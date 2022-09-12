Big Eyes Coin Set To Join DAI and Avalanche To Prove To Be Some of the Best Long-Term Crypto Investments

The cryptocurrency market in 2022 has reaffirmed that only the strong will succeed in crypto. It has been a year's rollercoaster for many crypto enthusiasts, with many of their beloved tokens dipping with probably no end in sight.
With people still looking for the next big thing to change their crypto fate, Big Eyes Coin emerges as one of the saviours of the people. However, the full-on community token is not the only light in many enthusiast crypto woes. But it joins two others that are transforming the Defi space today, DAI and Avalanche.
Let us look at why these coins are some of the best long-term crypto investments for you in 2022.
What You Should Know About DAI (DAI)
As of August 2021, DAI had a market cap of up to $5.69 billion, and since its inception in 2017, the coin has taken the decentralised finance world by storm. One of the reasons for DAI’s success in the cryptocurrency market is the transactional benefits it offers cryptocurrency enthusiasts like you. DAI is built on the Ethereum blockchain network, which enables smart contracts to simplify transactions without affecting the credibility and authenticity of the exchange.
Another reason why DAI could be one of the best long-term crypto investments in 2022 is its wide integration capabilities. DAI offers a solid platform for gamers and NFT creators. But not only that, DAI is widely integrated into the Ethereum blockchain. Therefore, you can buy and use this coin in different areas, such as decentralised finance, NFT, and gaming. Interestingly, these three aspects of the metaverse have seen an incredible rise in recent years, making the coin one of the most sought after today.
Avalanche (AVAX) Looking to Steal Ethereum’s Shine
In recent months, we have seen how Ethereum gas fees have risen. Consequently, many cryptocurrency enthusiasts are shifting their focus from Ethereum and looking for another place to call home. Hence, we can see one of the reasons why Avalanche can be one of the best long-term crypto investments in 2022. Avalanche offers users lower fees and faster transaction time. While Ethereum uses up to 6 minutes to complete a transaction, the transaction finality of AVAX is under two seconds.
Another interesting aspect that will likely position Avalanche as one of the best long-term crypto investments in 2022 and beyond is the new “Initial litigation” feature. This means that through Avalanche, people who do not have the money for litigation against big corporations can now defend themselves. AVAX has not only uplifted the essence of decentralisation but aims to take the power from the rich and share it equally among the people.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) A Big Coin to Remember
Big Eyes (BIG) is set to join the irresistible force of both DAI (DAI) and Avalanche AVAX in achieving completely decentralised financial systems and saving the world’s ecosystems. The meme coin offers a smooth synergy among cat lovers, NFT creators, and crypto enthusiasts.
With its full-on community projects, it is really easy for people to earn passive income while doing the things they love the most. In the same way, Avalanche AVAX is looking to take power from the rich and share equally among its community; Big Eyes (BIG) sets the same tone. This is exemplified in the presale, Big Eyes is offering 90% of its token to the community, and the rest will be shared between the team and charity.
For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG) check these links
Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/
Website: https://bigeyes.space/