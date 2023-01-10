Big Eyes Coin Receives Influx Of USDT Deposits Amid Stagnation Of Bitcoin And Ethereum

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has received a massive boost in the form of Tether (USDT) deposits to keep its presale momentum going.
Now in stage 8, Big Eyes Coin is over the 13 million dollar mark and is touted for big things once officially released into the market.
It’s fair to say investing in Tether to later exchange for Big Eyes Coin is not an obvious recipe for success.
But with stablecoins like Tether being so cheap and accessible, it is arguably the perfect strategy for new crypto investors who want to make the most profit without risking the integrity of all their finances.
After all, the crypto universe has recently reinforced how volatile and risky investing in coins can be.
Just look at the so-called crypto top dogs Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). At the time of writing, Bitcoin is a mediocre $17,250.74 and Ethereum is a less-than-impressive $1,319.11.
Both do have upward trends in the last seven days, yet to say they are miles away from their all-time high prices is a massive understatement.
Time will tell if Big Eyes Coin can continue to rise up the crypto rankings and reach the summit of the crypto world. Or, if Bitcoin and Ethereum can significantly break free from their stagnation and become incredibly lucrative again.
The Booming Past Of Bitcoin
Bitcoin is the first-created cryptocurrency and to this day is still the most profitable. However, once upon a time, Bitcoin was a truly life-changing investment.
In November 2021, Bitcoin peaked at around $66,000 which means whoever was smart enough to purchase it in its early days, made one hell of a return. Likewise, even prior to this date, in April 2021, Bitcoin reached a high of over $60,000.
The point is, Bitcoin has a history of being remunerative. Hence, it's not beyond the realms of possibility for it to reach a new all-time high in 2023 or 2024.
Ethereum’s Various Roles In The Crypto Universe
If there is one crypto that probably doesn’t deserve its stagnation in the last few months it's Ethereum.
Ethereum is an integral part of the crypto space due to its role in the development of decentralized applications, the creation of NFTs, and the allocation of other cryptocurrencies on its blockchain.
Not to mention, the merge it went through back in September where it went from a proof-of-work mechanism to proof-of-stake and has become a lot more eco-friendly.
Big Eyes Coin Is Not Your Average Meme Cryptocurrency
Big Eyes Coin is proposing to release top ten NFTs, donate to ocean-saving charities and host a range of in-person community events, making it one of the most exciting meme coins to enter the market.
Thanks to its NFT Sushi Crew, investors will be able to purchase a range of adorable digital items and then potentially sell these for huge profits.
As for charity, Big Eyes Coin intends to donate 5% of total supply to ocean-saving organizations. Hence, helping to make the world a cleaner place.
Whereas, the in-person events will be a fun opportunity for fellow investors to mingle with each other.
Final Thoughts
Big Eyes Coin’s influx of USDT deposits is a testament to its immense potential as a meme coin. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and Ethereum must up their game to ensure they are not surpassed by the likes of Big Eyes Coin in the future.
