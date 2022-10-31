Big Eyes Coin vs Dogecoin: Big Eyes is in Stage 6 of its Presale! Is it the superior Bear Market Investment?

You’d be forgiven for losing interest in the world of cryptocurrency and Web3 this Crypto bear market. However, you’d receive less sympathy for losing interest in Big Eyes Coin due to the sheer volume of support and progress the project has been making over recent weeks. Not heard of Big Eyes Coin? Time to get out of crypto hibernation and make some investments! Let’s dive in.
Big Eyes hitting Stage 6 of its presale is arguably the biggest news in the crypto markets this week. A total of $8.5 million has been raised in a matter of months for this community-driven meme coin. In the meme coin industry, that really is unprecedented.
What does this mean for my original investment?
If you were smart enough to invest in Big Eyes presale phase 1, your current ROI given the most recent price updates of the Big Eyes token would be circa 180%. Stage 1 dropped at a price of $0.0001 per token and at stage 6, the Big Eyes Coin token is now worth $0.00028.
With 15 scheduled presale stages, the Big Eyes token will eventually be worth $0.0006, giving you an eventual 500% ROI on stage 1’s investment. It also means that there is still a whopping 100% to be made until the end of presale and the token’s official launch on a Tier 1 CEX (Centralised Exchange) giving Big Eyes access to a huge amount of trading liquidity.
Upon the launch of the token, it is very probable that due to the hype surrounding the project as well as the meme coin market, Big Eyes could see a monumental spike in its price once it is listed. Now is just as good a time as any to get involved in the project so don't delay!
What does Dogecoin have in its paw to counter the Big Eyes movement?
Beyond the obvious - that being the Doge-Master General Elon Musk and that DOGE is the King meme coin - Dogecoin has not released a huge amount of upgrades, news or collaborations.
This is not to say that DOGE is doomed as that would really be a foolish assertion, but it gives rise to the notion that other meme coins, like Big Eyes, can certainly catch up to the success and hype surrounding Dogecoin.
Those of you who were around for the 2020/2021 meme coin bull market will comprehend the scale of impact that one Elon Musk tweet can have on the price action of the DOGE token; while this led many to hate on the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, it only cemented the value of Dogecoin amongst the top cryptocurrencies. This very fact also gives greater resonance to further future collaborations with other major enterprises.
Many believe the next crypto bull market will see true integration and adoption of cryptocurrencies as a medium of exchange and method of transaction. Dogecoin has been used as a tipping service on websites like Reddit - Dogetipbot. Dogecoin could very well become the staple internet tipping currency which, as said above, would cement its position forever.
Having said this, even if all this comes to fruition, the ROI of an investment made into DOGE now is limited because it is already such an established network. At a market capitalisation of $8.2 billion, Dogecoin has only just over a 10x on current values to hit what would be a very inflated valuation of $100 billion. However, as we all know, crypto makes anything possible and in the hype of the next bull market, we could very well see this and more.
A Final Glance
With the above taken into consideration, one thing appears to be certain. Big Eyes Coin is the superior meme coin to invest in while we are in this cryptocurrency bear market. With many stages left of its presale and ROI guaranteed on launch if you buy now, Big Eyes is the obvious choice for those looking to say in the green in the depths of this winter. Click below to buy now!
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever.