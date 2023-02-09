Big Eyes Coin Skyrockets Its Presale Target Goals Into The Stratosphere, Hitting $24.5 Million Mark! Can Floki Inu and Dogelon Mars Get Out Of The Slump?

After almost a year of the bear market, it seems like the crypto flock has finally gained the necessary sentiment to prepare for a bullish offensive. There are a couple of factors responsible for this change, but Bitcoin and Ethereum trading in the green zone for most of January is one of the main reasons. Most notably, a chunk of Bitcoin maximalists are revelling in joy after the announcement regarding the Ordinary project, which is the first collection of minted NFTs.
While some believe that this will congest Bitcoin's network even more than usual, undoubtedly, the bullish sentiment is in the air. On the back of this news, Big Eyes Coin has been performing exceptionally well, silencing haters across the board by surpassing yet another milestone of achieving $24.5 million in its presale game. In today's article, we will look at this project's monumental success and see if Floki Inu and Dogelon Mars can piggyback on the market's imminent U-turn.
Floki Inu: The People's Cryptocurrency
Although Floki Inu has not been doing great in the past couple of months with its token performance, this project has all the necessary ingredients to succeed in the long run. Three fundamental pillars form this project's foundation, all of which are critical for a meme coin to become the next internet sensation.
Its firm dedication to maintaining an active community, strong affiliation with various charities and the cryptocurrency university to spread the word about blockchain represent a triumvirate that any meme token must have. And after a successful rebranding of its website, Floki Inu might find itself in the green territory sooner than expected.
Dogelon Mars: To The Moon and Back
Unlike its counterpart, Dogelon Mars chose a different approach towards conquering the crypto domain. Namely, its firm emphasis on the community is facilitated by the adherence to issuing a comic book depicting the adventure of a dog who travelled to Mars. This idea, without a doubt, brings a breath of fresh air into the domain of meme tokens, as most of them are trying to parasite the success of other projects.
And while Dogelon Mars lacks utility like other tokens, it compensates for this with a vibrant community around the project that is always there to read a new issue. If the market makes the U-turn, meme coins, including Dogelon Mars, will follow the crypto flock to travel up north.
Big Eyes Coin: The Sky's The Limit
While at the beginning of the presale, the $50 million mark sounded too far-fetched, fast forward to the present moment, and right now, this milestone does not look impregnatable anymore. With $24.5 million in the bank, the Big Eyes Coin is almost halfway through its presale, and judging by the pacing of the 10th stage, the goal will be achieved soon enough. Despite being the meme coin, Big Eyes offers so much more than just good community vibes and a cute anime-inspired Japanese cat with big eyes.
Namely, this project represents a growing ecosystem where everyone would be able to find something to do. For example, if you want to stake the project's native token BIG, then there will be no problem with doing that. If you are into NFTs, you are also in luck, as there is an upcoming NFT collection that will be announced anytime now. Check this project out, as its 200% bonus LAUNCHBIGEYES200 will only be valid until the 20th of February.
