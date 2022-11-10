Big Eyes Coin Will Use its Innovative Ideas to Dominate the Crypto Market, Just Like Litecoin and Uniswap

The amount of innovative cryptocurrencies joining the crypto market has made it very competitive, and each new cryptocurrency is launched with some benefits and offerings to attract users. The sustained growth of Litecoin (LTC) and Uniswap (UNI) proves that good ideas attract and keep many users. Now, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to join this list of successful innovative cryptocurrencies by putting its spin on meme coins to provide users with access to huge profits while protecting the ocean’s ecosystem.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Could Soon Be the New Gold Standard for Meme Coins
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a recent addition to the crypto market, and its goals are bigger than its mascot's eyes. First is ocean conservation, and 5% of the total supply of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will be held for this purpose. Multiple donations will be given to charities fighting for this good cause. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is working to build a strong blockchain ecosystem that can grow rapidly.
Community-driven cryptocurrencies are known for being massive wealth generators, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will not be an exception. To keep the community active, there will be regular giveaways of Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and Big Eyes Coins (BIG). There will also be regular events to keep the community engaged. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) values its community, and all news concerning the ecosystem will get to them first.
The Revolution Litecoin (LTC) Started is Still Going Strong
Launched in 2011, Litecoin (LTC) was built from a fork of Bitcoin (BTC) by former Google engineer Charles "Charlie" Lee. He built Litecoin to be a lighter, faster, cheaper, and more alternative to Bitcoin (BTC). This idea that cryptocurrencies can be improved on gave rise to many new cryptocurrencies trying to improve the design of existing ones. Charles Lee was able to achieve his goal thanks to the Scrypt hashing algorithm.
Scrypt doesn't require as much computing power or energy as SHA-256 which is the hashing algorithm used by the Bitcoin blockchain. Because of this, transactions are a lot cheaper and the confirmation time for those transactions is a lot less when using Litecoin (LTC). Its speed and low transaction fees have made Litecoin (LTC) the preferred cryptocurrency for developing countries where people don't have exorbitant amounts to spend on transaction fees.
Uniswap (UNI) is Still on Top Without a Worthy Rival on the Ethereum blockchain
The Uniswap Decentralized Exchange (DEX) is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the industry. As a DEX, it allows users to perform peer-to-peer crypto exchanges without any third-party involvement, and it is controlled by a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). The members of this DAO are the holders of the Uniswap (UNI) token, and they decide how the Uniswap DEX operates. Uniswap was the first DEX to be built on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Uniswap (UNI) tokens are ERC-20 standard tokens. In 2021, Uniswap launched Uniswap v3 on the Polygon blockchain. Uniswap v3 leverages the speed of the Polygon blockchain to provide users with lower exchange fees and faster transactions. Its good history in the crypto market has helped Uniswap build a strong following over time, and it is the go-to exchange platform for millions of crypto users worldwide.
Innovative cryptocurrencies have the reputation of being very successful. The same goes for meme coins, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) checks both boxes, especially as the new meme coin has raised over $9.69 million and is still in its presale stages. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could become the biggest cryptocurrency in the market and enjoy a lot more success than Litecoin (LTC) and Uniswap (UNI) in the future.
To find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG), visit the links below:
Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/
Website: https://bigeyes.space/
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.