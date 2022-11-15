Big Eyes Coin To Build a Strong Community like Dogecoin and Deliver Market-Relevant Features Like Zilliqa

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has “big” plans for the cryptocurrency market. It is working to raise massive awareness and build a supportive community like Dogecoin (DOGE). It also intends to deliver market-relevant features like Zilliqa (ZIL) to support its reign.
This article will explore the Big Eyes (BIG) ecosystem and see how it can implement features from Dogecoin (DOGE) and Zilliqa (ZIL). Continue reading to find out.
Community-Based Meme Coin: Dogecoin
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a popular meme coin that trended in the last bull run. While it has been in the market since 2013, it gained widespread popularity following celebrity endorsements and the social media publicity it gained at the time.
Even with no real use case, Dogecoin (DOGE) attracted a large community of enthusiasts and turned several holders into millionaires. It still has a large community despite the market crash in 2022 and maintains its position in the top cryptocurrencies list.
Dogecoin (DOGE) inspired the creation of several other meme coins, with many leveraging its already popular dog-meme theme. While many of the knock-offs are fading into obscurity, Dogecoin (DOGE) still stands strong, thanks to its dedicated community.
Zilliqa has NFT Minting Features
Zilliqa (ZIL) is a public blockchain platform for building decentralized apps. It employs a sharding technique that promises to overcome the scalability problem inherent to all Ethereum- and Bitcoin blockchain-based projects.
Zilliqa's (ZIL) thoughtfully designed combination of technological solutions allows it to deliver genuine scalability with high throughput and little congestion. This makes it easier for dApp and smart contract developers to leverage its sharded network for large-scale applications like financial services and advertising.
Among other features, Zilliqa (ZIL) hosts marketplaces where users can mint items and turn them into unchangeable and tamper-proof NFTs. Zilliqa (ZIL) supports the creator economy, which allows people to create and monetize their content.
Big Eyes Coin: Learning From the Best
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a developing cryptocurrency that will apply Dogecoin (DOGE) and Zilliqa's (ZIL) successful features to create its own success story. The project is based on the meme concept but employs a cute cat theme instead of the popular dog theme.
Like Dogecoin (DOGE), Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will focus on creating a large community to help sustain its reign. Similar to Zilliqa (ZIL), it will also feature non-fungible token (NFT) minting events where users can mint NFTs that will appreciate in value in the long run. The team promises to get its NFTs into the top 10 in the market.
Interestingly, Big Eyes (BIG) NFT holders will have access to the exclusive Sushi Crew club and events, alongside other exclusive features.
Furthermore, Big Eyes (BIG) is interested in charity. It will put 5% of its revenue towards protecting an important part of the global environment: the ocean. It will also push wealth into the DeFi ecosystem to incentivize users to participate in its activities.
The project's pre-sale has been on for a while now, with over $9M raised. Participants are quite optimistic about the project, hence the support it has received so far.
Conclusion
We have discussed how Big Eyes (BIG) aims to leverage community-building and NFTs to become the next big thing in the cryptocurrency market. Considering how successful its pre-sale has been, Big Eyes (BIG) has a good chance of becoming a top cryptocurrency if it delivers on its promises.
Its pre-sale is still on. You can check out these links to join.
Use code BIGE313 to get bonus tokens with your Big Eyes purchase!
Big Eyes Coin (BIG)
Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/
Website: https://bigeyes.space/
Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.