users don't have to deal with Ethereum's high gas fees.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) progress and preparations for its launch have been extensive, as the token has achieved listings on several centralised and decentralised exchanges to aid the token's popularity. Also, smart contracts have been incorporated into the platform to automate several operations on Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
Get ready for the most anticipated launch in the cryptocurrency market, as Big Eyes Coin presale rounds up. Click here to access the presale page for even more goodies.
Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/
Website: https://bigeyes.space/
Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL