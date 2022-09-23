Big Eyes Might Share Winning Characteristics With Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

The cryptocurrency market constantly produces a wide range of passive income opportunities, giving potential users and customers a means to build their value, expand their knowledge, and enhance many parts of their lives. Recently, several currencies have developed a twist that provides two advantages. Meme coins are one type of these "joke currencies" based on well-known internet memes or viral images. Even though many people still find it hard to believe, meme coins have grown to be well-known financial alternatives with a strong focus on community success.
Whether a novice or a seasoned enthusiast, meme coins have something for you. From Dogecoin (DOGE), a veteran in this field that has amassed as many achievements as it has global popularity, to a newcomer, Big Eyes coin (BIG), which has drawn a lot of attention thanks to its adorable, cat-based mascot and its promises of increasing value while rescuing the planet from climate change, one ocean at a time. Keep reading to learn about these valuable projects.
Dogecoin (DOGE) The Well Known Crypto
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a well-known cryptocurrency based on the famous "Doge" internet meme. It was created on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin's logo depicts a Shiba Inu. The project's core was a branch of Litecoin, so they shared similar characteristics, such as the hashing algorithm, with the only differences being an ample inflationary supply and branding.
The community of Dogecoin (DOGE) is incredibly vibrant and always gets engaged whenever the need to plan a fundraising event for a worthwhile cause arises. Dogecoin's developers have not made any significant updates to the cryptocurrency since 2015, except for those that went live in July 2022 and improved the coin's security and scalability. As a result, Dogecoin may be replaced by newer, shinier options. The laid-back and pleasant community that Dogecoin was known for has turned out to be a weakness, as other cryptocurrencies operate with a more professional attitude.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) The Rival Coin
Shiba Inu is the original Japanese dog breed chosen as Dogecoin's emblem. A token, Shiba Inu (SHIB) with the animal's name was produced in 2020 by an unidentified individual or organization going by the moniker Ryoshi. It was created to carry on the tradition of dog-themed cryptocurrencies. It officially became Dogecoin's rival token in 2021 after it experienced a significant value growth and overtook Floki Inu, Akita Inu, and even Dogelon Mars.
ShibArmy is a sizable cryptocurrency community of SHIB fans and internet influencers that help drive up prices and are mainly responsible for its growth and appeal. For instance, more individuals follow the cryptocurrency's official Twitter account than other popular coins. The SHIB token has long been viewed as a profitable cryptocurrency because people in the real world have found it a wise investment option.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) The New Meme Coin
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a novel approach to meme coins since, unlike all of its predecessors, it chose a cat-based mascot as the face of its business. It is a brand-new cryptocurrency on a mission to spread riches while preserving the oceans. By leveraging the influencer economy to advance its goals, the new coin intends to inject wealth into the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem to establish its identity and recognition. Big Eyes should at least be commended for its clever marketing plan because its adorable cat has a great chance of being embraced and supported by influential people and global celebrities.
Big Eyes has also set aside 5% of its tokens to support its marketing strategies since it is confident in its goals. And because it's not only what's on the surface that matters, BIG further worms its way into people's hearts with its charitable aim to rescue the oceans by donating to organizations that spend their time and energy preserving water-based ecosystems. Big Eyes has set aside 5% of its tokens for this purpose, giving it to a charity wallet that will distribute funds to ocean sanctuaries worldwide. Even further, Big Eyes has indicated when it will make its first and second donations inside stages one and two of its cat command roadmap. The second presale is about to end, and after it ends, the token will experience a 25% increase. Missing out on this opportunity isn’t a great idea, especially if you’re looking for ways of earning income long-term.
