Big Eyes, Decentraland, And Stellar Are Low-Priced Crypto Gems You Should Consider Buying Now

New crypto users often need help choosing the right affordable yet viable cryptocurrency. However, Big Eyes (BIG), Decentraland (MANA), and Stellar (XLM) are viable low-priced cryptos to consider buying.
Though Big Eyes (BIG) is the newest of the three cryptos, it promises to maximise returns and offers competitive interest rates to its users. It has had a very successful pre-sale so far and is threading the path of a viable project in the cryptocurrency market.
This article examines why you should consider buying Big Eyes (BIG), Decentraland (MANA), and Stellar (XLM).
Decentraland: For Profitable Yields In The Metaverse
Powered by the Ethereum blockchain, Decentraland (MANA) is a virtual reality platform where users can create, explore, and monetise their virtual real estate and digital assets.
The platform claims to be the first fully decentralised virtual world owned by users. Users can trade digital assets such as LANDs, Estates, Avatar names, wearables, and other blockchain-backed merchandise.
Its ecosystem features an SDK that provides tools for creators and developers, an NFT marketplace, and a DAO system.
The MANA token serves as both the utility and governance token in Decentraland. As the governance token, it fuels the DAO system in Decentraland.
The Decentraland DAO is the decision-making platform for MANA holders. MANA token holders control how the Decentraland world behaves and vote on various community proposals, policy updates, and the different contents allowed in the Metaverse.
Decentraland (MANA) continuously hosts more events on its Metaverse and sells out various NFTs, despite the current bear market.
It sells for about $0.6 on Coinbase at the time of writing. Early buyers could enjoy maximum rewards in the fast-growing Metaverse.
Stellar: Bringing Decentralization To Traditional Finance
Stellar (XLM) is a blockchain-based payment network. Its network allows for the digital representation of all types of money, including cryptocurrency and fiat.
Consequently, it hosts various currency denominations, causing respected financial institutions to prefer it.
It uses smart contracts to enable users to send multiple currencies if they own the Lumen (XLM) token. Its fast transaction speeds and low transaction costs are also part of its attractions.
Stellar (XLM) is one of the most effective altcoins available and will play an important role in developing digital money. It currently goes for less than a dollar on Coinbase.
However, analysts predict its value could increase in the coming years due to the increased interest of traditional financial institutions in cryptocurrency.
Big Eyes: Big Win For Early Buyers
Big Eyes (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency determined to bring wealth to its community using DeFi resources. It also intends to maximise the meme coin and NFT hype to drive liquidity in the market.
The meme coin will support the minting of unique NFTs that would participate in various NFT contests on the platform. These would drive its popularity in the NFT market and propel it to the top 10.
There would be incentives for holding these NFTs, like earning a portion of the tax from NFT sales. NFT holders would also access the exclusive Big Eyes NFT Sushi Crew and enjoy premium NFTs.
Furthermore, Big Eyes (BIG) intends to educate its users on decentralised finance, cryptocurrency, and the best ways of earning in crypto.
It has also set aside a marketing wallet. From this wallet, Big Eyes (BIG) will employ famous influencers who will advertise and increase the popularity of the meme coin. Big Eyes (BIG) is confident it would draw users' attention due to its unique anime-themed cat mascot.
Big Eyes (BIG) is presently in its 6th pre-sale stage and selling way below market price. Therefore, it's leaving the margin for profit after launch. You should consider buying now before its price increases.
Conclusion
The new cryptocurrency, Big Eyes (BIG), is a meme coin with huge prospects. Like Decentraland (MANA) and Stellar (XLM), Big Eyes (BIG) could increase your earnings in the crypto space.
The cryptocurrency market is known for rewarding early adopters of profitable projects. These three cryptocurrencies on our list offer you a good chance to start shopping for your favourite crypto assets.
