Big Eyes Set To Launch NFT Club, Looks to Compete with NFT Top Guns, the Sandbox, and Flow, In The Cryptocurrency Market

As Big Eyes' presale advances, the community's members are treated to various features that would ensure the relevance of the BIG token. Topmost among them is the much anticipated NFT club launch, which will occur sometime during the third presale stage. According to the whitepaper, the developers hope to hit the ground running with their NFT platform. Consequently, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will have giants like the Sandbox and Flow to contend with while racing for the top. Hang on as we briefly review these coins and how Big Eyes stands relative to them.
The Sandbox
The Sandbox is a top contender in the NFT trade, as the gaming company Sandbox established the network to bring advanced-level gaming to mainstream cryptocurrency. The franchise has been developing mobile games for a decade, and its experience with immersive game software is quite advanced.
Because it is a gaming platform, the Sandbox uses NFTs extensively, as the NFTs are used as player avatars and elements in the gaming interface. As a result, the network allows users to create and trade their own NFTs while providing a large supply of tokens.
SAND is the official token for the platform. It is an Ethereum-based token and can be traded with other tokens via decentralized wallets like MetaMask and Coinbase. SAND sells for, according to CoinMarketCap.
In Flow
Flow is a smart contract network that makes it easy for developers to add their software to the blockchain. The blockchain is a secure layer one kind, where developers can add their programs to the protocol without compromising decentralization.
Sharding is a process where a blockchain splits into compartments to keep executing transactions efficiently. The Flow network ensures applications created on its platform are safe and secure from hackers. The platform can accommodate several DApps and other software without having to shard. A major demerit is that it exposes such platforms' databases to hackers' attacks.
Flow runs on a hybrid protocol system comprising the proof of stake consensus and proof of confidential knowledge, which validates the tokens when they have been mined. The native token, FLOW, is used for staking and trading on exchange platforms. It currently sells for.
Big Eyes Coin Explodes Onto The Scene
Big Eyes is the next big crypto project on the block and is looking to launch its NFT platform very soon. The presale is ongoing, and the developers plan to launch the club in its current phase.
Big Eyes' NFT club will feature tokens produced by the developers, and it will grant users opportunities to create and trade NFTs themselves. Users from other networks will also be able to access the platform as they will sell and exchange their tokens. The major attraction to the platform is that all transactions on the NFT platform will not attract any gas fees.
Besides the NFT club, Big Eyes also plans to achieve stability by launching decentralized exchange platforms like UNISWAP and PancakeSwap. Currently, the developers are working on a launch on UNISWAP, which will help increase the token's popularity among users and, subsequently, its cryptocurrency price.
Big Eyes' development team understands that the project's success depends on an active community, so they announced a 250,000 token giveaway for ten lucky members by December. The winner takes about 100,000 tokens while the runners-up share the rest of the rewards. The only requirement for eligibility is to hold BIG tokens at the draw time.
Big Eyes is also big on charity. It believes in helping the ecosystem, so it will be making regular contributions to organizations that help conserve marine life. Before presale, the developers added 5% of the tokens available to a wallet, which will fund future donations to the charity.
