Big Eyes Coin, the Cryptocurrency that Could End the Reign of Dash and Ripple

The purchasing potential of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is enormous. Cryptocurrency is a digital asset that functions through a decentralized network of computers. They are self-sustaining because of their lack of dependence on centralized authorities like governments.
Cryptocurrencies have various advantages over traditional currencies, such as the ability to make instantaneous, low-cost transactions and the resilience of decentralized networks that are not vulnerable to a single point of failure.
Other types of cryptocurrencies, especially newer ones, have followed in the footsteps of the world's most prominent cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and others. Meme coins and alternative cryptocurrencies fall under this category. Examples of altcoins and meme currencies include the Dash (DASH) and the Big Eye coin (BIG).
Meme coins are making a comeback in the world of cryptocurrencies. Despite its origins in internet humor and memes, this coin has gained support among crypto investors. An upcoming meme coin called Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has been generating buzz in the cryptocurrency industry.
What is Ripple (XRP)?
The original version of the company was introduced in 2012 and was co-founded by Chris Larsen and Jed McCaleb. Ripple is a cryptocurrency and digital payment system built on blockchain technology.
Ripple's decentralized, open-source, peer-to-peer architecture makes it possible to send and receive money in any currency, including US dollars, Japanese yen, Euros, and even Bitcoin, with nominal fees and near real-time.
Ripple, a global payments network, counts several prestigious financial institutions among its clientele. Ripple's XRP cryptocurrency is utilized in the company's services to facilitate instantaneous cross-border currency exchanges.
Since banks have adopted the SWIFT system for international payments, Ripple (XRP) stands out as a viable alternative to cryptocurrencies. To process transactions, Ripple (XRP) employs the HashTree consensus method. In contrast to the proof-of-work consensus method used by prominent cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, HashTree does not compare every piece of information on the ledger (BTC).
By comparing a single number that provides a summary of all the data on the roster, transactions can be settled in less than three seconds using this method. Given its scalability, Ripple (XRP) can handle up to 1500 transactions per second. Ripple (XRP) is one of the most valuable blockchain-based assets by market capitalization.
Ripple was sued by the SEC in 2020 for allegedly raising $1.38 billion through unregistered securities offerings that were fraudulent to investors. This matter is still up for debate. Due to this, some Ripple backers are reconsidering their previous purchase decisions.
What you Need to Know About Dash (DASH)
The DASH symbol represents the Dash (DASH), a cryptocurrency that developed independently of Bitcoin. In addition, it is a DAO in which a subset of users called "masternodes" run the show. Dash (DASH), an open-source digital currency, is utilized.
Evan Duffield introduced the "X coin" currency in January 2014 as a fork of the Bitcoin system. As an alternative cryptocurrency, it was vulnerable to "pump and dump" speculation in its early stages. Once infamous for its use in black marketplaces, it was rebranded as Darkcoin and became well known.
In March 2015, it underwent yet another rebranding, taking on the name Dash as a portmanteau of "digital cash." Since August 2016, Dash (DASH) has been completely phased out of major dark web marketplaces.
Duffield, a local Phoenixite, and a small team of Dash developers spent the first months of 2017 in an incubator for startups at Arizona State University. The Dash decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) later backed the ASU blockchain research lab.
As of April 2018, Dash's market valuation was around $4.3 billion, making it one of the top 12 cryptocurrencies by this metric. In December of 2017, the price of a single Dash token (DASH) reached an all-time high of $1,642.22. The cryptocurrency hit an all-time low of $0.2139 in February 2014, just after its introduction.
Why Purchase the Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?
Big Eyes is a community whose well-being is tied to the efforts of its individuals. Big Eyes' (BIG) true power lies in its local community. As the scale, intensity, and several participants grow, so does the momentum.
The community will reap the most rewards through consistent gift, NFT, and token distribution. Big Eyes is the neighborhood's go-to source for the latest information (BIG). This is a promise from Big Eyes(BIG) to its subscribers.
As part of its ambition to become the most crucial cryptocurrency and interact with its users, Big Eyes promises its users a fully community-run network. To protect an essential part of the global ecology, Big Eyes was developed to transfer capital into the Decentralized Finance (Defi) system.
It will be easy for potential members to get their hands on Big Eyes tokens (BIG) once issued, as 90% of all BIG will be made available to the public. Big Eyes also has a tax-free token exchange and purchase scheme in place.
Big Eyes, the friendly cat, cares about the planet and puts 5% of the tokens in a charity wallet. These charity wallets raise money for marine sanctuaries by selling their wares. Big Eyes thinks about how to make money while also preserving the planet.
Prominent Eyes residents want to participate in whatever way they can in industries that are good for the economy and the environment. For Big Eyes, the widespread use of non-fungible coins is a source of particular pride (NFTs). The Big Eyes token (BIG) has a considerable effect on the worth of the Big Eyes ecosystem as a whole.
What are Big Eyes' Plans?
To advance the project's commercial viability, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) implementation strategy was developed. There is a wide range of activities and objectives at each tier. We are launching the presale website, holding the presale, and creating a media spectacle, all falling under the "crouch stage" umbrella.
The second phase dubbed the "jump stage," will include the debut of the token on Uniswap (UNI), the opening of the retail store, the first charity gift, the acquisition of 20,000 holders, the distribution of NFT samples, and the implementation of token swap lifespan.
The third phase called the "run stage," will involve the distribution of NFTs, a second charitable donation, 50,000 token holders, larger-scale media stunts, etc. The fourth and final stage is called the "catwalk stage." A million dollars will be donated to charity, and there will be community events to help strengthen ties in the area.
Big Eyes Grows with the Community
Token owners in the Big Eyes (BIG) ecosystem will be able to help bring their ideas to life through a contest based on the network effect token (NFT). The Big Eyes Coin's profile will rise thanks to this competition (BIG).
The goal is for an NFT project to be in the top 10. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will be using social media to spread the word about its initiative, raise interest in the currency, and encourage new business owners to join the platform, all of which will add to the coin's value and the overall prosperity of the Decentralized financing (DeFi) Ecosystem.
Tokenomics of Big Eyes
Big Eyes is denoted by the ticker symbol BIG.
There are no fees or taxes on token trades, and 200 billion have already been created. The public can participate in the presale of 70% of the tokens. Trading will be placed using 20% of the tokens. Tokens will be donated at a rate of 5%. (charity).
These tokens will be made visible to the user community to prove the trustworthiness of the Big Eyes platform. The ad wallet will receive 5% of the coins (this advertising wallet will be taken care of by the group and will stay there to possibly help the exhibition of the token on the crypto market).
This is how 10% of the tax NFTs will be doled out:
the NFT's initial vendor will receive 4% of the total, and the holder share is 5%. To help preserve the oceans, Big Eyes will donate 1% to a foundation.
Procedure Used to Purchase Big Eyes Coin (BIG)
Big Eyes token (BIG) purchases can be made in the following ways:
To begin, download the trust wallet app for your mobile device or a MetaMask wallet for your computer.
In the second phase, to purchase BigEyes, visit https://buy.bigeyes.space from your wallet browser. Submit your information via the website's form. Select an acquired token from your wallet and use it for payment.
Phase Three: Your Big Eyes tokens (BIG) will be sent to your wallet after the presale ends.
It's essential to perform thorough research on any cryptocurrency project before investing in it, no matter how trustworthy or enticing it may initially seem. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an industry-standard token.
According to the data shown here, however, the Big Eyes token (BIG) has all the makings of a significant pass in the NFT industry and the cryptocurrency world. And soon, compete with current market leaders like Binance currency (BNB), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Dash (DASH).