Big Eyes Coin, The Sandbox, and Tezos – NFT Tokens with Unprecedented Potential

Non-fungible token (NFT) crypto platforms, like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), have gained much traction, with this subsector of the cryptocurrency market recording significant growth recently. But what are NFTs?
NFTs are digital representations of physical assets and run on self-executing lines of code (smart contracts). As a result, they are unique blockchain tokens with distinctive features and traits that set them apart from each other. This uniqueness ensures a seamless verification of digital ownership using blockchain.
NFTs gained attention with 2021's record-breaking sales. Since then, celebrities have been purchasing NFT avatars and displaying them on their social media handles. Even with the 2022 crypto collapse, the NFT ecosystem hovers around $10 billion in market valuation, which is a huge show of promise.
Initially built off the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, the NFT craze has since spread from the ETH blockchain to various competitors.
Today, most Layer-1 protocols enable users to mint or create new NFT projects at a far lower fee and a more scalable rate. These architectures have fueled increased demand for these cryptographically unique tokens. Although NFT tokens have succeeded in a cryptocurrency market dominated by titans like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the adoption of this developing subsector is still far from over.
With hundreds, maybe thousands, of NFT tokens in the market, you would only want to bother about the most promising ones. Well, let’s explore our top picks below.
The Sandbox (SAND) Scores Big
The Sandbox (SAND) is one of the best NFT tokens, with remarkable popularity and adoption. Built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, the platform is revolutionizing the gaming industry, allowing users to create 3D items—such as people, animals, and tools—in the Metaverse. These assets can then be shared across several platforms and monetized.
The Sandbox (SAND) features three significant products: VoxEdit, Game Maker, and Sandbox Marketplace. VoxEdit allows users to build and animate 3D characters and objects in the Metaverse. Furthermore, users can make free 3D games with Game Maker. In-game assets and NFT works can be sold on The Sandbox Marketplace.
SAND is the platform's native token and has witnessed tremendous growth since its ICO. At the time of writing, The Sandbox (SAND) has a market valuation of $1.4 billion on Coinmarketcap.
Tezos - The Multi-functional Platform
The blockchain project offers a more scalable framework for building dApps. The Tezos platform is a Layer-1 blockchain protocol. Tezos’s (XTZ) strength lies in its future-proof architecture, which enables scalability without a hard fork (i.e., future upgrades will not lead to a hard fork).
For users in the DeFi, NFT, and Metaverse ecosystems, the Tezos blockchain is known for offering high-performance and low-cost transactions, ensuring minimized expected costs and improved scalability.
Furthermore, the Tezos (XTZ) Mandala project allows users to use digital mandalas as NFTs. The platform is fueled by the XTZ token, which has a market cap of $1.5 billion and ranks 38th on Coinmarketcap.
A Cutie With Clout – Big Eyes Coin (BIG)
Big Eye Coin (BIG) is the next big cryptocurrency. It was launched to entice more investors to join the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem to create wealth and encourage the adoption of blockchain-based apps.
BIG, the platform’s native token can be used for various operations, such as staking, setting up liquidity pools, and earning rewards.
Experts are also looking forward to the incentive-based participation model of the platform. The platform’s benefits will grow as more people engage it and earn BIG tokens and NFTs as rewards.
Additionally, the network intends to develop its line of NFTs with cat themes. Experts think that given the state of the NFT business, this could be a great opportunity to launch yet another worthwhile initiative.
The network's token, BIG, is currently available for presale and can be purchased using ETH or USDT tokens.Big Eyes Coin (BIG), The Sandbox (SAND), and Tezos (XTZ) are three NFT tokens that show immense promise and potential.
The Sandbox (SAND), Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and Tezos are receiving a ton of support from their supporters and are not showing any signs of slowing down. This is great news for NFT enthusiasts looking for the next NFT project to blow up in the cryptocurrency market.
