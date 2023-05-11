Big Eyes Coin Wows Investors As XRP And Cosmos Struggles To Contain Downtrend

After a week-long bearish trend in the market, major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have rebounded and are back on track. However, other altcoins such as XRP and Cosmos are still struggling to recover from their recent decline. Meanwhile, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme-coin preparing for launch in less than 40 days, has revealed that the BIG team will be launching a new casino with over 4,000 games.
XRP's Price Falls By Over 7% In 30 Days
XRP is a cryptocurrency develped and launched by the renowned financial technology firm Ripple. However, the currency has been struggling to gain traction since the US SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple for selling XRP tokens as an unregistered security. This legal battle has been ongoing since 2020 and has adversely affected the growth of XRP.
As the three-year-long legal battle enters its final stage, with the verdict date expected anytime, the price of XRP has been experiencing fluctuations.
In the past 30 days, XRP has lost 7.3% of its value. While a verdict in favor of XRP could propel its value to the next level, the token is currently struggling to contain a week-long bearish trend, losing more than 6% of its value in the past 14 days.
Cosmos Struggles To Stay Steady
Cosmos is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized network of interconnected blockchains. In simple terms, it is like an internet of blockchains. This allows different blockchains to communicate and transfer value between each other, without needing to go through a centralized exchange.
The native token of the Cosmos is called ATOM. While its value has remained relatively stable compared to a month ago, the coin has still been affected by the current bearish trend, with a loss of over 5% in the past two weeks.
Games, Casino, And More: Big Eyes Coin Unveils New Offers
The presale of the Big Eyes Coin is fast approaching its end in less than thirty days on June 3rd. The crypto world has been abuzz with excitement since the presale of its native currency BIG was rolled out.
In the past 8 months, the Big Eyes Coin team has completed 12 stages of presale and raised more than $35.5 million. In the current 13th stage, a single unit of BIG token costs $0.00053, which is a significant rise of over 400% from its initial stage.
To encourage investors, the Big Eyes Coin team has recently issued Loot Boxes at varying affordable prices, containing BIG tokens worth up to a million dollars and unique NFT cards. In addition, the team is also offering a 300% bonus to investors who use END 300 code.
As the launch date for the Big Eyes Coin approaches on June 15, to drive up the excitement, the BIG team has announced the launch of a Casino with more than 4,000 games. Since only the BIG token holders will be able to participate in the gaming and betting services, it is expected to raise the demand and value of the BIG Eyes Coin after launch.
The brand new casino will be fully operational from August 29, adding to the excitement of the Big Eyes Coin community.
As the crypto market undergoes severe volatility, even well-known altcoins have been finding it difficult to maintain their value. However, Big Eyes Coin has managed to create excitement in the crypto world despite this situation. If you are looking for a business opportunity where you can invest less and earn a significant amount of money, then Big Eyes Coin is an ideal option for you. Join the cat crew before the presale ends on June 3rd and receive a 300% Bonus by using the code END 300.
