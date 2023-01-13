Big Eyes, Harmony, and Nexo – Altcoins that Could Make You Good Profit in the Second Quarter of the New Year

The first quarter of the coming year isn't expected to have much of a significant difference from the current year. Analysts believe the market improvement and the materialization of profit potential would likely take full effect around the second quarter before taking hold into the third.
Current presale tokens like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) would have most likely launched on crypto exchanges, and existing tokens would have gathered enough momentum to experience an upward rally. The three new cryptocurrencies making waves are Big Eyes Coin(BIG), Harmony (ONE) and Nexo (NEXO) are other crypto assets likely to yield profit in the second quarter of 2023, and you should consider them.
Harmony is an open-source blockchain built to support the development and usage of powerful decentralized applications (dApps). Harmony tries to improve how Blockchain functions by introducing random state sharding, to allow more block creation within a second. Harmony reduces the time taken for node validation through the sharing process while introducing the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) to protect and secure the node validation process.
The blockchain project attracts developers and users to its mainnet by ensuring swift transaction processing and faster transaction validation time. Harmony had a great run in the Q3 of 2021, setting an all-time high of $0.3 to cap its impressive run from an all-time low of $0.001 in 2020. The crypto asset hasn't been equally impressive this year, but it could change the narrative around the second quarter of the new year.
Nexo (NEXO) Lending Made Easy
Nexo is a blockchain-powered lending protocol where users can get instant crypto-backed loans, depositing accepted tokens as collateral. The loans are usually in the form of a stablecoin or fiat, and the acceptable collateral tokens are valuable crypto assets like Ether (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), XRP (XRP), and others.
The lending and borrowing platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain, and it uses smart contracts and an oracle network to manage loans. Nexo's native token, NEXO, is leveraged to gain discounts on loan interest, receive dividends on the platform's profit, and earn interest on deposited funds.
Nexo describes itself as the first to offer crypto-backed loans. This feature has improved the lending protocol's adoption and equally improved its popularity among users. It enjoyed a great rally in the fourth quarter of 2021, but the bull rally effect hampered its run, making it suffer a price dump. The current low-price crypto asset could recover in the early part of the new year's second quarter, making it a profitable asset to consider.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Announces Its Desire To Launch Soon!
Big Eyes is another crypto asset you can expect to have an impressive run during the coming year's second quarter. The cat-theme token is gradually approaching the end of its impressive presale and will launch on major crypto exchanges months from now. It is expected to have an excellent run due to its features and the predicted great market condition.
Meme coins haven't been the best purchases this year due to the general bear market effect and other undermining factors. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the meme coins billed to change that narrative in the coming year. The new cryptocurrency boasts utility in the DeFi ecosystem, which is billed to continue its impressive value increase. This will increase Big Eyes (BIG) profitability and success potential. The word on the crypto street is that this is the horse to back.
The meme coin will have a collection of cute cat non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which will be a valuable asset for holders and a pass to access certain benefits in the Big Eyes ecosystem. The crypto project will separate funds for charity and marketing while also creating an avenue to ensure autoburn function and LP acquisition. These features will increase the Big Eyes Token (BIG) prominence, market penetration, and value. The meme coin token has what it takes to boom, and you may regret overlooking the presale.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.