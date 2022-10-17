Big Eyes, Looksrare, And Bat – Smart Crypto Investment Beyond The Crypto Winter

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), LooksRare (LOOKS), and Basic Attention Token (BAT) are crypto assets with distinct utilities and features. However, they share similarities based on their prospect of having a great after-winter run, per analysis.
LooksRare (LOOKS) and Basic Attention Token (BAT) have had to endure the bear market effect, suffering great price decline, while Big Eyes (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency at presale. Experts believe Big Eyes (BIG) has a higher probability of a great run than the other two. We look into them below.
A Rare Find – LooksRare (LOOKS)
LooksRare will hope to leverage the increasing growth and acceptance of NFTs to continue its impressive market run, which has suffered some setbacks due to the bear market effect. The Ethereum-based NFTs and digital collectibles marketplace is one of the leading blockchain platforms that makes it seamless to trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with crypto assets while offering rewards.
According to the website, collectors and traders have earned about $1.3+ billion in rewards from trading web3 NFTs on LooksRare. The platform also has other passive income earning opportunities. One of which is staking your LooksRare token, LOOKS. This helps you get a daily share of the trading fees in wrapped ETH (WETH) and gives you additional LOOKS tokens.
LOOKS is a low-priced crypto asset and one of the most under-watched assets on the coin market. No one saw it coming when it peaked at $7.07 in January of this year. However, it has declined and hit an all-time low in June. LOOKS has been trying to rally back to an above $1, but the crypto effect has been strong.
Analysts believe the bull market could see it boom, and its low price could be a great entry point in the long run.
Basic Attention Token (BAT)
Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an innovative crypto asset developed to help advisers, content creators, and users benefit from digital advertising. The blockchain-based project aims to improve the efficiency, fairness, and security of advertisement, leveraging Blockchain technology and a special web browser called Brave.
The BAT token is the native currency on the Brave platform that advertisers leverage to pay for ads, and users earn them as a reward when they consume these ads. The project ensures consumers are only exposed to ads of their interests and provides consumer data privacy. This ensures that ads are effective and consumers are protected while earning.
It's an innovative crypto project billed to change the face of digital advertising by ensuring every stakeholder remains satisfied. BAT peaked at $1.92 market price in the previous bull run. However, it's currently valued below $0.5 in the present market.
The crypto asset still has huge potential of crossing the $1 mark in the coming months due to its unique utility. It's one of the crypto assets to watch out for beyond the crypto winter.
The Cutest Meme In Town — Big Eyes Coin (BIG)
The Big Eyes (BIG) cryptocurrency is one of the new crypto projects that will change the meme sector. It is billed to help users enjoy DeFi and NFTs benefits and ensure users find these crypto sectors highly beneficial. Big Eyes (BIG) will feature a community-focused blockchain ecosystem where users can access various resources and growth opportunities.
Big Eyes token (BIG) will power the ecosystem. It will function as transaction fees on the Big Eyes Swap and will be used to purchase NFTs, which are billed to rise in value as time goes on. The NFTs will allow users access to some of the opportunities Big Eyes offers, making the ecosystem beneficial.
The meme coin is enjoying an excellent presale, with $3+ million raised in a few weeks. It's selling out faster and remains one of the best purchase options for a presale token. It's set for s great after-winter run per experts' predictions, and now could be the best time to join the presale.
