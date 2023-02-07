Big Eyes Presale Breaks The Bank Reaching $23.5 million with Bonus Code EXTENDED: The Cat Amongst The Dogecoin

A new meme coin has emerged in 2023, and all eyes are on Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) impressive entrance, boasting a $23.5 million presale at the time of writing, and the numbers continue to increase. The aim is $50 million at launch. Big Eyes is offering a one-time extended promo code that will be active until February 20th at 11:59 pm. Use LAUNCHBIGEYES200 at checkout to triple your $BIG. This is just one of the numerous benefits Big Eyes offers to its community.
Big Eyes Coin Doing (BIG) Things
Big Eyes’ is a community-empowered token on the Ethereum network with the goal of empowering individuals financially by shifting wealth into the shared infrastructure of the DeFi ecosystem, placing the control of funds and trade with the Big Eyes community within a secure system.
Investing in this coin is structured to be easy, fun, and accessible, with the minimum purchase being $1. When purchasing a Big Eyes investment, 1 USDT = 2372.88 Big Eyes tokens (at the time of writing). All you need to do is connect your digital wallet, and select one of 3 options to purchase. You may choose to purchase your first Big Eyes coin using an ETH or BNB card, trading ETH or BNB, or purchase by spending USDT. No fuss, no risky business. 70% of Big Eyes tokens will be sold during presale, leaving 20% for exchanges, 5% for the market wallet. Purchasing the BIG token using the promo bonus code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 will permit investors to receive 200% bonus tokens.
Reaching Goals and Reaching Out to Communities
On top of maximizing your investment, purchasing the BIG token welcomes you into a community that functions with charitable endeavors. Big Eyes reserves 5% of its total supply to be held in a charity wallet and donates to several charities with a keen interest in saving the world's oceans, such as OpenSea, Orca Network, and Sea Shepherd.
Big Eyes constructs their donations through The Giving Block, the #1 digital platform for crypto donation solutions, providing a means for nonprofits and charities to fundraise using cryptocurrencies. Amongst other charitable causes Big Eyes looks upon to donate and invest care are Action for Child Trauma International, a small charity providing mental health support to children; Big Cat Rescue Corp which rescues exotic cats, and rehabilitates injured or orphaned native wild cats; Pets for Vets, a charity that brings military Veterans and shelter animals together; Fruit Tree Planting Foundation a charity aiming to plant 18 billion trees.
A Cat That Can Run With The Doges
The cute cat also promotes its own Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) ‘Sushi Crew’. Being a meme coin, Big Eyes stands out in an ecosystem of coins. The last meme coin to gain significant popularity and influence in the face of giants like Bitcoin and Ethereum was DogeCoin. DogeCoin was initially a joke. Playing off of the viral doge meme that ran rife across social platforms. Yet, DogeCoin exceeded expectations in revenue, and furthermore, aided in the incorporation of NFTs into the blockchain and crypto market. Numerous meme coins have followed DogeCoin, regurgitating the Shiba Inu image with characterized alternatives as a meme does. But Big Eyes Coin seeks to differentiate itself from the rest. Sushi Crew sets itself apart from the rest of the metaverse meme coins through its Japanese culture-inspired design and its hunger for environmental change. The Sushi Crew has raw potential and is preparing something fresh to enter into the NFT ecosystem, already a BIG fish in a big pond. You don't want to miss out on this last (BIG) bonus code before launch!
For more information on how to access Big Eyes information and bonus codes, click the links below.
Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/
Website: https://bigeyes.space/
Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL