Big Eyes Coin Raises Over $16.2 Million In Its Presale So Far: How Do Dogecoin And Bonk Compare?

It is fair to say that 2022 was a very tough year for crypto as a whole. The bear market that began earlier in the year has yet to end, despite the price rallies of the past week or so. Crypto analysts and investors are gearing up for a potential bull run during 2023, and therefore are looking ahead at the cryptocurrencies that are astute and profitable investments.
Traditionally, meme coins have unexpectedly prospered during bull runs, creating huge wealth for early owners and adopters. This article will weigh up how the newcomer meme coins Big Eyes Coin ($BIG) and Bonk Inu ($BONK) can match up with the original meme coin Dogecoin ($DOGE).
How The OG Meme Coin Created Space For Meme Coins To Prosper
Dogecoin (DOGE) was originally a cryptocurrency created to satirize the hype and traction Bitcoin (BTC) was receiving. Surprisingly, however, it became widely successful and popular and now is often ranked in the top 10 for market capitalization. A major cause of its success lies with Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, who once publicly stated he owned $DOGE tokens, which provided a huge tick of legitimacy to the meme coin, which resulted in a price pump. DOGE also pumped when Elon Musk bought Twitter, with many speculating that $DOGE would be a native currency of the social media platform. Dogecoin provided the space for new meme coins to survive and thrive, so much so that the meme coin sector of cryptocurrency is an important and vital part of the crypto landscape.
Bonk Coin: The Meme Coin Part Of The Solana Ecosystem
Bonk Inu, commonly known as BONK, is Solana’s entry into the meme coin game. It was created as a way to say thank you to those within the Solana community, who have stuck with the ecosystem during tough times in 2022. 50% of all BONK tokens will be airdropped to NFT degens and DeFi traders, as a means to say thank you for their continued support and contribution to the Solana ecosystem. The community token is not only a means to say thank you, but also to introduce a wider user base to web3.0, showing the potential uses of community tokens for retail purposes.
Big Eyes Coin: Close To Establishing Itself As Major Meme Coin
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is considered by many within the crypto community as the next big meme coin. Despite the bear market, it has raised an incredible amount of $16.2 million in its presale stages and doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. It has done this through a multi-pronged approach – its marketing has been brilliant, crowned by a 3D billboard in Times Square.
Alongside this is Big Eyes Coin’s determination to put its community first – it has zero taxation on $BIG tokens and has dedicated most of its token supply to the users. It also wants to reward users for buying and trading Big Eyes NFTs by creating an NFT club called Sushi Crew, whose membership will result in extra rewards and bonuses. The Big Eyes team is also focused on creating a strong legacy of charitable work under the Big Eyes banner, meaning their dedicated charity wallet will store 5% of all $BIG tokens, to be donated to foundations that aim to preserve our planet’s oceans and marine life.
Big Eyes Coin is looking to launch very soon, which has sparked a flurry of investment in its presale stages. It has raised over $2 million in a mere 72 hours and is looking to raise over its current amount of $16.2 million before it launches. To aid that, the Big Eyes team is offering a 200% bonus code for every single purchase made of $BIG! Use code LAUNCHBIGEYESCODE to gain an extra 200% on your purchase – purchase only $100 worth of $BIG to gain a whopping $200 for free!
